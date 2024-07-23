Submit Release
First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
except per share data) June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Reported Results                  
Net income $ 37,088     $ 37,549     $ 42,781     $ 74,637     $ 73,005  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.42     $ 0.73     $ 0.72  
Return on average assets   1.28 %     1.31 %     1.54 %     1.29 %     1.36 %
Return on average equity   11.10 %     11.40 %     13.90 %     11.24 %     12.29 %
                   
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
Core net income $ 37,070     $ 37,639     $ 42,734     $ 74,709     $ 88,121  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.42     $ 0.73     $ 0.87  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 54,381     $ 50,833     $ 56,344     $ 105,214     $ 110,825  
Provision expense $ 7,827     $ 4,238     $ 2,790     $ 12,065     $ 140  
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                           10,653  
Net charge-offs $ 4,402     $ 4,302     $ 8,665     $ 8,704     $ 9,838  
Reserve build/(release)(2) $ 4,556     $ 1,380     $ (339 )   $ 5,936     $ 30,640  
Core return on average assets (ROAA)   1.27 %     1.31 %     1.54 %     1.29 %     1.64 %
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   1.87 %     1.77 %     2.03 %     1.82 %     2.06 %
Return on average tangible common equity   15.94 %     16.51 %     20.68 %     16.22 %     18.30 %
Core return on average tangible common equity   15.93 %     16.54 %     20.66 %     16.24 %     21.99 %
Core efficiency ratio   53.63 %     55.05 %     52.80 %     54.33 %     52.61 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.57 %     3.52 %     3.85 %     3.55 %     3.93 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • GAAP Net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.36 represented a decrease of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.7 million, or $0.06 per share, from the second quarter of 2023
    • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $54.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million from the previous quarter but a decrease of $2.0 million from the second quarter of 2023
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $95.3 million increased $2.7 million from the previous quarter but decreased $2.8 million from the second quarter of 2023
  • Noninterest income (excluding securities gains and losses) of $25.2 million increased $1.2 million from the previous quarter and $0.7 from the second quarter of 2023 due in part to higher wealth management sales and card related interchange income
  • Noninterest expense (excluding loss on early redemption of subordinated debt and merger-related expense) of $65.4 million which was unchanged from the previous quarter
  • Average deposits increased $199.9 million, or 8.7% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
    • End of period deposits decreased $37.5 million, or 1.6% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Total loans increased $13.9 million, or 0.6% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by $36.8 million of growth in equipment finance loans
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 96.1% at the end of the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 95.6% in the previous quarter
  • Total shareholder’s equity increased $29.8 million from the previous quarter due to a $23.8 million increase in retained earnings and a $5.7 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) due in part to the sale of $75.1 million in available for sale investment securities
    • Tangible book value per share increased $0.30, or 13.0% annualized, from the previous quarter
    • AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity was 11.6% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 12.6% in the previous quarter
  • First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2024

Profitability

  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 53.6% improved 142 basis points from the previous quarter
  • The return on average assets (ROA) decreased 3 basis points to 1.28% compared to previous quarter
    • The core return on average assets(1) decreased 4 basis points to 1.27% compared to the previous quarter
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 10 basis points to 1.87% as compared to 1.77% in the prior quarter and 2.03% in the second quarter of 2023
  • The net interest margin of 3.57% increased 5 basis points compared to the prior quarter and decreased 28 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2023
    • The recognition of deferred interest upon the payoff of a previously nonaccrual loan had a positive impact on the net interest margin of two basis points in the second quarter of 2024
    • The retention of approximately $200 million of additional cash on the Bank’s balance sheet had a negative impact on the net interest margin of six basis points in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to three basis points in the prior quarter
    • Purchasing accounting marks contributed eight basis points to the margin in the second quarter of 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter
  • On June 1, 2024, the Bank retired $50 million of variable rate subordinate corporate debentures with an interest rate of 7.45%. This transaction is expected to improve the net interest margin by approximately three basis points beginning in the third quarter of 2024.
  • During the second quarter of 2024, security gains and losses included a $5.6 million gain from the conversion of Visa Inc. class B shares.
  • During the second quarter of 2024, the Bank sold approximately $75 million of investment securities yielding 2.17% for a loss of $5.5 million and reinvested the proceeds into approximately $75 million of investments securities yielding 5.49%. This transaction is expected to improve the net interest margin by 2 basis points beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $7.8 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the previous quarter
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.37%, an increase of five basis points from the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans increased $29.8 million from the previous quarter
    • Total nonperforming loans of $57.1 million increased $14.7 million from the previous quarter, including $11.1 million of acquired loans that were transferred to nonaccrual status.
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.4 million, an increase of $0.1 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) was 0.20% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.19% in the previous quarter

