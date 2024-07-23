First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.



Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reported Results Net income $ 37,088 $ 37,549 $ 42,781 $ 74,637 $ 73,005 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.73 $ 0.72 Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.54 % 1.29 % 1.36 % Return on average equity 11.10 % 11.40 % 13.90 % 11.24 % 12.29 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 37,070 $ 37,639 $ 42,734 $ 74,709 $ 88,121 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 54,381 $ 50,833 $ 56,344 $ 105,214 $ 110,825 Provision expense $ 7,827 $ 4,238 $ 2,790 $ 12,065 $ 140 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — — 10,653 Net charge-offs $ 4,402 $ 4,302 $ 8,665 $ 8,704 $ 9,838 Reserve build/(release)(2) $ 4,556 $ 1,380 $ (339 ) $ 5,936 $ 30,640 Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.54 % 1.29 % 1.64 % Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.87 % 1.77 % 2.03 % 1.82 % 2.06 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.94 % 16.51 % 20.68 % 16.22 % 18.30 % Core return on average tangible common equity 15.93 % 16.54 % 20.66 % 16.24 % 21.99 % Core efficiency ratio 53.63 % 55.05 % 52.80 % 54.33 % 52.61 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.57 % 3.52 % 3.85 % 3.55 % 3.93 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

GAAP Net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.36 represented a decrease of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.7 million, or $0.06 per share, from the second quarter of 2023 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) totaled $54.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million from the previous quarter but a decrease of $2.0 million from the second quarter of 2023

Net interest income (FTE) of $95.3 million increased $2.7 million from the previous quarter but decreased $2.8 million from the second quarter of 2023

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains and losses) of $25.2 million increased $1.2 million from the previous quarter and $0.7 from the second quarter of 2023 due in part to higher wealth management sales and card related interchange income

Noninterest expense (excluding loss on early redemption of subordinated debt and merger-related expense) of $65.4 million which was unchanged from the previous quarter

Average deposits increased $199.9 million, or 8.7% annualized, compared to the prior quarter End of period deposits decreased $37.5 million, or 1.6% annualized, compared to the prior quarter

Total loans increased $13.9 million, or 0.6% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by $36.8 million of growth in equipment finance loans

The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 96.1% at the end of the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 95.6% in the previous quarter

Total shareholder’s equity increased $29.8 million from the previous quarter due to a $23.8 million increase in retained earnings and a $5.7 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) due in part to the sale of $75.1 million in available for sale investment securities Tangible book value per share increased $0.30, or 13.0% annualized, from the previous quarter AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity was 11.6% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 12.6% in the previous quarter

First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2024



Profitability

The core efficiency ratio (1) of 53.6% improved 142 basis points from the previous quarter

of 53.6% improved 142 basis points from the previous quarter The return on average assets (ROA) decreased 3 basis points to 1.28% compared to previous quarter The core return on average assets (1) decreased 4 basis points to 1.27% compared to the previous quarter

Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA (1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 10 basis points to 1.87% as compared to 1.77% in the prior quarter and 2.03% in the second quarter of 2023

for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 10 basis points to 1.87% as compared to 1.77% in the prior quarter and 2.03% in the second quarter of 2023 The net interest margin of 3.57% increased 5 basis points compared to the prior quarter and decreased 28 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2023 The recognition of deferred interest upon the payoff of a previously nonaccrual loan had a positive impact on the net interest margin of two basis points in the second quarter of 2024 The retention of approximately $200 million of additional cash on the Bank’s balance sheet had a negative impact on the net interest margin of six basis points in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to three basis points in the prior quarter Purchasing accounting marks contributed eight basis points to the margin in the second quarter of 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter

On June 1, 2024, the Bank retired $50 million of variable rate subordinate corporate debentures with an interest rate of 7.45%. This transaction is expected to improve the net interest margin by approximately three basis points beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, security gains and losses included a $5.6 million gain from the conversion of Visa Inc. class B shares.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Bank sold approximately $75 million of investment securities yielding 2.17% for a loss of $5.5 million and reinvested the proceeds into approximately $75 million of investments securities yielding 5.49%. This transaction is expected to improve the net interest margin by 2 basis points beginning in the third quarter of 2024.



Asset quality

The provision for credit losses was $7.8 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the previous quarter

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.37%, an increase of five basis points from the previous quarter

Total criticized loans increased $29.8 million from the previous quarter Total nonperforming loans of $57.1 million increased $14.7 million from the previous quarter, including $11.1 million of acquired loans that were transferred to nonaccrual status.

