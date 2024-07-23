Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net income amounted to $9.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $9.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.



Selected financial results at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 were as follows:

The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.82% and 11.55%, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.19%, a decrease of 1 basis point.

Net interest income increased 2.8%.

Total loans and total deposits increased 3.1% and 3.5%, respectively.

Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.40 billion, an increase of 1.7%.



Chief Executive Officer Steven Larochelle commented, "We had a solid second quarter with strong net income and loan growth funded through core deposits. Higher deposit costs and the inverted yield curve continue to be a headwind, but net interest margin was stable at 3.19%. Our liquidity position was favorable at June 30, 2024 with the loan to deposit ratio at 89% and interest-earning deposits with banks exceeding wholesale funding by $89.6 million. Credit quality remained strong with nominal charge-offs year-to-date."

Mr. Larochelle continued, "We remain committed to our long-term strategy of geographic expansion and customer acquisition through organic growth and investment in our team members, communities, products and technology. We are well positioned with a strong balance sheet, centered around a high-quality loan portfolio and favorable liquidity, core deposit funding and capital, paired with a conservative credit and reserve culture."

Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan stated, "I would like to thank Jack Clancy, who retired as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank on June 7, 2024, for his valuable contributions over the past 35 years. Steve Larochelle, who succeeded Jack as Chief Executive Officer, has been a key member of our leadership team for the past 27 years, including the last 15 years as our Chief Banking Officer. Steve has been a significant contributor to our success and has handled a wide range of leadership responsibilities including the areas of commercial lending, cash management, wealth management, mortgage services, and branch operations. Steve is a great champion of our culture and takes pride in strong relationships with our customers and communities. He is the perfect person for our Chief Executive Officer role, and I am excited to have him lead us forward."

President Richard W. Main added, "I echo George's comments on Steve's leadership experience and on his commitment to our culture. We pride ourselves on understanding the unique needs of each customer and offering tailored solutions that lead to long-term relationships. The strength and depth of the relationships we have developed with our customers are a testament to our unwavering commitment to their success, which in turn has contributed to our history of consistent growth."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to $36.2 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in deposit interest expense of $9.5 million and a decrease in interest and dividend income on investments of $1.0 million, partially offset by an increase in loan interest income of $9.4 million. The increase in interest expense during the period was attributed primarily to an increase in the cost of funds and changes in deposit mix, while the increase in interest income during the period was due primarily to loan growth and higher market interest rates.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 3.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 3.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Asset yields for the second quarter of 2024 were 5.01% and increased 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, due primarily to new loan originations, loan repricing and an increase in the average balance of other interest-earning assets, which resulted mainly from deposit inflows during the period. Average total loans increased $100.3 million, or 3%, and average other interest-earning assets increased $37.8 million, or 44%, during the period.

The cost of funds for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.94% and increased 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, average total deposits increased $129.2 million, or 3%, and the cost of deposits increased 13 basis points. The average balance of lower cost checking accounts increased $33.4 million, or 2%, and the average balance of higher cost savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts increased $95.9 million, or 5%.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 are presented below:

Three months ended Increase / (Decrease)



(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Provision for credit losses on loans - collectively evaluated $ (230 ) $ 2,210 $ (2,440 ) Provision for credit losses on loans - individually evaluated 1,358 (167 ) 1,525 Provision for credit losses for loans 1,128 2,043 (915 ) Provision for unfunded commitments (991 ) 225 (1,216 ) Provision for credit losses $ 137 $ 2,268 $ (2,131 )

The decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans of $915 thousand was due primarily to the impact of a reduction in recession risk within our allowance for credit loss ("ACL") model, partially offset by an increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans. The reduction in the provision for unfunded commitments of $1.2 million was driven primarily by a decrease in off-balance sheet commitments during the period.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to $5.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Non-interest income in the prior year period included losses on sales of debt securities of $2.4 million. Excluding this item, non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased 7% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, due primarily to increases in wealth management fees and income on bank-owned life insurance.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to $29.0 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 13%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Non-interest expense in the prior year period was impacted by the receipt of $3.4 million in Employee Retention Credits which the Company recognized as a reduction to salary and benefits expense. Excluding this item, non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $25 thousand compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets amounted to $4.77 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $4.47 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 7%.

