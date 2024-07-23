Submit Release
Finning to report Q2 2024 results on August 6 and hold investor call on August 7, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will report Q2 2024 results on August 6, 2024 after markets close and hold the investor call on August 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial 1-844-763-8274 (Canada and US toll free) or 1-647-484-8814. The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and accompanying presentation.

About Finning
Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information
Ilona Rojkova
Director, Investor Relations
604-837-8241
FinningIR@finning.com

www.finning.com


Primary Logo

