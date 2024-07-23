Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Results

Narrows 2024 Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.



Management Comments

“We continue to make excellent progress on our 2024 business plan highlighted by exceeding our speculative revenue target at the midpoint of our guidance,” stated Gerard H. Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer for Brandywine Realty Trust. “Based on our 2024 first half leasing performance, we are raising our full year midpoint target by $1.0 million from $24.5 million to $25.5 million. We continue to make progress on other business plan metrics anticipating positive mark-to-market rental rate increases on both a cash and accrual basis for 2024. We continue to make progress on addressing our joint venture debt portfolio maturities with a new mortgage at Cira Square and a recapitalization of our MAP joint venture. We continue to address our forward lease expirations and our average annual lease expirations through 2026 is 5.7%, one of the lowest in the office sector. Our liquidity is in excellent shape as we completed our previously announced refinancing of our 2024 unsecured bonds and we now have no unsecured bonds maturing until November 2027. Based on the progress made on our 2024 business plan we are narrowing our FFO range from $0.90 to $0.97 per share to $0.91 to $0.96 per share.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net Income to common shareholders: $29.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Our second quarter results include one-time, non-cash income totaling $53.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, related to recapitalizing one of our joint ventures, as discussed below.

Funds from Operations (FFO): $38.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Portfolio Results

Core Portfolio: 87.3% occupied and 88.5% leased.

New and Renewal Leases Signed: 164,000 square feet wholly-owned and 501,000 square feet, including our joint ventures.

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market: Increased 10.8% on an accrual basis and decreased (0.4%) on a cash basis.

Same Store Net Operating Income: Decreased (1.3%) on an accrual basis and increased 2.4% on a cash basis

Tenant Retention Ratio: 67%.

Recent Transaction Activity

Joint Venture Activity

During June, we recapitalized our unconsolidated joint venture, referred to as the “MAP Joint Venture” with both the existing leasehold lender and fee ground owner. The recapitalization encompassed a 5-year leasehold mortgage (inclusive of 2 one-year extensions) and the redemption of our former 50% partner in the leasehold interests for a nominal amount.



As part of this recapitalization, the leasehold lender will receive a 95% future interest in the portfolio’s cash flow and residual value. Additionally, to facilitate the non-recourse restructuring, Brandywine and the fee owner agreed to acquire the leasehold estate in a 14 property industrial and flex portfolio from the MAP Joint Venture for $26.0 million in a newly formed 50/50 venture whose proceeds were primarily used to reduce the existing first mortgage.



The intention of this new venture is to market these properties for sale to unrelated third party buyers. Prior to the recapitalization, Brandywine had a negative investment balance in the MAP joint venture and upon closing of the recapitalization recognized one-time, non-cash income totaling $53.8 million. Brandywine will remain the managing member and property services provider for this portfolio.



2024 Finance / Capital Markets Activity

As previously announced, we completed an underwritten public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of our 8.875% Guaranteed Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”). Interest on the 2029 Notes is payable semi-annually on April 12 and October 12 of each year, commencing October 12, 2024. The offering of the 2029 Notes closed on April 12, 2024. The net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and transaction expenses related to the offering, totaled approximately $391.9 million. We used the net proceeds from the offering of the 2029 Notes to fund the repayment in full of our $335.1 million in aggregate principal amount of our 4.10% Guaranteed Notes due October 1, 2024 and for general corporate purposes.

As of June 30, 2024, we had a $25.0 million outstanding balance on our $600.0 million unsecured line of credit.

As of June 30, 2024, we had $30.4 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand.

On May 6, 2024 our unconsolidated Cira Square Venture, in which we hold a 20% equity interest, obtained a new $160.0 million mortgage loan, which bears interest at a stated rate of 8.817% per annum and matures in June 2029. Proceeds from the new mortgage loan, together with equity contributed pro rata by the partners in the Cira Square Venture, funded repayment of the $257.0 million mortgage debt of the Cira Square Venture that had a July 2024 maturity.

Results for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024

Net Income allocated to common shares totaled $29.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of ($12.9) million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Our 2024 results includes the one-time, non-cash income amount totaling $53.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, related to the reversal of our negative investment balance in the MAP joint venture.

FFO available to common shares and units totaled $38.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $49.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Our second quarter 2024 payout ratio ($0.15 common share distribution / $0.22 FFO per diluted share) was 68.2%.

Net Income allocated to common shares totaled $13.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2024 compared to net loss of ($18.2) million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023. Our 2024 results includes the one-time, non-cash income amount totaling $53.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share discussed above.

Our FFO available to common shares and units for the first six months of 2024 totaled $79.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, versus $100.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023. Our payout ratio for the first half 2024 ($0.30 common share distribution / $0.45 FFO per diluted share) was 66.7%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the second quarter of 2024, our same store Net Operating Income (NOI) excluding termination revenues and other income items decreased (1.3%) on an accrual basis and increased 2.4% on a cash basis for our 68 same store properties, which were 87.2% and 89.7% occupied on June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

We leased approximately 164,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 355,000 square feet during the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter occupancy activity includes 230,000 square feet of renewals, 88,000 square feet of new leases and 37,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We have an additional 144,000 square feet of executed new leasing scheduled to commence subsequent to June 30, 2024.