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.4 million, an increase of $0.1 million from the previous quarter Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) was 0.20% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.19% in the previous quarter



Strong capital and liquidity positions

On June 1, 2024, the Bank retired $50 million of variable rate subordinate corporate debentures that were included in Tier II regulatory capital. This action reduced the Bank’s Total Risk Based Capital by approximately 44 basis points; however, the actual Total Capital Ratio decreased by only eight basis points from the previous quarter due to strong organic capital generation

The Bank-level Total Capital ratio was 13.1% at June 30, 2024, which represents $292.4 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 10.0%

On April 23, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.0% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders

There were 22,961 shares repurchased during the second quarter of 2024 at a weighted average price of $12.48. The remaining capacity under the current program was $17.1 million as of June 30, 2024.

“I’m excited to report that our second quarter results demonstrated the core earnings power of our community-focused regional banking model,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It seems we may have turned the corner with NIM compression this quarter and we continue to see pockets of loan demand in our new markets in Pennsylvania and Ohio, while our legacy markets remain a rich source of core deposit growth.” Price continued, “As we move forward, we will continue to adapt to meet the evolving needs of our neighbors and their businesses and help them navigate their financial future.”

Earnings

GAAP Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $37.1 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $37.5 million, or $0.37 per share in the first quarter of 2024, and $42.8 million, or $0.42 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $95.3 million increased $2.7 million from the previous quarter and decreased $2.8 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a five basis point expansion in the net interest margin and a $152.7 million increase in interest earning assets.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.57%, an increase of five basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 28 basis points from the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 12 basis point increase in the yield on loans and an 18 basis point increase in the yield on securities, partially offset by a 10 basis point increase in the cost of deposits. The total cost of funds was 2.20% in the second quarter of 2024, which represents an increase of seven basis points from the previous quarter.

Total average deposits grew $199.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. Average time deposits grew $117.6 million and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits grew $74.4 million.

Total average investment securities and interest bearing bank deposits grew $134.1 million and total average loans grew $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $7.8 million as compared to $4.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase in the provision expense from the previous quarter was the result of a $5.8 million increase in reserves for individually analyzed loans primarily driven by a $14.7 million increase in nonperforming loans.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the second quarter of 2024 was 1.37% as compared to 1.32% in the previous quarter.

At June 30, 2024, nonperforming loans totaled $57.1 million, an increase of $14.7 million from the previous quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the migration of $11.1 million in loans acquired in the Centric acquisition into nonaccrual status.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.63% of total loans for the period ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 0.47% and 0.54% for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were $4.4 million as compared to $4.3 million in the previous quarter and $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) were 0.20%, 0.19% and 0.40% for the periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains and losses) totaled $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The $1.2 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in wealth management services, a $0.4 million increase in card-related interchange income and a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

During the second quarter of 2024, security gains and losses included a $5.6 million gain from the conversion of Visa Inc. class B shares, of which $5.6 million was realized through shares held at fair value at quarter-end. This gain was offset by a loss of $5.5 million on the sale of $75.1 million in investment securities.

Noninterest expense (excluding losses on the early redemption of subordinated debt and merger-related expense) of $65.4 million was unchanged from the previous quarter. Offsetting changes in comparison with the prior quarter were primarily due to a $0.5 million decrease in occupancy expense, a $0.5 million decrease in operational losses and a $0.4 million decrease in advertising and promotion expense, offset by a $2.0 million increase in salaries and benefits (primarily driven by a $1.0 million increase in hospitalization expense and a $1.2 million incentive accrual reversals in the prior quarter).