Strong capital and liquidity positions

  • On June 1, 2024, the Bank retired $50 million of variable rate subordinate corporate debentures that were included in Tier II regulatory capital. This action reduced the Bank’s Total Risk Based Capital by approximately 44 basis points; however, the actual Total Capital Ratio decreased by only eight basis points from the previous quarter due to strong organic capital generation
  • The Bank-level Total Capital ratio was 13.1% at June 30, 2024, which represents $292.4 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 10.0%
  • On April 23, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.0% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders
  • There were 22,961 shares repurchased during the second quarter of 2024 at a weighted average price of $12.48. The remaining capacity under the current program was $17.1 million as of June 30, 2024.

“I’m excited to report that our second quarter results demonstrated the core earnings power of our community-focused regional banking model,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It seems we may have turned the corner with NIM compression this quarter and we continue to see pockets of loan demand in our new markets in Pennsylvania and Ohio, while our legacy markets remain a rich source of core deposit growth.” Price continued, “As we move forward, we will continue to adapt to meet the evolving needs of our neighbors and their businesses and help them navigate their financial future.”

Earnings

GAAP Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $37.1 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $37.5 million, or $0.37 per share in the first quarter of 2024, and $42.8 million, or $0.42 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $95.3 million increased $2.7 million from the previous quarter and decreased $2.8 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a five basis point expansion in the net interest margin and a $152.7 million increase in interest earning assets.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.57%, an increase of five basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 28 basis points from the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 12 basis point increase in the yield on loans and an 18 basis point increase in the yield on securities, partially offset by a 10 basis point increase in the cost of deposits. The total cost of funds was 2.20% in the second quarter of 2024, which represents an increase of seven basis points from the previous quarter.

Total average deposits grew $199.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. Average time deposits grew $117.6 million and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits grew $74.4 million.

Total average investment securities and interest bearing bank deposits grew $134.1 million and total average loans grew $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $7.8 million as compared to $4.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase in the provision expense from the previous quarter was the result of a $5.8 million increase in reserves for individually analyzed loans primarily driven by a $14.7 million increase in nonperforming loans.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the second quarter of 2024 was 1.37% as compared to 1.32% in the previous quarter.

At June 30, 2024, nonperforming loans totaled $57.1 million, an increase of $14.7 million from the previous quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the migration of $11.1 million in loans acquired in the Centric acquisition into nonaccrual status.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.63% of total loans for the period ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 0.47% and 0.54% for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were $4.4 million as compared to $4.3 million in the previous quarter and $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) were 0.20%, 0.19% and 0.40% for the periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains and losses) totaled $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The $1.2 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in wealth management services, a $0.4 million increase in card-related interchange income and a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. 

During the second quarter of 2024, security gains and losses included a $5.6 million gain from the conversion of Visa Inc. class B shares, of which $5.6 million was realized through shares held at fair value at quarter-end. This gain was offset by a loss of $5.5 million on the sale of $75.1 million in investment securities.

Noninterest expense (excluding losses on the early redemption of subordinated debt and merger-related expense) of $65.4 million was unchanged from the previous quarter. Offsetting changes in comparison with the prior quarter were primarily due to a $0.5 million decrease in occupancy expense, a $0.5 million decrease in operational losses and a $0.4 million decrease in advertising and promotion expense, offset by a $2.0 million increase in salaries and benefits (primarily driven by a $1.0 million increase in hospitalization expense and a $1.2 million incentive accrual reversals in the prior quarter).