Total interest-earning deposits with banks, which consist of overnight and short-term investments, amounted to $151.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to deposit inflows, partially offset by loan growth.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $636.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $668.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease of 5% was largely attributable to principal pay-downs, calls and maturities during the six months ended June 30, 2024. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $106.2 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $102.9 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of 3%.

Total loans amounted to $3.77 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.57 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of 6% was due primarily to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $140.1 million.

Total deposits amounted to $4.25 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of 7% was due primarily to increases in money market and certificate of deposit balances of $101.6 million and $98.0 million, respectively.

Total borrowed funds amounted to $61.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2023. The increase resulted from new term advances used to support the Company's operations.

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $340.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $329.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of 3% was due primarily to an increase in retained earnings of $12.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.5 million.

Credit Quality

Selected credit quality metrics at June 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, were as follows:

The ACL for loans amounted to $62.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans, compared to $59.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans.

The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $4.9 million, compared to $7.1 million.

Non-performing loans amounted to $17.7 million, or 0.47% of total loans, compared to $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans. The increase in non-performing loans resulted primarily from one individually evaluated commercial construction loan which was placed on non-accrual in the first quarter of 2024.



Net recoveries amounted to $130 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $146 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Wealth Management

Wealth assets under management and administration, which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $1.40 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $76.6 million, or 6%, compared to December 31, 2023, and resulted primarily from an increase in market value.

About Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 139 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any continuation of uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to continued elevated interest rates or potential reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the persistence of the current inflationary pressures, or the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in our market areas and the United States; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 48,352 $ 37,443 $ 49,996 Interest-earning deposits with banks 151,367 19,149 208,829 Total cash and cash equivalents 199,719 56,592 258,825 Investments: Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $734,523, $763,981 and $820,004, respectively) 628,314 661,113 706,953 Equity securities at fair value 8,524 7,058 5,898 Total investment securities at fair value 636,838 668,171 712,851 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,482 2,402 2,404 Loans held for sale — 200 — Loans: Total loans 3,768,649 3,567,631 3,345,667 Allowance for credit losses (61,999 ) (58,995 ) (56,899 ) Net loans 3,706,650 3,508,636 3,288,768 Premises and equipment, net 44,209 44,931 43,603 Lease right-of-use asset 24,469 24,820 24,578 Accrued interest receivable 20,343 19,233 16,885 Deferred income taxes, net 48,619 49,166 48,875 Bank-owned life insurance 66,381 65,455 64,779 Prepaid income taxes 4,806 1,589 2,790 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,509 19,183 32,330 Goodwill 5,656 5,656 5,656 Total assets $ 4,773,681 $ 4,466,034 $ 4,502,344 Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity Liabilities Deposits $ 4,248,801 $ 3,977,521 $ 4,075,598 Borrowed funds 61,785 25,768 3,334 Subordinated debt 59,657 59,498 59,340 Lease liability 24,157 24,441 24,148 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,546 45,011 29,161 Accrued interest payable 8,294 4,678 3,273 Total liabilities 4,433,240 4,136,917 4,194,854 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders'Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,424,407, 12,272,674 and 12,244,733 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 124 123 122 Additional paid-in capital 109,137 107,377 105,552 Retained earnings 313,486 301,380 289,409 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,306 ) (79,763 ) (87,593 ) Total shareholders' equity 340,441 329,117 307,490 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,773,681 $ 4,466,034 $ 4,502,344





