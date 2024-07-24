Community's Celebrity Text Messaging Platform Attracts Major Investors and Expands Industry Reach
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of us are switching to text messaging for our most crucial and time-sensitive conversations.
In the process, the "text inbox," which is significantly more private than your social media feed, has evolved into the new sacred area for brands. When the actor-turned-venture capitalist Ashton Kutcher and the manager of Bono and Madonna, Guy Oseary, co-founded the text messaging startup Community in 2019, they were placing a wager, at least.
It was first promoted to celebrities as a way for them to tell their supporters about upcoming tours and upcoming projects.
However, in the past year, the company has expanded covertly to power text messages from some of the biggest names in the industry, including the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and artists such as Billie Eilsh, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.
Notable investors include Golden State Warriors, HubSpot, Sony, Salesforce Ventures, Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund, and Verizon Ventures, bringing its total fundraising to $136 million, and its post valuation to $156 million.
Since concerns about social media's reach and how businesses can control their digital interaction with customers without the need of intermediaries like Facebook or Twitter have grown, Community continues to grow and receive funding.
Community faces competition from a wide range of services, such as Attentive, Twilio, and Zendesk, for space in your SMS inbox.
Additionally, a lot of the software programs that businesses utilize to oversee their client relationships now come equipped with texting-friendly capabilities. What makes Community unique, though, is the conversations that brands and celebrities have with their patrons. These patrons provide vast amounts of personal information to the brand, which is kept private from Community's other clients.
And only the artist, the talent, or the person starting a business is the owner of that knowledge. Businesses promote a text-number that customers may use to subscribe to updates.
Additionally, the service enables marketers to filter their text-sign-up audience so that, for example, only those in Manhattan will receive messages about an artist's upcoming show in Manhattan.
Despite all of its potential, using text messages to communicate with clients presents certain difficulties.
Companies face challenges getting consumers to opt-in for messages, especially if the brand isn't well-known. Consumers often prefer fewer text messages over emails, and it's easier to opt-out by simply texting "Stop" rather than clicking an unsubscribe link. However, Community.com offers consumers direct access to brands at their fingertips, potentially revolutionizing the call center model for customer service and solving these issues for major brands and sporting events.
Jennifer Parker