The core efficiency ratio was 53.6% during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 55.1% in the previous quarter and 52.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,472 at June 30, 2024, 1,465 at March 31, 2024, and 1,483 at June 30, 2023.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which represents a 4.0% increase from the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on August 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2024. This dividend represents a 3.1% projected annual yield utilizing the July 22, 2024 closing market price of $16.62.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2024 were 14.2%, 12.5%, 10.2% and 11.7%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the Company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 124 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Ron Wahl
Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: RWahl@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

             
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income $ 94,992     $ 92,304     $ 97,824     $ 187,296     $ 192,182  
Provision for credit losses   7,827       4,238       2,790       12,065       140  
Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD                           10,653  
Noninterest income   25,210       23,988       24,523       49,198       47,486  
Noninterest expense   65,798       65,573       65,943       131,371       137,324  
Net income   37,088       37,549       42,781       74,637       73,005  
Core net income (5)   37,070       37,639       42,734       74,709       88,121  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.42     $ 0.73     $ 0.72  
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.36     $ 0.37     $ 0.42     $ 0.73     $ 0.87  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   1.28 %     1.31 %     1.54 %     1.29 %     1.36 %
Core return on average assets (7)   1.27 %     1.31 %     1.54 %     1.29 %     1.64 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.87 %     1.77 %     2.03 %     1.82 %     1.91 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.87 %     1.77 %     2.03 %     1.82 %     2.06 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.10 %     11.40 %     13.90 %     11.24 %     12.29 %
Return on average tangible common equity (8)   15.94 %     16.51 %     20.68 %     16.22 %     18.30 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (9)   15.93 %     16.54 %     20.66 %     16.24 %     21.99 %
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10)   53.63 %     55.05 %     52.80 %     54.33 %     52.61 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.57 %     3.52 %     3.85 %     3.55 %     3.93 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 13.32     $ 13.03     $ 12.03          
Tangible book value per common share (11)   9.56       9.26       8.24          
Market value per common share   13.81       13.92       12.65          
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.130       0.125       0.125       0.255       0.245  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)   0.63 %     0.47 %     0.54 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3)   0.51 %     0.38 %     0.44 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized) (4)   0.20 %     0.19 %     0.40 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases (4)   216.48 %     280.59 %     278.17 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases (4)   1.37 %     1.32 %     1.52 %        
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets   11.7 %     11.4 %     10.9 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12)   8.7 %     8.4 %     7.7 %        
Leverage Ratio   10.2 %     10.2 %     9.8 %        
Risk Based Capital - Tier I   12.5 %     12.2 %     11.5 %        
Risk Based Capital - Total   14.2 %     14.3 %     13.7 %        
Common Equity - Tier I   11.7 %     11.4 %     10.8 %        
                               


