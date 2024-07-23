Submit Release
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

BEDMINSTER, NJ, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”) announces its second quarter 2024 financial results.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Q2 2024 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at www.pgbank.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

During the second quarter of 2024, core relationship deposits grew $354 million to $4.6 billion which represents an annualized rate of 33%.  During the first six months of the year core relationship deposits have grown by $524 million. Strong growth in core relationship deposit balances have enabled the Company to repay $119.5 million of all outstanding short-term borrowings as of June 30, 2024.

The improvement in the Company’s liquidity profile also resulted in an increase in the net interest margin compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin increased to 2.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.20% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company recorded total revenue of $56.6 million, net income of $7.5 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.42 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to revenue of $57.5 million, net income of $13.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Return on average assets was 0.47%, return on average equity was 5.22%, and return on average tangible equity was 5.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO said, “One year ago we announced our strategic decision to expand our footprint into New York City with the addition of a team of experienced banking professionals and a new office on Park Avenue. During the second quarter of this year, we have taken another step to enhance our expansion effort with the addition of thirteen (13) commercial private banking teams that bring with them decades of experience and deep client relationships in the metro New York market. Our second quarter results demonstrate the progress and momentum we are building toward a successful destination. Growth in customer deposits in an extremely competitive environment, improvement in our net interest margin, along with an enhanced liquidity profile are evidence of the positive results we are striving to achieve."

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “We continue to expand our unique private banking model that offers a ‘Single Point of Contact’ to deliver a white glove experience for all of our product offerings. We are being extremely well received by all those that we have had the opportunity to interact with and are very pleased with the results to date. While we are aware of the potential headwinds in front of us related to credit quality concerns and a challenging interest rate environment, we remain focused executing our strategy which we believe will deliver a successful outcome."

The following are select highlights for the period ended June 30, 2024:

Wealth Management:

  • Gross new business inflows for Q2 2024 totaled $171 million ($139 million managed).
  • AUM/AUA in our Wealth Management Division totaled $11.5 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $10.9 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Wealth Management fee income was $16.4 million in Q2 2024, which amounted to 29% of total revenue for the quarter.

Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

  • Total deposits grew by $382 million, to $5.7 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023. The Company intentionally allowed $142 million in high cost, non-core relationship deposits to roll off during the first six months of the year. Excluding this deposit run-off, core relationship deposits have grown by $524 million during 2024.
  • The Company has repaid all short-term borrowings as of June 30, 2024 compared to $404 million outstanding at December 31, 2023.
  • Total loans declined $167 million to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024 from $5.4 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Commercial and industrial lending (“C&I”) loan/lease balances represent 42% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024.
  • Fee income on unused commercial lines of credit totaled $786,000 for Q2 2024.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.25% in Q2 2024, an increase of 5 basis points compared to 2.20% at Q1 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $35 million during the second quarter of 2024 and represented 17% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

Capital Management:

  • Tangible book value per share increased slightly to $30.73 per share at June 30, 2024 compared to $30.31 at December 31, 2023.
  • During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 100,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $2.2 million. During the first six months of 2024, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $4.6 million. For the full year 2023, the Company repurchased 455,341 shares at a cost of $12.5 million.
  • At June 30, 2024, the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio stood at 11.14% for Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") and 9.45% for the Company. The Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (to Risk-Weighted Assets) was 14.05% for the Bank and 11.92% for the Company at June 30, 2024. These ratios remain significantly above well capitalized standards, as capital continues to benefit from net income generation.

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS:

The following tables summarize specified financial details for the periods shown.

June 2024 Year Compared to Prior Year

    Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended                
    June 30,     June 30,       Increase/  
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)   2024     2023       (Decrease)  
Net interest income   $ 69.42     $ 82.90       $ (13.48 )     (16 )%
Wealth management fee income     30.83       28.01         2.82       10  
Capital markets activity     1.86       1.83         0.03       2  
Other income     7.57       6.80         0.77       11  
Total other income     40.26       36.64         3.62       10  
                           
Total Revenue     109.68       119.54         (9.86 )     (8 )%
                           
Operating expenses     83.17       73.27         9.90       14  
Pretax income before provision for credit losses     26.51       46.27         (19.76 )     (43 )
Provision for credit losses     4.54       3.21         1.33       41  
Pretax income     21.97       43.06         (21.09 )     (49 )
Income tax expense     5.81       11.56         (5.75 )     (50 )
Net income   $ 16.16     $ 31.50       $ (15.34 )     (49 )%
Diluted EPS   $ 0.91     $ 1.74       $ (0.83 )     (48 )%
                           
Return on average assets     0.51 %     0.99 %       (0.48 )      
Return on average equity     5.58 %     11.44 %       (5.86 )      

June 2024 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

    Three Months Ended       Three Months Ended              
    June 30,       June 30,     Increase/  
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)   2024       2023     (Decrease)  
Net interest income   $ 35.04       $ 38.92     $ (3.88 )     (10 )%
Wealth management fee income     16.42         14.25       2.17       15  
Capital markets activity     0.59         0.87       (0.28 )     (32 )
Other income     4.55         3.46       1.09       32  
Total other income     21.56         18.58       2.98       16  
                           