Our second quarter tenant retention ratio was 67% in our core portfolio with net negative absorption of (44,000) square feet during the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter rental rate growth increased 10.8% as our renewal rental rates increased 8.7% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 28.0%, all on an accrual basis.

At June 30, 2024, our core portfolio of 69 properties comprises 12.7 million square feet was 87.3% occupied and, as of July 19, 2024, we are now 88.5% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after June 30, 2024).

Dividend Distributions

On May 23, 2024, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend distribution of $0.15 per common share that was paid on July 18, 2024 to shareholders of record as of July 3, 2024.

2024 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are adjusting our 2024 loss per share guidance from $(0.36) - $(0.29) to $(0.01) - $0.04 per share and narrowing our 2024 FFO guidance from $0.90 - $0.97 to $0.91 - $0.96 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2024 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2024 Range (Loss) Income per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $(0.01) to $ 0.04 Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.23 1.23 Less: net gain on real estate venture transactions (0.31) (0.31) FFO per diluted share $0.91 to $0.96

Our 2024 FFO key assumptions include:

Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 87-88%;

Year-end Core Leased Range: 88-89%;

Rental Rate Growth (accrual): 11-13% increased to 12-13%;

Rental Rate Growth (cash): 1-2%;

Same Store (accrual) NOI Growth Range: (1)-1%;

Same Store (cash) NOI Growth Range: 1-3%;

Speculative Revenue Target: Increased $1.0 million from $24.0 - $25.0 million to $25.0 - $26.0 million, $25.6 million achieved at June 30, 2024;

Tenant Retention Rate Range: 57-59% increased to 59-60%: 150 Basis Point Improvement;

Interest Expense Range: $125 - $130 million;

Property Acquisition Activity: None;

Property Sales Activity (excluding land): $80 - $100 million;

Joint Venture Activity: Recapitalization of our MAP joint venture and formation of a new 50/50 joint venture;

Development Starts: None;

Financing Activity: Completed the refinance of our 2024 Notes ($335.1 million outstanding);

Share Buyback Activity: None;

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 176.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 3,546,602 $ 3,542,232 Accumulated depreciation (1,192,146 ) (1,131,792 ) Right of use asset - operating leases, net 18,720 19,031 Operating real estate investments, net 2,373,176 2,429,471 Construction-in-progress 152,888 135,529 Land held for development 83,051 82,510 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 27,762 27,762 Total real estate investments, net 2,636,877 2,675,272 Cash and cash equivalents 30,369 58,319 Restricted cash and escrow 6,144 9,215 Accounts receivable 10,867 11,977 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $1,332 and $2,672 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 191,802 186,708 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 680,136 601,227 Deferred costs, net 92,931 95,984 Intangible assets, net 6,672 7,694 Other assets 98,382 86,051 Total assets $ 3,754,180 $ 3,732,447 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Secured debt, net $ 267,851 $ 255,671 Unsecured credit facility 25,000 — Unsecured term loan, net 331,646 318,499 Unsecured senior notes, net 1,617,063 1,564,662 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 115,531 123,825 Distributions payable 26,234 26,017 Deferred income, gains and rent 26,236 24,248 Intangible liabilities, net 7,786 8,270 Lease liability - operating leases 23,459 23,369 Other liabilities 13,977 63,729 Total liabilities $ 2,454,783 $ 2,408,290 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 172,678,090 and 172,097,661 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,724 1,719 Additional paid-in-capital 3,171,011 3,163,949 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 20,456 19,965 Common shares in grantor trust, 1,252,467 and 1,194,127 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (20,456 ) (19,965 ) Cumulative earnings 993,211 979,406 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,117 (668 ) Cumulative distributions (2,879,378 ) (2,827,022 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 1,292,685 1,317,384 Noncontrolling interests 6,712 6,773 Total beneficiaries' equity $ 1,299,397 $ 1,324,157 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 3,754,180 $ 3,732,447