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 150,682   $ 145,462   $ 131,267     $ 296,144   $ 245,856  
Interest expense   55,690     53,158     33,443       108,848     53,674  
Net Interest Income   94,992     92,304     97,824       187,296     192,182  
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)                      
Net Interest Income   94,992     92,304     97,824       187,296     192,182  
Provision for credit losses   7,827     4,238     2,790       12,065     140  
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                     10,653  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   87,165     88,066     95,034       175,231     181,389  
Net securities losses   (5,535 )             (5,535 )    
Gain on VISA exchange   5,558               5,558      
Trust income   2,821     2,727     2,532       5,548     5,018  
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,546     5,383     5,324       10,929     10,242  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions   2,709     2,246     2,314       4,955     4,866  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,371     1,294     1,195       2,665     2,422  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,671     1,328     1,253       2,999     1,905  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets   1,408     2,051     1,891       3,459     3,977  
Card-related interchange income   7,137     6,690     7,372       13,827     14,201  
Derivative mark-to-market       12     81       12     (8 )
Swap fee income           332           577  
Other income   2,524     2,257     2,229       4,781     4,286  
Total Noninterest Income   25,210     23,988     24,523       49,198     47,486  
Salaries and employee benefits   37,320     35,324     36,735       72,644     70,999  
Net occupancy   4,822     5,334     4,784       10,156     9,802  
Furniture and equipment   4,278     4,480     4,284       8,758     8,522  
Data processing   3,840     3,824     3,763       7,664     7,167  
Pennsylvania shares tax   1,126     1,202     1,173       2,328     2,425  
Advertising and promotion   898     1,319     1,327       2,217     2,990  
Intangible amortization   1,169     1,264     1,282       2,433     2,429  
Other professional fees and services   1,286     1,242     1,182       2,528     2,773  
FDIC insurance   1,286     1,613     1,277       2,899     2,694  
Litigation and operational losses   494     997     894       1,491     1,637  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets   77     143     6       220     47  
Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt   369               369      
Merger and acquisition       114     (60 )     114     8,481  
Other operating expenses   8,833     8,717     9,296       17,550     17,358  
Total Noninterest Expense   65,798     65,573     65,943       131,371     137,324  
Income before Income Taxes   46,577     46,481     53,614       93,058     91,551  
Income tax provision   9,489     8,932     10,833       18,421     18,546  
Net Income $ 37,088   $ 37,549   $ 42,781     $ 74,637   $ 73,005  
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   102,297,847     102,303,974     102,444,915       102,297,847     102,444,915  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   102,287,598     102,198,899     102,760,266       102,238,489     101,281,899  
             
(8) - Does not include accelerated depreciation expense described in Note 7.
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
           
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023  
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 109,907     $ 77,179     $ 123,095  
Interest-bearing bank deposits   78,386       233,188       325,774  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,101,154       1,049,108       784,503  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   453,820       464,708       439,922  
Loans held for sale   50,769       31,895       16,300  
           
Loans and leases   8,994,890       8,999,870       8,799,836  
Allowance for credit losses   (123,654 )     (119,098 )     (133,546 )
Net loans and leases   8,871,236       8,880,772       8,666,290  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles   384,854       385,745       388,451  
Other assets   576,747       571,813       574,269  
Total Assets $ 11,626,873     $ 11,694,408     $ 11,318,604  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,304,830     $ 2,334,495     $ 2,624,344  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits   619,877       637,908       611,156  
Savings deposits   4,955,718       4,999,822       4,935,124  
Time deposits   1,528,496       1,474,178       975,654  
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,104,091       7,111,908       6,521,934  
           
Total deposits   9,408,921       9,446,403       9,146,278  
           
Short-term borrowings   537,613       546,541       542,839  
Long-term borrowings   136,581       186,490       187,276  
Total borrowings   674,194       733,031       730,115  
           
Other liabilities   181,253       182,254       209,792  
Shareholders' equity   1,362,505       1,332,720       1,232,419  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,626,873     $ 11,694,408     $ 11,318,604  
                       