Total Revenue     56.60         57.50       (0.90 )     (2 )%
                           
Operating expenses     43.13         37.69       5.44       14  
Pretax income before provision for credit losses     13.47         19.81       (6.34 )     (32 )
Provision for credit losses     3.91         1.70       2.21       130  
Pretax income     9.56         18.11       (8.55 )     (47 )
Income tax expense     2.03         4.96       (2.93 )     (59 )
Net income   $ 7.53       $ 13.15     $ (5.62 )     (43 )%
Diluted EPS   $ 0.42       $ 0.73     $ (0.31 )     (42 )%
                           
Return on average assets annualized     0.47 %       0.82 %     (0.35 )      
Return on average equity annualized     5.22 %       9.43 %     (4.21 )      

June 2024 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended                
    June 30,     March 31,       Increase/  
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)   2024     2024       (Decrease)  
Net interest income   $ 35.04     $ 34.38       $ 0.66       2 %
Wealth management fee income     16.42       14.41         2.01       14  
Capital markets activity     0.59       1.27         (0.68 )     (54 )
Other income     4.55       3.02         1.53       51  
Total other income     21.56       18.70         2.86       15  
                           
Total Revenue     56.60       53.08         3.52       7 %
                           
Operating expenses     43.13       40.04         3.09       8  
Pretax income before provision for credit losses     13.47       13.04         0.43       3  
Provision for credit losses     3.91       0.63         3.28       521  
Pretax income     9.56       12.41         (2.85 )     (23 )
Income tax expense     2.03       3.78         (1.75 )     (46 )
Net income   $ 7.53     $ 8.63       $ (1.10 )     (13 )%
Diluted EPS   $ 0.42     $ 0.48       $ (0.06 )     (13 )%
                           
Return on average assets annualized     0.47 %     0.54 %       (0.07 )      
Return on average equity annualized     5.22 %     5.94 %       (0.72 )      

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:

Wealth Management

AUM/AUA in the Bank’s Wealth Management Division were $11.5 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $10.9 billion at December 31, 2023.  For the June 2024 quarter, the Wealth Management Team generated $16.4 million in fee income, compared to $14.4 million for the March 31, 2024 quarter and $14.3 million for the June 2023 quarter. The equity markets improved during the first half of 2024, contributing to the increase in AUM/AUA along with gross new business inflows of $171 million.

John Babcock, President of the Bank's Wealth Management Division, noted, “Q2 2024 continued strong client inflows totaling new accounts and client additions of $171 million ($139 million managed). Our 2024 new business pipeline is healthy, and we continue to remain focused on delivering excellent service and advice to our clients. Our highly skilled wealth management professionals, our fiduciary powers and expertise, our financial planning capabilities combined with our high-touch client service model distinguishes us in our market and continues to drive our growth and success.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

Total loans declined $167 million, or 3%, to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily driven by repayments, maturities and tighter lending standards. Nearly half of the decline in outstanding loans was related to reductions in multifamily and commercial real estate balances. Total C&I loans and leases at June 30, 2024 were $2.2 billion or 42% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “As previously mentioned, we have tightened our underwriting guidelines due to economic uncertainty, successfully excited some problem credits, and originations have also slowed due to the rate environment. As a result, our outstanding loan balances have declined during 2024. Recently, we have been building a pipeline of C&I loans and believe that we will make up the decline in loans experienced during the first half of 2024. We are proud to have built a leading middle market commercial banking franchise, as evidenced by our C&I Portfolio, Treasury Management services, Corporate Advisory and SBA businesses. We believe these business lines fit perfectly with our private banking business model and will generate solid production going forward.”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

The Company’s NII of $35.0 million and NIM of 2.25% for Q2 2024 increased $667,000 and 5 basis points from NII of $34.4 million and NIM of 2.20% for the linked quarter (Q1 2024), and decreased $3.9 million and 24 basis points from NII of $38.9 million and NIM of 2.49% compared to the prior year period (Q2 2023).  During Q2 2024, the Company has seen NIM expansion partially due the paydown of overnight borrowings which were replaced by lower cost deposit balances.  Prior to Q2 2024, the Company had seen a sharp increase in interest expense mostly driven by higher deposit rates during 2023. Noninterest-bearing checking deposits increased by $35 million during the second quarter of 2024, which also benefited NIM. Cycle to date betas are approximately 53%.

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

Total deposits increased $382 million to $5.7 billion at June 30, 2024 from $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023.  The change in deposit balances included a decline in brokered deposits of $95 million.  The overall growth in deposits was used to pay down all overnight borrowings as of June 30, 2024, as well as providing additional balance sheet liquidity. Outstanding overnight borrowings were $404 million at December 31, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments available for sale, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $933 million, or 14% of assets. The Company maintains additional liquidity resources of approximately $2.9 billion through secured available funding with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window.  The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios.

The Company's total on and off-balance sheet liquidity totaled $3.9 billion, which amounts to 304% of the total uninsured/uncollateralized deposits currently on the Company’s balance sheet.

Income from Capital Markets Activities

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed below) totaled $586,000 for the June 2024 quarter compared to $1.3 million for the March 2024 quarter and $868,000 for the June 2023 quarter. The March 2024 quarter included $818,000 of corporate advisory fee income.

