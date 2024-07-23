ANR Resources for Flood Recovery and Resilience

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – July 23, 2024

Media Contact:

Stephanie Brackin, Communications Coordinator

Agency of Natural Resources

stephanie.brackin@vermont.gov, 802-261-0606

Montpelier, Vt. – As our communities continue the hard work of digging out, assessing the damage, and rebuilding after the most recent flooding, the Agency of Natural Resources encourages communities, homeowners, and businesses to leverage available resources and information to help them recover.

For Homeowners and Businesses

Cleaning Up After the Flood:

Flood Trash Guidance : safety precautions and how to separate out hazardous materials.

Hazardous Spills : call 802-828-1138 to report a spill or to ask for help pumping out contaminated water from your basement.

River Recovery Work : learn how towns can implement Emergency Protective Measures for river work.

Reporting the Damage:

Beginning Repairs:

Document the damage by taking photos and making a list.

Keep receipts for labor and materials.

Talk with your town Zoning Administrator to ask for guidance on repairs that may need permitting and for help determining FEMA base flood elevations.

Making Your Home or Business More Flood Resilient:

For National Flood Insurance Program Communities

Assess flood-damaged buildings for Substantial Damage.

Track post-flood repairs for buildings in FEMA Special Flood Hazard Areas.

Permit post-flood repairs according to local zoning rules or Flood Hazard Area Regulations.

Learn more about post-flooding resources for NFIP Communities .

Learn more about how DEC can help communities be flood ready .

The Environmental Assistance Office is here to answer your questions. Contact the office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at 802-477-2241 or by email at anr.decassistance@vermont.gov.

By prioritizing safety and responsible environmental practices, together we can become more resilient and ensure the well-being of all Vermonters.

Report Damages to Vermont 211 – https://vermont211.org/

Volunteer for Storm Recovery – vermont.gov/volunteer

Donate to Flood Response – https://bgs.vermont.gov/flood-response-donations

Visit a State Flood Recovery Center – https://vem.vermont.gov/flood/recovery-center

State of Vermont – https://www.vermont.gov/flood

Vermont Department of Health – healthvermont.gov/flood

Agency of Natural Resources – anr.vermont.gov/flood

Agency of Agriculture – agriculture.vermont.gov/flood

Department of Mental Health – mentalhealth.vermont.gov/flood

Department of Labor – labor.vermont.gov/flood-safety-resources