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/   June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/
  2024 Rate 2024 Rate 2023 Rate   2024 Rate 2023 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 9,017,288 6.06 % $ 8,998,649 5.95 % $ 8,689,021 5.58 %   $ 9,007,969 6.01 % $ 8,496,305 5.43 %
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1)   1,718,769 3.52 %   1,584,673 3.23 %   1,535,136 2.77 %     1,651,720 3.38 %   1,408,014 2.51 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1)   10,736,057 5.66 %   10,583,322 5.54 %   10,224,157 5.16 %     10,659,689 5.60 %   9,904,319 5.02 %
Noninterest-earning assets   959,103     938,121     932,756       948,612     920,437  
Total Assets $ 11,695,160   $ 11,521,443   $ 11,156,913     $ 11,608,301   $ 10,824,756  
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,629,028 2.20 % $ 5,554,656 2.11 % $ 5,595,336 1.35 %   $ 5,591,841 2.16 % $ 5,454,494 1.13 %
Time deposits   1,504,544 4.35 %   1,386,959 4.21 %   930,447 3.03 %     1,445,752 4.28 %   806,981 2.74 %
Short-term borrowings   545,551 4.67 %   595,884 4.57 %   434,783 4.79 %     570,717 4.62 %   351,321 4.36 %
Long-term borrowings   170,963 5.52 %   186,597 5.76 %   187,379 5.03 %     178,780 5.65 %   186,378 5.04 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   7,850,086 2.85 %   7,724,096 2.77 %   7,147,945 1.88 %     7,787,090 2.81 %   6,799,174 1.59 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,310,274     2,302,338     2,580,842       2,306,306     2,629,575  
Other liabilities   190,440     169,683     193,292       180,062     197,860  
Shareholders' equity   1,344,360     1,325,326     1,234,834       1,334,843     1,198,147  
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources   3,845,074     3,797,347     4,008,968       3,821,211     4,025,582  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,695,160   $ 11,521,443   $ 11,156,913     $ 11,608,301   $ 10,824,756  
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.57 %   3.52 %   3.85 %     3.55 %   3.93 %
                                 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023  
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,312,816   $ 1,313,898   $ 1,347,842  
Commercial real estate   3,077,013     3,090,950     3,004,962  
Equipment Finance loans and leases   316,700     279,938     154,152  
Real estate construction   523,595     520,320     474,720  
Total Commercial   5,230,124     5,205,106     4,981,676  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages   1,902,173     1,913,479     1,858,660  
Home equity lines of credit   492,133     488,793     505,449  
Real estate construction   24,460     39,047     100,079  
Total Real Estate - Consumer   2,418,766     2,441,319     2,464,188  
       
Auto & RV loans   1,270,044     1,277,212     1,272,557  
Direct installment   26,807     26,731     28,881  
Personal lines of credit   46,932     46,733     49,168  
Student loans   2,217     2,769     3,366  
Total Other Consumer   1,346,000     1,353,445     1,353,972  
Total Consumer Portfolio   3,764,766     3,794,764     3,818,160  
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases   8,994,890     8,999,870     8,799,836  
Loans held for sale   50,769     31,895     16,300  
Total Loans and Leases $ 9,045,659   $ 9,031,765   $ 8,816,136  
       
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023  
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:      
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis $ 31,443   $ 27,649   $ 29,322  
Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition   25,676     14,797     18,687  
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 57,119   $ 42,446   $ 48,009  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   484     368     324  
Repossessions ("Repos")   1,456     1,442     1,004  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 59,059   $ 44,256   $ 49,337  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing   1,753     1,699     2,474  
Classified loans and leases   103,111     89,284     76,419  
Criticized loans and leases   241,611     211,857     207,071  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos (4)   0.66 %   0.49 %   0.56 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 123,654   $ 119,098   $ 133,546  
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 2,485   $ 2,242   $ 6,582     $ 4,727   $ 7,086  
Real estate construction   35     (6 )         29      
Commercial real estate   331     169     1,423       500     1,381  
Residential real estate   64     21     (32 )     85     9  
Loans to individuals   1,487     1,876     692       3,363     1,362  
Net Charge-offs $ 4,402   $ 4,302   $ 8,665     $ 8,704   $ 9,838  
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized) (4)   0.20 %   0.19 %   0.40 %     0.19 %   0.23 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs   177.81 %   98.51 %   32.20 %     138.61 %   1.42 %
Provision for credit losses $ 7,827   $ 4,238   $ 2,790     $ 12,065   $ 140  
                                 


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
             
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.    
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.    
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
             
Interest income $ 150,682   $ 145,462   $ 131,267     $ 296,144   $ 245,856  
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1)   329     323     305       652     610  
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)   151,011     145,785     131,572       296,796     246,466  
Interest expense   55,690     53,158     33,443       108,848     53,674  
Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $ 95,321   $ 92,627   $ 98,129     $ 187,948   $ 192,792  
                                 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
             
Net Income $ 37,088   $ 37,549   $ 42,781     $ 74,637   $ 73,005  
Intangible amortization   1,169     1,264     1,282       2,433     2,429  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (245 )   (265 )   (269 )     (511 )   (510 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 38,012   $ 38,548   $ 43,794     $ 76,559   $ 74,924  
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,344,360   $ 1,325,326   $ 1,234,834     $ 1,334,843   $ 1,198,147  
Less: intangible assets   385,332     386,040     385,567       385,686     372,571  
Tangible Equity   959,028     939,286     849,267       949,157     825,576  
Less: preferred stock                      
Tangible Common Equity $ 959,028   $ 939,286   $ 849,267     $ 949,157   $ 825,576  
             