    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2024     2023  
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking)   $ 34     $ 56     $ 15  
Gain on sale of SBA loans     449       400       838  
Corporate advisory fee income     103       818       15  
Total capital markets activity   $ 586     $ 1,274     $ 868  

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management Fee Income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)        

Other noninterest income was $4.6 million for Q2 2024 compared to $3.0 million for Q1 2024 and $3.5 million for Q2 2023. Q2 2024 included $1.6 million of income recorded by the Equipment Finance Division related to equipment transfers to lessees upon the termination of leases, while Q1 2024 included $141,000 and Q2 2023 included $221,000 respectively. Additionally, Q2 2024 included $786,000 of unused line fees compared to $827,000 for Q1 2024 and $809,000 for Q2 2023.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $43.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $40.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $37.7 million for the quarter ended June 2023. Both 2024 quarters included expenses associated with the Company’s expansion into New York City. The June 2024 quarter also included normal annual merit increases.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “We continue to make investments related to our strategic decision to expand into New York City and are confident that these expenses will position us for future growth, which will ultimately translate to shareholder value. We continue to look for opportunities to create efficiencies and manage expenses throughout the Company while investing in enhancements to the client experience."

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 21.2%, as compared to 30.4% for the March 2024 quarter and 27.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.  The June 2024 quarter included a benefit related to the Company’s deferred tax assets associated with a surtax imposed by the State of New Jersey in June 2024. Excluding such benefit, the effective tax rate for the June 2024 quarter would have been approximately 29.0%. The higher tax rate for the March 2024 quarter was primarily due to the impact of vesting of the restricted stock at prices lower than original grant prices.

Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $82.1 million, or 1.26% of total assets at June 30, 2024, as compared to $69.8 million, or 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2024. Loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing were $34.7 million, or 0.66% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared to $73.7 million, or 1.37% of total loans at March 31, 2024.

Criticized and classified loans totaled $269.1 million at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase from the March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 levels. The Company currently has no loans or leases on deferral and still accruing.   

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company’s provision for credit losses was $3.9 million compared to $615,000 for the March 2024 quarter and $1.7 million for the June 2023 quarter. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by charge-offs related to the sale of two problem loans, which were approaching foreclosure and transfer to other real estate owned.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $68.0 million (1.29% of total loans), compared to $66.3 million (1.24% of total loans) at March 31, 2024, and $62.7 million (1.15% of total loans) at June 30, 2023.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “As evidenced by our asset quality metrics, we have seen some credit issues surface, but we believe these are presently isolated to a small number of specific multifamily sponsors and will work through each credit one at a time.  All of the multifamily loans that matured or repriced in 2024 have continued to make their scheduled payments despite the higher rate environment."

Capital

The Company’s capital position increased during the second quarter of 2024 due to net income of $7.5 million, which was partially offset by the repurchase of 100,000 shares through the Company's repurchase program at a total cost of $2.2 million and the quarterly dividend of $887,000. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a deterioration in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $582,000, net of tax. The total accumulated other comprehensive loss declined to $68.3 million as of June 30, 2024 ($75.1 million loss related to the available for sale securities portfolio partially offset by a $6.8 million gain on the cash flow hedges). 

Tangible book value per share increased during the second quarter to $30.73 at June 30, 2024 from $30.31 at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation tables included in this release for further detail. The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2024 remain strong and reflect increases from March 31, 2024 levels. Where applicable, such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing modeling of an adverse case and severely adverse case. In the most recently completed stress test (as of March 31, 2024), under the severely adverse case, and no growth scenario, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period.

On June 27, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 22, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2024.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management/administration of $11.5 billion as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides Private Banking customized solutions through its wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
  • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2024 and beyond;
  • our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm and team acquisitions;
  • our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
  • an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas, including potential recessionary conditions;
  • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;
  • declines in the value in our investment portfolio;
  • impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;
  • the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;
  • higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;
  • higher than expected increases in credit losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans or charge-offs;
  • inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;
  • decline in real estate values within our market areas;
  • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
  • successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;
  • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
  • adverse weather conditions;
  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;
  • our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets, including our expansion into New York City;
  • a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
  • changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;
  • our inability to adapt to technological changes;
  • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;
  • our inability to retain key employees;
  • demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;
  • adverse changes in securities markets;
  • changes in New York City rent regulation law;
  • changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices; and/or
  • other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contact:
Frank A. Cavallaro, SEVP and CFO
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
T: 908-306-8933

(Tables to follow)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Income Statement Data:                              
Interest income   $ 79,238     $ 79,194     $ 80,178     $ 78,489     $ 74,852  
Interest expense     44,196       44,819       43,503       41,974       35,931  
Net interest income     35,042       34,375       36,675       36,515       38,921  
Wealth management fee income     16,419       14,407       13,758       13,975       14,252  
Service charges and fees     1,345       1,322       1,255       1,319       1,320  
Bank owned life insurance     328       503       357       310       305  
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value
(Mortgage banking)		     34       56       18       37       15  
Gain on loans held for sale at lower
of cost or fair value		     23                          
Gain on sale of SBA loans     449       400       239       491       838  
Corporate advisory fee income     103       818       39       85       15  
Other income (A)     2,938       1,306       1,339       3,541       2,039  
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security     (84 )     (111 )     585       (404 )     (209 )
Total other income     21,555       18,701       17,590       19,354       18,575  
                               