The core efficiency ratio was 53.6% during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 55.1% in the previous quarter and 52.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,472 at June 30, 2024, 1,465 at March 31, 2024, and 1,483 at June 30, 2023.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which represents a 4.0% increase from the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on August 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2024. This dividend represents a 3.1% projected annual yield utilizing the July 22, 2024 closing market price of $16.62.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2024 were 14.2%, 12.5%, 10.2% and 11.7%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the Company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 124 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income $ 94,992 $ 92,304 $ 97,824 $ 187,296 $ 192,182 Provision for credit losses 7,827 4,238 2,790 12,065 140 Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — — 10,653 Noninterest income 25,210 23,988 24,523 49,198 47,486 Noninterest expense 65,798 65,573 65,943 131,371 137,324 Net income 37,088 37,549 42,781 74,637 73,005 Core net income (5) 37,070 37,639 42,734 74,709 88,121 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.73 $ 0.72 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.54 % 1.29 % 1.36 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.54 % 1.29 % 1.64 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.87 % 1.77 % 2.03 % 1.82 % 1.91 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.87 % 1.77 % 2.03 % 1.82 % 2.06 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.10 % 11.40 % 13.90 % 11.24 % 12.29 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 15.94 % 16.51 % 20.68 % 16.22 % 18.30 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 15.93 % 16.54 % 20.66 % 16.24 % 21.99 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 53.63 % 55.05 % 52.80 % 54.33 % 52.61 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.57 % 3.52 % 3.85 % 3.55 % 3.93 % Book value per common share $ 13.32 $ 13.03 $ 12.03 Tangible book value per common share (11) 9.56 9.26 8.24 Market value per common share 13.81 13.92 12.65 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.130 0.125 0.125 0.255 0.245 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.63 % 0.47 % 0.54 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.51 % 0.38 % 0.44 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized) (4) 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases (4) 216.48 % 280.59 % 278.17 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases (4) 1.37 % 1.32 % 1.52 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.7 % 11.4 % 10.9 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.7 % 8.4 % 7.7 % Leverage Ratio 10.2 % 10.2 % 9.8 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.5 % 12.2 % 11.5 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.2 % 14.3 % 13.7 % Common Equity - Tier I 11.7 % 11.4 % 10.8 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 150,682 $ 145,462 $ 131,267 $ 296,144 $ 245,856 Interest expense 55,690 53,158 33,443 108,848 53,674 Net Interest Income 94,992 92,304 97,824 187,296 192,182 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) — — — — — Net Interest Income 94,992 92,304 97,824 187,296 192,182 Provision for credit losses 7,827 4,238 2,790 12,065 140 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — — 10,653 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 87,165 88,066 95,034 175,231 181,389 Net securities losses (5,535 ) — — (5,535 ) — Gain on VISA exchange 5,558 — — 5,558 — Trust income 2,821 2,727 2,532 5,548 5,018 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,546 5,383 5,324 10,929 10,242 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,709 2,246 2,314 4,955 4,866 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,371 1,294 1,195 2,665 2,422 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,671 1,328 1,253 2,999 1,905 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,408 2,051 1,891 3,459 3,977 Card-related interchange income 7,137 6,690 7,372 13,827 14,201 Derivative mark-to-market — 12 81 12 (8 ) Swap fee income — — 332 — 577 Other income 2,524 2,257 2,229 4,781 4,286 Total Noninterest Income 25,210 23,988 24,523 49,198 47,486 Salaries and employee benefits 37,320 35,324 36,735 72,644 70,999 Net occupancy 4,822 5,334 4,784 10,156 9,802 Furniture and equipment 4,278 4,480 4,284 8,758 8,522 Data processing 3,840 3,824 3,763 7,664 7,167 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,126 1,202 1,173 2,328 2,425 Advertising and promotion 898 1,319 1,327 2,217 2,990 Intangible amortization 1,169 1,264 1,282 2,433 2,429 Other professional fees and services 1,286 1,242 1,182 2,528 2,773 FDIC insurance 1,286 1,613 1,277 2,899 2,694 Litigation and operational losses 494 997 894 1,491 1,637 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 77 143 6 220 47 Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt 369 — — 369 — Merger and acquisition — 114 (60 ) 114 8,481 Other operating expenses 8,833 8,717 9,296 17,550 17,358 Total Noninterest Expense 65,798 65,573 65,943 131,371 137,324 Income before Income Taxes 46,577 46,481 53,614 93,058 91,551 Income tax provision 9,489 8,932 10,833 18,421 18,546 Net Income $ 37,088 $ 37,549 $ 42,781 $ 74,637 $ 73,005 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,297,847 102,303,974 102,444,915 102,297,847 102,444,915 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,287,598 102,198,899 102,760,266 102,238,489 101,281,899 (8) - Does not include accelerated depreciation expense described in Note 7.