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Rents $ 118,009 $ 118,133 $ 237,017 $ 238,981 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 5,698 6,227 11,592 12,229 Other 1,639 1,522 3,221 3,899 Total revenue 125,346 125,882 251,830 255,109 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 31,353 31,891 63,632 65,485 Real estate taxes 12,535 11,571 25,127 26,173 Third party management expenses 2,426 2,557 4,969 5,196 Depreciation and amortization 44,187 47,079 89,229 92,679 General and administrative expenses 8,941 9,360 20,045 18,842 Provision for impairment 6,427 4,468 6,427 4,468 Total operating expenses 105,869 106,926 209,429 212,843 Gain on sale of real estate Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate — — — 781 Total gain on sale of real estate — — — 781 Operating income 19,477 18,956 42,401 43,047 Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 1,512 520 1,933 1,025 Interest expense (29,494 ) (23,669 ) (54,543 ) (46,322 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (1,415 ) (1,114 ) (2,506 ) (2,141 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures (14,507 ) (7,598 ) (28,095 ) (13,765 ) Net gain on real estate venture transactions 53,762 181 53,733 181 Gain on early extinguishment of debt 941 — 941 — Net income ( loss) before income taxes 30,276 (12,724 ) 13,864 (17,975 ) Income tax provision (9 ) (13 ) (11 ) (38 ) Net income (loss) 30,267 (12,737 ) 13,853 (18,013 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (94 ) 41 (48 ) 58 Net income (loss) attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust 30,173 (12,696 ) 13,805 (17,955 ) Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (277 ) (204 ) (613 ) (274 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ 29,896 $ (12,900 ) $ 13,192 $ (18,229 ) PER SHARE DATA Basic income (loss) per Common Share $ 0.17 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.11 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 172,563,136 171,962,162 172,385,087 171,818,463 Diluted income (loss) per Common Share $ 0.17 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.11 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 174,695,651 171,962,162 174,342,151 171,818,463





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 29,896 $ (12,900 ) $ 13,192 $ (18,229 ) Add (deduct): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units 91 (41 ) 42 (57 ) Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 277 204 613 274 Net loss on real estate venture transactions (53,762 ) (181 ) (53,733 ) (181 ) Provision for impairment 6,427 4,468 6,427 4,468 Depreciation and amortization: Real property 38,368 39,119 77,485 77,749 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 4,904 7,103 9,923 13,243 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 12,294 12,145 26,146 23,709 Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures — (4 ) — (8 ) Funds from operations $ 38,495 $ 49,913 $ 80,095 $ 100,968 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (467 ) (309 ) (886 ) (533 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 38,028 $ 49,604 $ 79,209 $ 100,435 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.29 $ 0.45 $ 0.58 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding — fully diluted 175,211,246 172,797,873 174,857,745 172,811,483 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 68 % 66 % 67 % 66 %





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 2nd QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 72 properties owned by the Company as of June 30, 2024, a total of 68 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.4 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. As of June 30, 2024, two properties were recently completed, and two properties were in development/redevelopment. The Same Store Properties were 87.2% and 89.7% occupied as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue Rents $ 109,488 $ 109,595 Other 306 251 Total revenue 109,794 109,846 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 28,922 28,464 Real estate taxes 11,976 10,774 Net operating income $ 68,896 $ 70,608 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year (2.4 )% Net operating income, excluding other items $ 69,568 $ 70,479 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year (1.3 )% Net operating income $ 68,896 $ 70,608 Straight line rents & other 46 (1,872 ) Above/below market rent amortization (235 ) (285 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 220 143 Non-cash ground rent expense 240 251 Cash - Net operating income $ 69,167 $ 68,845 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 0.5 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 69,599 $ 67,980 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 2.4 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income (loss): $ 30,267 $ (12,737 ) Add/(deduct): Interest and investment income (1,512 ) (520 ) Interest expense 29,494 23,669 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 1,415 1,114 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 14,507 7,598 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (53,762 ) (181 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt (941 ) — Depreciation and amortization 44,187 47,079 General & administrative expenses 8,941 9,360 Income tax provision 9 13 Provision for impairment 6,427 4,468 Consolidated net operating income 79,032 79,863 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (10,136 ) (9,255 ) Same store net operating income $ 68,896 $ 70,608





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – SIX MONTHS

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 72 properties owned by the Company as of June 30, 2024, a total of 68 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.4 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. As of June 30, 2024, two properties were recently completed, and two properties were in development/redevelopment. The Same Store Properties were 87.2% and 89.7% occupied as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue Rents $ 220,865 $ 222,185 Other 576 536 Total revenue 221,441 222,721 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 58,246 58,959 Real estate taxes 24,025 24,181 Net operating income $ 139,170 $ 139,581 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year (0.3 )% Net operating income, excluding other items $ 139,805 $ 139,377 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 0.3 % Net operating income $ 139,170 $ 139,581 Straight line rents & other (914 ) (4,733 ) Above/below market rent amortization (481 ) (571 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 370 281 Non-cash ground rent expense 483 504 Cash - Net operating income $ 138,628 $ 135,062 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 2.6 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 138,612 $ 133,497 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 3.8 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income (loss): $ 13,853 $ (18,013 ) Add/(deduct): Interest income (1,933 ) (1,025 ) Interest expense 54,543 46,322 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 2,506 2,141 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 28,095 13,765 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (53,733 ) (181 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate — (781 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt (941 ) — Depreciation and amortization 89,229 92,679 General & administrative expenses 20,045 18,842 Income tax provision 11 38 Provision for impairment 6,427 4,468 Consolidated net operating income 158,102 158,255 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (18,932 ) (18,674 ) Same store net operating income $ 139,170 $ 139,581