Total revenue     56,597       53,076       54,265       55,869       57,496  
                               
Salaries and employee benefits     29,884       28,476       24,320       25,264       26,354  
Premises and equipment     5,776       5,081       5,416       5,214       4,729  
FDIC insurance expense     870       945       765       741       729  
Other expenses     6,596       5,539       7,115       6,194       5,880  
Total operating expenses     43,126       40,041       37,616       37,413       37,692  
Pretax income before provision for credit losses     13,471       13,035       16,649       18,456       19,804  
Provision for credit losses     3,911       627       5,026       5,856       1,696  
Income before income taxes     9,560       12,408       11,623       12,600       18,108  
Income tax expense     2,030       3,777       3,024       3,845       4,963  
Net income   $ 7,530     $ 8,631     $ 8,599     $ 8,755     $ 13,145  
                               
Per Common Share Data:                              
Earnings per share (basic)   $ 0.42     $ 0.49     $ 0.48     $ 0.49     $ 0.73  
Earnings per share (diluted)     0.42       0.48       0.48       0.49       0.73  
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding: 		                             
Basic     17,747,070       17,711,639       17,770,158       17,856,961       17,930,611  
Diluted     17,792,296       17,805,347       17,961,400       18,010,127       18,078,848  
Performance Ratios:                              
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)     0.47 %     0.54 %     0.53 %     0.54 %     0.82 %
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)     5.22 %     5.94 %     6.13 %     6.20 %     9.43 %
Return on average tangible equity annualized (ROATCE) (B)     5.67 %     6.45 %     6.68 %     6.75 %     10.30 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)     2.25 %     2.20 %     2.29 %     2.28 %     2.49 %
GAAP efficiency ratio (C)     76.20 %     75.44 %     69.32 %     66.97 %     65.56 %
Operating expenses / average assets annualized     2.70 %     2.51 %     2.33 %     2.31 %     2.36 %

(A) The September 2023 quarter included $2.3 million of fee income from equipment finance activity.
(B) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(C) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    For the Six Months Ended              
    June 30,     Change  
    2024     2023     $     %  
Income Statement Data:                        
Interest income   $ 158,432     $ 145,343     $ 13,089       9 %
Interest expense     89,015       62,444       26,571       43 %
Net interest income     69,417       82,899       (13,482 )     -16 %
Wealth management fee income     30,826       28,014       2,812       10 %
Service charges and fees     2,667       2,578       89       3 %
Bank owned life insurance     831       602       229       38 %
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking)     90       36       54       150 %
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value     23             23     N/A  
Gain on sale of SBA loans     849       1,703       (854 )     -50 %
Corporate advisory fee income     921       95       826       869 %
Other income     4,244       3,606       638       18 %
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security     (195 )           (195 )   N/A  
Total other income     40,256       36,634       3,622       10 %
                         
Total revenue     109,673       119,533       (9,860 )     -8 %
                         
Salaries and employee benefits     58,360       50,940       7,420       15 %
Premises and equipment     10,857       9,103       1,754       19 %
FDIC insurance expense     1,815       1,440       375       26 %
Other expenses     12,135       11,783       352       3 %
Total operating expenses     83,167       73,266       9,901       14 %
Pretax income before provision for credit losses     26,506       46,267       (19,761 )     -43 %
Provision for credit losses     4,538       3,209       1,329       41 %
Income before income taxes     21,968       43,058       (21,090 )     -49 %
Income tax expense     5,807       11,558       (5,751 )     -50 %
Net income   $ 16,161     $ 31,500     $ (15,339 )     -49 %
                         
                         
Per Common Share Data:                        
Earnings per share (basic)   $ 0.91     $ 1.76     $ (0.85 )     -48 %
Earnings per share (diluted)     0.91       1.74       (0.83 )     -48 %
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     17,729,355       17,886,154       (156,799 )     -1 %
Diluted     17,811,895       18,153,267       (341,372 )     -2 %
Performance Ratios:                        
Return on average assets (ROAA)     0.51 %     0.99 %     (0.48 )%     -49 %
Return on average equity (ROAE)     5.58 %     11.44 %     (5.86 )%     -51 %
Return on average tangible equity (ROATCE) (A)     6.06 %     12.51 %     (6.45 )%     -52 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)     2.22 %     2.68 %     (0.46 )%     -17 %
GAAP efficiency ratio (B)     75.83 %     61.29 %     14.54 %     24 %
Operating expenses / average assets     2.60 %     2.31 %     0.29 %     13 %

(A) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    As of  
    June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 5,586     $ 5,769     $ 5,887     $ 7,400     $ 4,859  
Federal funds sold                              
Interest-earning deposits     310,143       189,069       181,784       180,469       166,769  
Total cash and cash equivalents     315,729       194,838       187,671       187,869       171,628  
Securities available for sale     591,884       550,870       550,617       521,005       540,519  
Securities held to maturity     105,013       106,498       107,755       108,940       110,438  
CRA equity security, at fair value     12,971       13,055       13,166       12,581       12,985  
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost (A)     12,478       18,079       31,044       34,158       35,402  
                               
Residential mortgage     579,057       581,426       578,427       585,295       575,238  
Multifamily mortgage     1,796,687       1,827,165       1,836,390       1,871,853       1,884,369  
Commercial mortgage     600,859       615,964       637,625       622,469       624,710  
Commercial and industrial loans     2,185,827       2,235,342       2,284,940       2,321,917       2,278,133  
Consumer loans     69,579       66,827       62,036       57,227       52,098  
Home equity lines of credit     37,117       35,542       36,464       34,411       34,397  
Other loans     172       184       238       265       269  
Total loans     5,269,298       5,362,450       5,436,120       5,493,437       5,449,214  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     67,984       66,251       65,888       68,592       62,704  
Net loans     5,201,314       5,296,199       5,370,232       5,424,845       5,386,510  
                               