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 109,907 $ 77,179 $ 123,095 Interest-bearing bank deposits 78,386 233,188 325,774 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,101,154 1,049,108 784,503 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 453,820 464,708 439,922 Loans held for sale 50,769 31,895 16,300 Loans and leases 8,994,890 8,999,870 8,799,836 Allowance for credit losses (123,654 ) (119,098 ) (133,546 ) Net loans and leases 8,871,236 8,880,772 8,666,290 Goodwill and other intangibles 384,854 385,745 388,451 Other assets 576,747 571,813 574,269 Total Assets $ 11,626,873 $ 11,694,408 $ 11,318,604 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,304,830 $ 2,334,495 $ 2,624,344 Interest-bearing demand deposits 619,877 637,908 611,156 Savings deposits 4,955,718 4,999,822 4,935,124 Time deposits 1,528,496 1,474,178 975,654 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,104,091 7,111,908 6,521,934 Total deposits 9,408,921 9,446,403 9,146,278 Short-term borrowings 537,613 546,541 542,839 Long-term borrowings 136,581 186,490 187,276 Total borrowings 674,194 733,031 730,115 Other liabilities 181,253 182,254 209,792 Shareholders' equity 1,362,505 1,332,720 1,232,419 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,626,873 $ 11,694,408 $ 11,318,604





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ 2024 Rate 2024 Rate 2023 Rate 2024 Rate 2023 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 9,017,288 6.06 % $ 8,998,649 5.95 % $ 8,689,021 5.58 % $ 9,007,969 6.01 % $ 8,496,305 5.43 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,718,769 3.52 % 1,584,673 3.23 % 1,535,136 2.77 % 1,651,720 3.38 % 1,408,014 2.51 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 10,736,057 5.66 % 10,583,322 5.54 % 10,224,157 5.16 % 10,659,689 5.60 % 9,904,319 5.02 % Noninterest-earning assets 959,103 938,121 932,756 948,612 920,437 Total Assets $ 11,695,160 $ 11,521,443 $ 11,156,913 $ 11,608,301 $ 10,824,756 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,629,028 2.20 % $ 5,554,656 2.11 % $ 5,595,336 1.35 % $ 5,591,841 2.16 % $ 5,454,494 1.13 % Time deposits 1,504,544 4.35 % 1,386,959 4.21 % 930,447 3.03 % 1,445,752 4.28 % 806,981 2.74 % Short-term borrowings 545,551 4.67 % 595,884 4.57 % 434,783 4.79 % 570,717 4.62 % 351,321 4.36 % Long-term borrowings 170,963 5.52 % 186,597 5.76 % 187,379 5.03 % 178,780 5.65 % 186,378 5.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 7,850,086 2.85 % 7,724,096 2.77 % 7,147,945 1.88 % 7,787,090 2.81 % 6,799,174 1.59 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,310,274 2,302,338 2,580,842 2,306,306 2,629,575 Other liabilities 190,440 169,683 193,292 180,062 197,860 Shareholders' equity 1,344,360 1,325,326 1,234,834 1,334,843 1,198,147 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,845,074 3,797,347 4,008,968 3,821,211 4,025,582 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,695,160 $ 11,521,443 $ 11,156,913 $ 11,608,301 $ 10,824,756 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.57 % 3.52 % 3.85 % 3.55 % 3.93 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,312,816 $ 1,313,898 $ 1,347,842 Commercial real estate 3,077,013 3,090,950 3,004,962 Equipment Finance loans and leases 316,700 279,938 154,152 Real estate construction 523,595 520,320 474,720 Total Commercial 5,230,124 5,205,106 4,981,676 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,902,173 1,913,479 1,858,660 Home equity lines of credit 492,133 488,793 505,449 Real estate construction 24,460 39,047 100,079 Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,418,766 2,441,319 2,464,188 Auto & RV loans 1,270,044 1,277,212 1,272,557 Direct installment 26,807 26,731 28,881 Personal lines of credit 46,932 46,733 49,168 Student loans 2,217 2,769 3,366 Total Other Consumer 1,346,000 1,353,445 1,353,972 Total Consumer Portfolio 3,764,766 3,794,764 3,818,160 Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 8,994,890 8,999,870 8,799,836 Loans held for sale 50,769 31,895 16,300 Total Loans and Leases $ 9,045,659 $ 9,031,765 $ 8,816,136 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans and Leases: Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis $ 31,443 $ 27,649 $ 29,322 Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition 25,676 14,797 18,687 Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 57,119 $ 42,446 $ 48,009 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 484 368 324 Repossessions ("Repos") 1,456 1,442 1,004 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 59,059 $ 44,256 $ 49,337 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,753 1,699 2,474 Classified loans and leases 103,111 89,284 76,419 Criticized loans and leases 241,611 211,857 207,071 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.66 % 0.49 % 0.56 % Allowance for credit losses $ 123,654 $ 119,098 $ 133,546





