LeapCharger Commences Trading on Upstream Under LCCN

LeapCharger Dual Lists on Upstream's Global Securities Trading App

CARSON CITY, NV, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company renowned for its disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, today has commenced trading under the ticker symbol LCCN on Upstream (www.upstream.exchange), a MERJ Exchange market and global securities trading app. The dual listing on Upstream works to provide international investors around the world with streamlined access to LeapCharger shares using just an app.

Investors outside the U.S. can now deposit or trade LeapCharger securities by downloading Upstream from their preferred app store at https://upstream.exchange/, creating an account by tapping sign up, and completing a simple KYC identity verification. Then investors may either deposit their LeapCharger shares, or fund their account with credit, debit, PayPal, USD, or USDC to buy LeapCharger shares. Note, U.S. persons may not deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream. Trading will commence when an existing shareholder places an offer for sale on Upstream establishing the first trade.

Details on the LeapCharger listing and deposit and trading instructions can be found at https://leapcharger.com/. The Upstream market is open 5 days a week 20 hours a day, Monday to Friday: 10:00am to 06:00am UTC+4 (1:00am to 9:00pm EST). Traders on Upstream’s smart contract powered market will experience real-time trading and settlement, and a transparent orderbook which does not permit common market manipulations.

Existing global (non-U.S.) shareholders may transfer their shares by opening Upstream, tapping Investor, Manage Securities, Deposit Securities, then entering the ticker symbol and the number of shares to deposit, and tapping Submit. Next, shareholders enter the brokerage firm name and brokerage account number and tap Submit. Finally, they tap Add E-Signature, sign their name on the screen using their finger, tap Done, and then tap Sign. Shareholders will receive via email an executed deposit form to submit to their current brokerage firm to initiate a withdrawal to the transfer agent. Shareholders will receive a push notification once the shares are deposited and available for trading on Upstream.

“We are thrilled to dual list on Upstream’s next generation marketplace,” says LeapCharger CEO Praveenkumar Vijayakumar. “We are adding new value to our shareholders while expanding our company and mission to a modern, global investor-base.”

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.leapcharger.com and our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

ABOUT UPSTREAM

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market (https://merj.exchange/), is a global securities trading app. Powered by Horizon's proprietary, transparency-first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/getlisted .

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com, or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com