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Interest and dividend income: Other interest-earning assets $ 1,697 $ 1,172 $ 1,917 $ 2,869 $ 4,125 Investment securities 3,943 4,034 4,967 7,977 10,040 Loans and loans held for sale 51,224 48,817 41,798 100,041 81,354 Total interest and dividend income 56,864 54,023 48,682 110,887 95,519 Interest expense: Deposits 19,172 17,272 9,692 36,444 15,679 Borrowed funds 664 694 30 1,358 42 Subordinated debt 867 867 867 1,734 1,734 Total interest expense 20,703 18,833 10,589 39,536 17,455 Net interest income 36,161 35,190 38,093 71,351 78,064 Provision for credit losses 137 622 2,268 759 5,004 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,024 34,568 35,825 70,592 73,060 Non-interest income: Wealth management fees 1,970 1,850 1,673 3,820 3,260 Deposit and interchange fees 2,284 2,069 2,295 4,353 4,343 Income on bank-owned life insurance, net 503 458 316 961 623 Net losses on sales of debt securities — — (2,419 ) — (2,419 ) Net gains on sales of loans 44 22 6 66 20 Gains on equity securities 101 465 189 566 173 Other income 726 631 759 1,357 1,576 Total non-interest income 5,628 5,495 2,819 11,123 7,576 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,675 19,176 16,135 38,851 34,656 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,406 2,459 2,505 4,865 5,006 Technology and telecommunications expenses 2,658 2,745 2,636 5,403 5,311 Advertising and public relations expenses 674 743 804 1,417 1,485 Audit, legal and other professional fees 711 734 782 1,445 1,422 Deposit insurance premiums 862 859 615 1,721 1,290 Supplies and postage expenses 240 237 247 477 502 Other operating expenses 1,803 1,955 1,899 3,758 3,991 Total non-interest expense 29,029 28,908 25,623 57,937 53,663 Income before income taxes 12,623 11,155 13,021 23,778 26,973 Provision for income taxes 3,111 2,648 3,337 5,759 6,521 Net income $ 9,512 $ 8,507 $ 9,684 $ 18,019 $ 20,452 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.79 $ 1.46 $ 1.68 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.79 $ 1.46 $ 1.67 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 12,389,917 12,292,417 12,228,081 12,341,630 12,191,857 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 12,394,463 12,304,203 12,244,863 12,349,573 12,218,735









ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios

(unaudited) At or for the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Balance Sheet Data Total cash and cash equivalents $ 199,719 $ 147,834 $ 56,592 $ 225,421 $ 258,825 Total investment securities at fair value 636,838 652,026 668,171 678,932 712,851 Total loans 3,768,649 3,654,322 3,567,631 3,404,014 3,345,667 Allowance for credit losses (61,999 ) (60,741 ) (58,995 ) (57,905 ) (56,899 ) Total assets 4,773,681 4,624,015 4,466,034 4,482,374 4,502,344 Total deposits 4,248,801 4,106,119 3,977,521 4,060,403 4,075,598 Borrowed funds 61,785 63,246 25,768 4,290 3,334 Subordinated debt 59,657 59,577 59,498 59,419 59,340 Total shareholders' equity 340,441 333,439 329,117 299,699 307,490 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,773,681 4,624,015 4,466,034 4,482,374 4,502,344 Wealth Management Wealth assets under management $ 1,129,147 $ 1,105,036 $ 1,077,761 $ 984,647 $ 1,009,386 Wealth assets under administration $ 267,529 $ 268,074 $ 242,338 $ 211,046 $ 214,116 Shareholders' Equity Ratios Book value per common share $ 27.40 $ 26.94 $ 26.82 $ 24.45 $ 25.11 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Regulatory Capital Ratios Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.07 % 13.20 % 13.12 % 13.45 % 13.37 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1) 10.34 % 10.43 % 10.34 % 10.61 % 10.52 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.76 % 8.85 % 8.74 % 8.59 % 8.62 % Credit Quality Data Non-performing loans $ 17,731 $ 18,527 $ 11,414 $ 11,656 $ 7,647 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.23 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.17 % ACL for loans to total loans 1.65 % 1.66 % 1.65 % 1.70 % 1.70 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (130 ) $ 122 $ 15 $ (12 ) $ 146 Income Statement Data Net interest income $ 36,161 $ 35,190 $ 36,518 $ 38,502 $ 38,093 Provision for credit losses 137 622 2,493 1,752 2,268 Total non-interest income 5,628 5,495 5,547 4,486 2,819 Total non-interest expense 29,029 28,908 28,224 28,312 25,623 Income before income taxes 12,623 11,155 11,348 12,924 13,021 Provision for income taxes 3,111 2,648 3,441 3,225 3,337 Net income $ 9,512 $ 8,507 $ 7,907 $ 9,699 $ 9,684 Income Statement Ratios Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.79 $ 0.79 Return on average total assets 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.69 % 0.85 % 0.88 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.55 % 10.47 % 10.21 % 12.53 % 12.63 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.19 % 3.20 % 3.29 % 3.46 % 3.55 %





(1) Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented. (2) Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.







ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data

(unaudited) Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows: (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Commercial real estate $ 2,204,864 $ 2,159,594 $ 2,064,737 $ 2,032,458 $ 2,009,263 Commercial and industrial 426,976 417,604 430,749 425,334 420,095 Commercial construction 622,094 583,711 585,113 501,179 487,018 Total commercial loans 3,253,934 3,160,909 3,080,599 2,958,971 2,916,376 Residential mortgages 413,323 400,093 393,142 362,514 346,523 Home equity loans and lines 93,220 85,144 85,375 74,433 74,374 Consumer 8,172 8,176 8,515 8,096 8,394 Total retail loans 514,715 493,413 487,032 445,043 429,291 Total loans 3,768,649 3,654,322 3,567,631 3,404,014 3,345,667 ACL for loans (61,999 ) (60,741 ) (58,995 ) (57,905 ) (56,899 ) Net loans $ 3,706,650 $ 3,593,581 $ 3,508,636 $ 3,346,109 $ 3,288,768





Deposits are summarized as follows as of the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Non-interest checking $ 1,050,876 $ 1,050,608 $ 1,070,104 $ 1,130,732 $ 1,273,968 Interest-bearing checking 788,822 730,819 697,632 727,817 701,701 Savings 285,461 273,369 285,770 290,363 310,321 Money market 1,504,551 1,469,181 1,402,939 1,434,036 1,373,816 CDs $250,000 or less 358,149 337,367 295,789 262,975 244,114 CDs greater than $250,000 260,942 244,775 225,287 214,480 171,678 Deposits $ 4,248,801 $ 4,106,119 $ 3,977,521 $ 4,060,403 $ 4,075,598









ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)

(unaudited) The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated: Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Assets: Other interest-earning assets(2) $ 123,887 $ 1,697 5.51 % $ 86,078 $ 1,172 5.48 % $ 155,934 $ 1,917 4.93 % Investment securities(3)(tax-equivalent) 750,822 4,057 2.16 % 763,692 4,157 2.18 % 917,965 5,189 2.26 % Loans and loans held for sale(4)(tax-equivalent) 3,708,485 51,366 5.57 % 3,608,157 48,960 5.46 % 3,268,586 41,930 5.14 % Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent) 4,583,194 57,120 5.01 % 4,457,927 54,289 4.89 % 4,342,485 49,036 4.53 % Other assets 96,991 91,794 92,909 Total assets $ 4,680,185 $ 4,549,721 $ 4,435,394 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Non-interest checking $ 1,054,932 — $ 1,069,145 — $ 1,269,339 — Interest checking, savings and money market 2,510,155 12,381 1.98 % 2,418,947 11,356 1.89 % 2,351,011 6,880 1.17 % CDs 601,339 6,791 4.54 % 549,097 5,916 4.33 % 393,387 2,812 2.87 % Total deposits 4,166,426 19,172 1.85 % 4,037,189 17,272 1.72 % 4,013,737 9,692 0.97 % Borrowed funds 62,513 664 4.27 % 63,627 694 4.38 % 4,595 30 2.58 % Subordinated debt(5) 59,609 867 5.82 % 59,530 867 5.82 % 59,293 867 5.85 % Total funding liabilities 4,288,548 20,703 1.94 % 4,160,346 18,833 1.82 % 4,077,625 10,589 1.04 % Other liabilities 60,270 62,500 50,113 Total liabilities 4,348,818 4,222,846 4,127,738 Stockholders' equity 331,367 326,875 307,656 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,680,185 $ 4,549,721 $ 4,435,394 Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent) 3.07 % 3.07 % 3.49 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent) 36,417 35,456 38,447 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.19 % 3.20 % 3.55 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 256 266 354 Net interest income $ 36,161 $ 35,190 $ 38,093 Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.17 % 3.52 %





(1) Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income. (2) Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and FHLB stock. (3) Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost. (4) Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans. (5) Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.

Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5578