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 2,485 $ 2,242 $ 6,582 $ 4,727 $ 7,086 Real estate construction 35 (6 ) — 29 — Commercial real estate 331 169 1,423 500 1,381 Residential real estate 64 21 (32 ) 85 9 Loans to individuals 1,487 1,876 692 3,363 1,362 Net Charge-offs $ 4,402 $ 4,302 $ 8,665 $ 8,704 $ 9,838 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.40 % 0.19 % 0.23 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 177.81 % 98.51 % 32.20 % 138.61 % 1.42 % Provision for credit losses $ 7,827 $ 4,238 $ 2,790 $ 12,065 $ 140





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 150,682 $ 145,462 $ 131,267 $ 296,144 $ 245,856 Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 329 323 305 652 610 Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 151,011 145,785 131,572 296,796 246,466 Interest expense 55,690 53,158 33,443 108,848 53,674 Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $ 95,321 $ 92,627 $ 98,129 $ 187,948 $ 192,792





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 37,088 $ 37,549 $ 42,781 $ 74,637 $ 73,005 Intangible amortization 1,169 1,264 1,282 2,433 2,429 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (245 ) (265 ) (269 ) (511 ) (510 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 38,012 $ 38,548 $ 43,794 $ 76,559 $ 74,924 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,344,360 $ 1,325,326 $ 1,234,834 $ 1,334,843 $ 1,198,147 Less: intangible assets 385,332 386,040 385,567 385,686 372,571 Tangible Equity 959,028 939,286 849,267 949,157 825,576 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 959,028 $ 939,286 $ 849,267 $ 949,157 $ 825,576 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.94 % 16.51 % 20.68 % 16.22 % 18.30 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 37,088 $ 37,549 $ 42,781 $ 74,637 $ 73,005 Net securities losses (23 ) — — (23 ) — Tax benefit of net securities gains 5 — — 5 — Merger and acquisition related expenses — 114 (60 ) 114 8,481 Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses — (24 ) 13 (24 ) (1,781 ) Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — — 10,653 Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — — (2,237 ) (5) Core net income $ 37,070 $ 37,639 $ 42,734 $ 74,709 $ 88,121 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,287,598 102,198,899 102,760,266 102,238,489 101,281,899 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 Intangible amortization 1,169 1,264 1,282 2,433 2,429 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (245 ) (265 ) (269 ) (511 ) (510 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 37,994 $ 38,638 $ 43,747 $ 76,631 $ 90,040 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.93 % 16.54 % 20.66 % 16.24 % 21.99 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 37,088 $ 37,549 $ 42,781 $ 74,637 $ 73,005 Total Average Assets 11,695,160 11,521,443 11,156,913 11,608,301 10,824,756 Return on Average Assets 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.54 % 1.29 % 1.36 % Core Net Income (5) $ 37,070 $ 37,639 $ 42,734 $ 74,709 $ 88,121 Total Average Assets 11,695,160 11,521,443 11,156,913 11,608,301 10,824,756 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.54 % 1.29 % 1.64 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 65,798 $ 65,573 $ 65,943 $ 131,371 $ 137,324 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Intangible amortization 1,169 1,264 1,282 2,433 2,429 Merger and acquisition related — 114 (60 ) 114 8,481 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 64,629 $ 64,195 $ 64,721 $ 128,824 $ 126,414 Net interest income, (FTE) $ 95,321 $ 92,627 $ 98,129 $ 187,948 $ 192,792 Total noninterest income 25,210 23,988 24,523 49,198 47,486 Net securities gains (23 ) — — (23 ) — Total Revenue 120,508 116,615 122,652 237,123 240,278 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market — 12 81 12 (8 ) Total Revenue - Core $ 120,508 $ 116,603 $ 122,571 $ 237,111 $ 240,286 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 53.63 % 55.05 % 52.80 % 54.33 % 52.61 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,362,505 $ 1,332,720 $ 1,232,419 Less: intangible assets 384,854 385,745 388,451 Tangible Equity 977,651 946,975 843,968 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 977,651 $ 946,975 $ 843,968 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 11,626,873 $ 11,694,408 $ 11,318,604 Less: intangible assets 384,854 385,745 388,451 Tangible Assets $ 11,242,019 $ 11,308,663 $ 10,930,153 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.70 % 8.37 % 7.72 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,297,847 102,303,974 102,444,915 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 9.56 $ 9.26 $ 8.24