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   15.94 %   16.51 %   20.68 %     16.22 %   18.30 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 37,088   $ 37,549   $ 42,781     $ 74,637   $ 73,005  
Net securities losses   (23 )             (23 )    
Tax benefit of net securities gains   5               5      
Merger and acquisition related expenses       114     (60 )     114     8,481  
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses       (24 )   13       (24 )   (1,781 )
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                     10,653  
Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                     (2,237 )
(5) Core net income $ 37,070   $ 37,639   $ 42,734     $ 74,709   $ 88,121  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   102,287,598     102,198,899     102,760,266       102,238,489     101,281,899  
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.36   $ 0.37   $ 0.42     $ 0.73   $ 0.87  
             
Intangible amortization   1,169     1,264     1,282       2,433     2,429  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (245 )   (265 )   (269 )     (511 )   (510 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 37,994   $ 38,638   $ 43,747     $ 76,631   $ 90,040  
             
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   15.93 %   16.54 %   20.66 %     16.24 %   21.99 %
                                 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES          
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 37,088   $ 37,549   $ 42,781     $ 74,637   $ 73,005  
Total Average Assets   11,695,160     11,521,443     11,156,913       11,608,301     10,824,756  
Return on Average Assets   1.28 %   1.31 %   1.54 %     1.29 %   1.36 %
             
Core Net Income (5) $ 37,070   $ 37,639   $ 42,734     $ 74,709   $ 88,121  
Total Average Assets   11,695,160     11,521,443     11,156,913       11,608,301     10,824,756  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets   1.27 %   1.31 %   1.54 %     1.29 %   1.64 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 65,798   $ 65,573   $ 65,943     $ 131,371   $ 137,324  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Intangible amortization   1,169     1,264     1,282       2,433     2,429  
Merger and acquisition related       114     (60 )     114     8,481  
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 64,629   $ 64,195   $ 64,721     $ 128,824   $ 126,414  
             
Net interest income, (FTE) $ 95,321   $ 92,627   $ 98,129     $ 187,948   $ 192,792  
Total noninterest income   25,210     23,988     24,523       49,198     47,486  
Net securities gains   (23 )             (23 )    
Total Revenue   120,508     116,615     122,652       237,123     240,278  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market       12     81       12     (8 )
Total Revenue - Core $ 120,508   $ 116,603   $ 122,571     $ 237,111   $ 240,286  
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio   53.63 %   55.05 %   52.80 %     54.33 %   52.61 %
                                 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES    
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023  
Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,362,505   $ 1,332,720   $ 1,232,419  
Less: intangible assets   384,854     385,745     388,451  
Tangible Equity   977,651     946,975     843,968  
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 977,651   $ 946,975   $ 843,968  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 11,626,873   $ 11,694,408   $ 11,318,604  
Less: intangible assets   384,854     385,745     388,451  
Tangible Assets $ 11,242,019   $ 11,308,663   $ 10,930,153  
       
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets   8.70 %   8.37 %   7.72 %
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   102,297,847     102,303,974     102,444,915  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 9.56   $ 9.26   $ 8.24  


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income $ 94,992   $ 92,304   $ 97,824     $ 187,296   $ 192,182  
Noninterest income   25,210     23,988     24,523       49,198     47,486  
Noninterest expense   65,798     65,573     65,943       131,371     137,324  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 54,404   $ 50,719   $ 56,404     $ 105,123   $ 102,344  
             
Net securities losses $ (23 ) $   $     $ (23 ) $  
Merger and acquisition related expenses       114     (60 )     114     8,481  
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 54,381   $ 50,833   $ 56,344     $ 105,214   $ 110,825  
             
Net charge-offs $ 4,402   $ 4,302   $ 8,665     $ 8,704   $ 9,838  
                                 

Primary Logo