Premises and equipment     24,932       24,494       24,166       23,969       23,814  
Accrued interest receivable     33,534       32,672       30,676       22,889       20,865  
Bank owned life insurance     47,716       47,580       47,581       47,509       47,382  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     45,470       45,742       46,014       46,286       46,624  
Finance lease right-of-use assets     1,055       1,900       2,087       2,274       2,461  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     38,683       16,035       12,096       12,800       13,500  
Due from brokers     3,184                          
Other assets     71,387       60,591       53,752       76,456       67,572  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 6,505,350     $ 6,408,553     $ 6,476,857     $ 6,521,581     $ 6,479,700  
                               
LIABILITIES                              
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 950,368     $ 914,893     $ 957,687     $ 947,405     $ 1,024,105  
Interest-bearing demand deposits     3,229,814       3,029,119       2,882,193       2,871,359       2,816,913  
Savings     105,602       108,305       111,573       117,905       120,082  
Money market accounts     824,158       775,132       740,559       761,833       763,026  
Certificates of deposit – Retail     502,810       486,079       443,791       422,291       384,106  
Certificates of deposit – Listing Service     7,454       7,704       7,804       9,103       10,822  
Subtotal “customer” deposits     5,620,206       5,321,232       5,143,607       5,129,896       5,119,054  
IB Demand – Brokered     10,000       10,000       10,000       10,000       10,000  
Certificates of deposit – Brokered     26,000       145,480       120,507       119,463       69,443  
Total deposits     5,656,206       5,476,712       5,274,114       5,259,359       5,198,497  
Short-term borrowings           119,490       403,814       470,576       485,360  
Finance lease liability     1,427       3,104       3,430       3,752       4,071  
Operating lease liability     41,347       17,630       12,876       13,595       14,308  
Subordinated debt, net     133,417       133,346       133,274       133,203       133,131  
Due to brokers     9,981                          
Other liabilities     74,650       75,892       65,668       82,140       79,264  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     5,917,028       5,826,174       5,893,176       5,962,625       5,914,631  
Shareholders’ equity     588,322       582,379       583,681       558,956       565,069  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                              
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 6,505,350     $ 6,408,553     $ 6,476,857     $ 6,521,581     $ 6,479,700  
Assets under management and / or administration at
Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management
Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) 		  $ 11.5     $ 11.5     $ 10.9     $ 10.4     $ 10.7  

(A) FHLB means "Federal Home Loan Bank" and FRB means "Federal Reserve Bank."
.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    As of  
    June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Asset Quality:                              
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing   $     $ 35     $     $     $  
Nonaccrual loans     82,075       69,811       61,324       70,809       34,505  
Other real estate owned                              
Total nonperforming assets   $ 82,075     $ 69,846     $ 61,324     $ 70,809     $ 34,505  
                               
Nonperforming loans to total loans     1.56 %     1.30 %     1.13 %     1.29 %     0.63 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     1.26 %     1.09 %     0.95 %     1.09 %     0.53 %
                               
Performing modifications (A)(B)   $ 26,788     $ 12,311     $ 248     $ 248     $ 248  
                               
Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing   $ 34,714     $ 73,699     $ 34,589     $ 9,780     $ 14,524  
                               
Loans subject to special mention   $ 140,791     $ 59,450     $ 71,397     $ 53,328     $ 53,606  
                               
Classified loans   $ 128,311     $ 117,869     $ 84,372     $ 94,866     $ 58,655  
                               
Individually evaluated loans   $ 81,802     $ 69,530     $ 60,710     $ 70,184     $ 33,867  
                               
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):                              
Beginning of quarter   $ 66,251     $ 65,888     $ 68,592     $ 62,704     $ 62,250  
Provision for credit losses (C)     3,901       615       5,082       5,944       1,666  
(Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (D)     (2,168 )     (252 )     (7,786 )     (56 )     (1,212 )
End of quarter   $ 67,984     $ 66,251     $ 65,888     $ 68,592     $ 62,704  
                               
ACL to nonperforming loans     82.83 %     94.85 %     107.44 %     96.87 %     181.72 %
ACL to total loans     1.29 %     1.24 %     1.21 %     1.25 %     1.15 %
Collectively evaluated ACL to total loans (E)     1.14 %     1.15 %     1.13 %     1.10 %     1.11 %

(A) Amounts reflect modifications that are paying according to modified terms.
(B) Excludes modifications included in nonaccrual loans of $3.2 million at June 30, 2024, $3.2 million at March 31, 2024, $3.0 million at December 31, 2023, $3.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $777,000 at June 30, 2023.
(C) Excludes a provision of $10,000 at June 30, 2024, a provision of $12,000 at March 31, 2024, a credit of $55,000 at December 31, 2023, a credit of $88,000 at September 30, 2023 and a provision of $30,000 at June 30, 2023 related to off-balance sheet commitments.
(D) Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included charge-offs of $2.2 million of a previously established reserve to loans individually evaluated on one multifamily loan and $5.6 million on one equipment finance relationship. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 included a charge-off of $1.2 million of a previously established reserve to loans individually evaluated on one commercial real estate loan.
(E) Total ACL less reserves to loans individually evaluated equals collectively evaluated ACL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    As of  
    June 30,     December 31,     June 30,  
    2024     2023     2023  
Capital Adequacy                              
Equity to total assets (A)         9.04 %         9.01 %         8.72 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (B)         8.40 %         8.36 %         8.06 %
Book value per share (C)       $ 33.30         $ 32.90         $ 31.59  
Tangible book value per share (D)       $ 30.73         $ 30.31         $ 28.98  
                               
Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss*         9.36 %         9.28 %         9.02 %
Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss*       $ 34.60         $ 33.97         $ 32.78  

*Excludes other comprehensive loss of $68.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, $64.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $68.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at quarter end.
(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at quarter end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at quarter end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by quarter end common shares outstanding.
(D) Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

    As of
    June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
    2024     2023     2023  
Regulatory Capital – Holding Company                              
Tier I leverage   $ 609,299     9.45 %   $ 600,444     9.19 %   $ 584,140     9.06 %
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets     609,299     11.92       600,444     11.43       584,140     11.47  
Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets		     609,287     11.92       600,432     11.43       584,122     11.47  
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets     792,684     15.50       785,413     14.95       773,808     15.20  
                               
Regulatory Capital – Bank                              
Tier I leverage (E)   $ 717,557     11.14 %   $ 707,446     10.83 %   $ 696,399     10.80 %
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F)     717,557     14.05       707,446     13.48       696,399     13.69  
Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets (G)		     717,545     14.05       707,434     13.47       696,381     13.68  
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H)     781,448     15.30       773,083     14.73       759,935     14.93  

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 4.00% ($258 million)
(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 8.50% ($434 million)
(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 7.00% ($357 million)
(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 10.50% ($536 million)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Quarters Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Residential loans retained   $ 16,087     $ 11,661     $ 5,895     $ 21,310     $ 39,358  
Residential loans sold     2,361       4,025       1,449       2,503       1,072  
Total residential loans     18,448       15,686       7,344       23,813       40,430  
Commercial real estate     2,600       11,500       21,375       3,900       43,235  
Multifamily     4,330       1,900       5,725       3,000       26,662  
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)     103,065       145,803       145,397       176,845       158,972  
SBA     8,200       2,790       7,326       300       13,713  
Wealth lines of credit (A)     10,950       3,850       350       6,875       3,950  
Total commercial loans     129,145       165,843       180,173       190,920       246,532  
Installment loans     1,664       6,868       2,946       6,999       4,587  
Home equity lines of credit (A)     4,787       2,103       4,174       6,275       6,107  
Total loans closed   $ 154,044     $ 190,500     $ 194,637     $ 228,007     $ 297,656  


    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2023  
Residential loans retained   $ 27,748     $ 69,661  
Residential loans sold     6,386       2,549  
Total residential loans     34,134       72,210  
Commercial real estate     14,100       62,225  
Multifamily     6,230       56,812  
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)     248,868       366,786  
SBA     10,990       23,663  
Wealth lines of credit (A)     14,800       27,175  
Total commercial loans     294,988       536,661  
Installment loans     8,532       16,673  
Home equity lines of credit (A)     6,890       9,028  
Total loans closed   $ 344,544     $ 634,572  

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.
(B) Includes equipment finance.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024     June 30, 2023  
    Average     Income/     Annualized     Average     Income/     Annualized  
    Balance     Expense     Yield     Balance     Expense     Yield  
ASSETS:                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Investments:                                    
Taxable (A)   $ 801,715     $ 5,168       2.58 %   $ 806,447     $ 4,900       2.43 %
Tax-exempt (A) (B)                       1,858       20       4.31  
                                     
Loans (B) (C):                                    
Mortgages     576,944       5,582       3.87       557,575       4,942       3.55  
Commercial mortgages     2,420,570       26,881       4.44       2,504,268       26,839       4.29  
Commercial     2,191,370       37,067       6.77       2,241,817       35,457       6.33  
Commercial construction     21,628       489       9.04       6,977       165       9.46  
Installment     67,034       1,143       6.82       51,269       841       6.56  
Home equity     36,576       748       8.18       33,650       633       7.52  
Other     200       6       12.00       271       7       10.33  
Total loans     5,314,322       71,916       5.41       5,395,827       68,884       5.11  
Federal funds sold                                    
Interest-earning deposits     207,287       2,418       4.67       141,968       1,451       4.09  
Total interest-earning assets     6,323,324       79,502       5.03 %     6,346,100       75,255       4.74 %
Noninterest-earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks     7,537                   7,800              
Allowance for credit losses     (67,568 )                 (63,045 )            
Premises and equipment     24,820                   23,745              
Other assets     99,838                   85,969              
Total noninterest-earning assets     64,627                   54,469              
Total assets   $ 6,387,951                 $ 6,400,569              
                                     
