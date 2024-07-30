MatchAwards and Metro-Atlanta Veterans’ Chamber of Commerce Unite to Drive Economic Growth for Veteran-Owned Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- MatchAwards, a groundbreaking AI-powered Social-Economic Media Platform, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with the Metro-Atlanta Veterans’ Chamber of Commerce (MAVCC), marking a transformative step towards driving economic development and enhancing business opportunities within the Metro-Atlanta community and the broader American economic landscape.
Guided by the empowering mantra, "WE ARE THE MAVCC AND WE’RE ON A MISSION! We strive to fortify and enhance the lives of transitioning military, military veteran business owners, and their families through economic development, wellness education, and integrative support services, to promote military veteran entrepreneurship as a means of fostering self-sufficiency and community sustainability," MAVCC, under the leadership of President Troy Cobb, is resolutely committed to this impactful mission.
Troy Cobb, MAVCC President, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the organization's dedication to empowering veterans and veteran-owned businesses:
"At MAVCC, our commitment is to strengthen the lives of military veterans and their families through economic development and support services. Partnering with MatchAwards perfectly aligns with our mission, providing our members access to cutting-edge technology and unparalleled opportunities for business expansion. This collaboration, with a focus on empowering veterans and veteran-owned businesses, will undoubtedly create a lasting impact and prosperity for our communities."
MatchAwards 3.0, driven by the GovTide Engine, represents the future of economic development platforms. It introduces a dynamic ecosystem where businesses, governments, investors, and consultants converge for mutual prosperity. Featuring AI-assisted matching systems and real-time data on contracts, grants, and awards, MatchAwards empowers organizations like MAVCC to unlock new avenues for growth and collaboration.
Mike Noble, COO of MatchAwards and AIT, highlighted the significance of the partnership in empowering veterans and veteran-owned businesses:
"The collaboration with MAVCC not only underscores MatchAwards' dedication to driving economic development but also aligns with our shared commitment to empowering veterans and veteran-owned businesses. By leveraging technology and cultivating strategic partnerships, we aim to catalyze growth and foster business collaborations that transcend boundaries. We eagerly anticipate working closely with MAVCC to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable economic growth for veterans and their enterprises."
As advocates of commerce and collaboration, MAVCC aligns with MatchAwards in spearheading the charge towards economic prosperity with a distinct emphasis on empowering veterans and veteran-owned businesses. Through this partnership, they aim to strengthen ties, foster business growth, and create opportunities for socio-economic advancement.
Contact details for MAVCC:
• President: Troy Cobb
• Email: president@atlvcc.org
• Contact Number: 678-899-9590
• Organization: Metro-Atlanta Veterans' Chamber of Commerce
Michael Noble
Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc
+1 800-862-6507
edo@matchawards.com