LIABILITIES:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits:                                    
Checking   $ 3,094,386     $ 29,252       3.78 %   $ 2,834,140     $ 22,219       3.14 %
Money markets     791,385       6,016       3.04       788,745       3,853       1.95  
Savings     105,825       96       0.36       125,555       45       0.14  
Certificates of deposit – retail     504,313       5,367       4.26       385,211       2,462       2.56  
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits     4,495,909       40,731       3.62       4,133,651       28,579       2.77  
Interest-bearing demand – brokered     10,000       134       5.36       10,000       125       5.00  
Certificates of deposit – brokered     98,642       1,242       5.04       26,165       196       3.00  
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,604,551       42,107       3.66       4,169,816       28,900       2.77  
Borrowings     27,247       381       5.59       413,961       5,384       5.20  
Capital lease obligation     2,869       22       3.07       4,187       50       4.78  
Subordinated debt     133,377       1,686       5.06       133,090       1,597       4.80  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,768,044       44,196       3.71 %     4,721,054       35,931       3.04 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand deposits     945,231                   1,033,176              
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     97,470                   88,911              
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,042,701                   1,122,087              
Shareholders’ equity     577,206                   557,428              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,387,951                 $ 6,400,569              
Net interest income         $ 35,306                 $ 39,324        
Net interest spread                 1.32 %                 1.70 %
Net interest margin (D)                 2.25 %                 2.49 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024     March 31, 2024  
    Average     Income/     Annualized     Average     Income/     Annualized  
    Balance     Expense     Yield     Balance     Expense     Yield  
ASSETS:                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Investments:                                    
Taxable (A)   $ 801,715     $ 5,168       2.58 %   $ 793,675     $ 5,136       2.59 %
Tax-exempt (A) (B)                                    
                                     
Loans (B) (C):                                    
Mortgages     576,944       5,582       3.87       577,648       5,420       3.75  
Commercial mortgages     2,420,570       26,881       4.44       2,460,403       27,541       4.48  
Commercial     2,191,370       37,067       6.77       2,240,161       37,559       6.71  
Commercial construction     21,628       489       9.04       18,927       428       9.05  
Installment     67,034       1,143       6.82       65,287       1,113       6.82  
Home equity     36,576       748       8.18       36,406       737       8.10  
Other     200       6       12.00       214       7       13.08  
Total loans     5,314,322       71,916       5.41       5,399,046       72,805       5.39  
Federal funds sold                                    
Interest-earning deposits     207,287       2,418       4.67       140,097       1,522       4.35  
Total interest-earning assets     6,323,324       79,502       5.03 %     6,332,818       79,463       5.02 %
Noninterest-earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks     7,537                   10,105              
Allowance for credit losses     (67,568 )                 (67,105 )            
Premises and equipment     24,820                   24,393              
Other assets     99,838                   87,129              
Total noninterest-earning assets     64,627                   54,522              
Total assets   $ 6,387,951                 $ 6,387,340              
                                     
LIABILITIES:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits:                                    
Checking   $ 3,094,386     $ 29,252       3.78 %   $ 2,954,698     $ 27,433       3.71 %
Money markets     791,385       6,016       3.04       757,753       5,525       2.92  
Savings     105,825       96       0.36       108,503       89       0.33  
Certificates of deposit – retail     504,313       5,367       4.26       477,793       4,855       4.06  
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits     4,495,909       40,731       3.62       4,298,747       37,902       3.53  
Interest-bearing demand – brokered     10,000       134       5.36       10,000       126       5.04  
Certificates of deposit – brokered     98,642       1,242       5.04       128,341       1,602       4.99  
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,604,551       42,107       3.66       4,437,088       39,630       3.57  
Borrowings     27,247       381       5.59       235,384       3,467       5.89  
Capital lease obligation     2,869       22       3.07       3,215       38       4.73  
Subordinated debt     133,377       1,686       5.06       133,303       1,684       5.05  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,768,044       44,196       3.71 %     4,808,990       44,819       3.73 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand deposits     945,231                   916,848              
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     97,470                   80,499              
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,042,701                   997,347              
Shareholders’ equity     577,206                   581,003              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,387,951                 $ 6,387,340              
Net interest income         $ 35,306                 $ 34,644        
Net interest spread                 1.32 %                 1.29 %
Net interest margin (D)                 2.25 %                 2.20 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024     June 30, 2023  
    Average     Income/           Average     Income/        
    Balance     Expense     Yield     Balance     Expense     Yield  
ASSETS:                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Investments:                                    
Taxable (A)   $ 797,695     $ 10,304       2.58 %   $ 798,828     $ 9,371       2.35 %
Tax-exempt (A) (B)                       1,861       38       4.08  
                                     
Loans (B) (C):                                    
Mortgages     577,296       11,001       3.81       543,650       9,225       3.39  
Commercial mortgages     2,440,487       54,422       4.46       2,491,527       52,756       4.23  
Commercial     2,215,762       74,626       6.74       2,221,921       68,827       6.20  
Commercial construction     20,278       917       9.04       5,644       253       8.97  
Installment     66,161       2,257       6.82       45,638       1,450       6.35  
Home equity     36,491       1,485       8.14       33,744       1,223       7.25  
Other     207       13       12.56       273       14       10.26  
Total loans     5,356,682       144,721       5.40       5,342,397       133,748       5.01  
Federal funds sold                                    
Interest-earning deposits     173,692       3,940       4.54       152,538       2,989       3.92  
Total interest-earning assets     6,328,069       158,965       5.02 %     6,295,624       146,146       4.64 %
Noninterest-earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks     8,821                   9,117              
Allowance for credit losses     (67,336 )                 (62,310 )            
Premises and equipment     24,607                   23,835              
Other assets     94,044                   86,288              
Total noninterest-earning assets     60,136                   56,930              
Total assets   $ 6,388,205                 $ 6,352,554              
                                     
LIABILITIES:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits:                                    
Checking   $ 3,024,541     $ 56,686       3.75 %   $ 2,701,519     $ 38,700       2.87 %
Money markets     774,569       11,540       2.98       955,470       8,726       1.83  
Savings     107,164       185       0.35       133,377       74       0.11  
Certificates of deposit – retail     491,053       10,223       4.16       371,657       4,191       2.26  
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits     4,397,327       78,634       3.58       4,162,023       51,691       2.48  
Interest-bearing demand – brokered     10,000       259       5.18       18,011       333       3.70  
Certificates of deposit – brokered     113,492       2,844       5.01       26,064       401       3.08  
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,520,819       81,737       3.62       4,206,098       52,425       2.49  
Borrowings     131,315       3,848       5.86       260,292       6,680       5.13  
Capital lease obligation     3,042       60       3.94       4,339       103       4.75  
Subordinated debt     133,340       3,370       5.05       133,053       3,236       4.86  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,788,516       89,015       3.72 %     4,603,782       62,444       2.71 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand deposits     931,040                   1,104,440              
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     89,545                   93,650              
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,020,585                   1,198,090              
Shareholders’ equity     579,104                   550,682              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,388,205                 $ 6,352,554              
Net interest income         $ 69,950                 $ 83,702        
Net interest spread                 1.30 %                 1.93 %
Net interest margin (D)                 2.22 %                 2.68 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by common shares outstanding at period end. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
Tangible Book Value Per Share   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Shareholders’ equity   $ 588,322     $ 582,379     $ 583,681     $ 558,956     $ 565,069  
Less: Intangible assets, net     45,470       45,742       46,014       46,286       46,624  
Tangible equity   $ 542,852     $ 536,637     $ 537,667     $ 512,670     $ 518,445  
Less: other comprehensive loss     (68,342 )     (67,760 )     (64,878 )     (81,653 )     (67,997 )
Tangible equity excluding other comprehensive loss   $ 611,194     $ 604,397     $ 602,545     $ 594,323     $ 586,442  
                               
Period end shares outstanding     17,666,490       17,761,538       17,739,677       17,816,922       17,887,895  
Tangible book value per share   $ 30.73     $ 30.21     $ 30.31     $ 28.77     $ 28.98  
Tangible book value per share excluding other comprehensive loss   $ 34.60     $ 34.03     $ 33.97     $ 33.36     $ 32.78  
Book value per share     33.30       32.79       32.90       31.37       31.59  
                               
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                              
Total assets   $ 6,505,350     $ 6,408,553     $ 6,476,857     $ 6,521,581     $ 6,479,700  
Less: Intangible assets, net     45,470       45,742       46,014       46,286       46,624  
Tangible assets   $ 6,459,880     $ 6,362,811     $ 6,430,843     $ 6,475,295     $ 6,433,076  
Less: other comprehensive loss     (68,342 )     (67,760 )     (64,878 )     (81,653 )     (67,997 )
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss   $ 6,528,222     $ 6,430,571     $ 6,495,721     $ 6,556,948     $ 6,501,073  
                               
Tangible equity to tangible assets     8.40 %     8.43 %     8.36 %     7.92 %     8.06 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss     9.36 %     9.40 %     9.28 %     9.06 %     9.02 %
Equity to assets     9.04 %     9.09 %     9.01 %     8.57 %     8.72 %

(Dollars in thousands)

    Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
Return on Average Tangible Equity   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Net income   $ 7,530     $ 8,631     $ 8,599     $ 8,755     $ 13,145  
                               
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 577,206     $ 581,003     $ 561,055     $ 565,153     $ 557,428  
Less: Average intangible assets, net     45,624       45,903       46,167       46,468       46,828  
Average tangible equity   $ 531,582     $ 535,100     $ 514,888     $ 518,685     $ 510,600  
                               
Return on average tangible common equity     5.67 %     6.45 %     6.68 %     6.75 %     10.30 %


    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
Return on Average Tangible Equity   2024     2023  
Net income   $ 16,161     $ 31,500  
             
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 579,104     $ 550,682  
Less: Average intangible assets, net     45,764       47,007  
Average tangible equity     533,340       503,675  
             
Return on average tangible common equity     6.06 %     12.51 %

(Dollars in thousands)

    Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     June 30,  
Efficiency Ratio   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Net interest income   $ 35,042     $ 34,375     $ 36,675     $ 36,515     $ 38,921  
Total other income     21,555       18,701       17,590       19,354       18,575  
Add:                              
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security     84       111       (585 )     404       209  
Less:                              
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value     (23 )                        
Income from life insurance proceeds           (181 )                  
Total recurring revenue     56,658       53,006       53,680       56,273       57,705  
                               
Operating expenses     43,126       40,041       37,616       37,413       37,692  
Less:                              
Accelerated Expense for Retirement                             1,665  
Total operating expense     43,126       40,041       37,616       37,413       36,027  
                               
Efficiency ratio     76.12 %     75.54 %     70.07 %     66.48 %     62.43 %

(Dollars in thousands)

    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
Efficiency Ratio   2024     2023  
Net interest income   $ 69,417     $ 82,899  
Total other income     40,256       36,634  
Add:            
Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security     195        
Less:            
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value     (23 )      
Income from life insurance proceeds     (181 )      
Total recurring revenue     109,664       119,533  
             
Operating expenses     83,167       73,266  
Less:            
Accelerated Expense for Retirement           1,965  
Branch Closure Expense           175  
Total operating expense     83,167       71,126  
             
Efficiency ratio     75.84 %     59.50 %

