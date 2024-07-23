Hanmi Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.



Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $14.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $15.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. The return on average assets for the second quarter of 2024 was 0.77% and the return on average equity was 7.50%, compared with a return on average assets of 0.81% and the return on average equity of 7.90% for the first quarter of 2024.

CEO Commentary

“Our second quarter results demonstrate that while the economic environment has been challenging, we are observing improved business activity and stabilizing margin pressure,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi. Our relationship banking model has enabled us to attract new customers, resulting in 17% quarterly growth in loan production as well as growth in demand deposit accounts, further expanding our market share. Importantly, our rigorous underwriting practices continue to generate excellent asset quality."

“As we look to the second half of 2024, we are progressing with a robust balance sheet, ample liquidity and strong capital ratios. We continue to prioritize our customers by enhancing their Hanmi experience through strategic technology investments, which are also enabling us to achieve operational efficiencies. Finally, our prudent expense and credit management has positioned Hanmi to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead. I am thankful to our team of bankers and support staff who continue to foster meaningful relationships with our customers and enhance our franchise value.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Second quarter net income was $14.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $15.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. The decline in net income reflects lower net interest income, and a higher credit loss expense, partially offset by lower noninterest expenses.

Loans receivable were $6.18 billion at June 30, 2024, essentially unchanged from the end of the first quarter of 2024; loan production for the second quarter was $273.9 million with a weighted average interest rate of 8.31%.

Deposits were $6.33 billion at June 30, 2024, down 0.7% from the end of the first quarter of 2024; noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 31.0% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter.

Net interest income for the second quarter was $48.6 million, down 4.0% from the first quarter of 2024, and net interest margin (taxable equivalent) was 2.69% for the second quarter, down 9 basis points; the average yield on loans decreased 1 basis point, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 11 basis points.

Noninterest income for the second quarter was $8.1 million, up $0.4 million, or 4.2%, from the first quarter of 2024.



Noninterest expenses were $35.3 million for the second quarter, down 3.2% from the first quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting a decrease in salaries and benefits.

Asset quality remained favorable with criticized loans declining 17.6% from the first quarter of 2024, to $70.9 million, or 1.1% of loans. Nonperforming assets rose 7 basis points, to 0.26% of total assets, and net charge offs continued to be low at $1.8 million, or 0.12% of average loans (annualized).

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q2 2024 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Net income $ 14,451 $ 15,164 $ 18,633 $ 18,796 $ 20,620 $ (713 ) $ (6,169 ) Net income per diluted common share $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.19 ) Assets $ 7,586,347 $ 7,512,046 $ 7,570,341 $ 7,350,140 $ 7,344,924 $ 74,301 $ 241,423 Loans receivable $ 6,176,359 $ 6,177,840 $ 6,182,434 $ 6,020,785 $ 5,965,171 $ (1,481 ) $ 211,188 Deposits $ 6,329,340 $ 6,376,060 $ 6,280,574 $ 6,260,072 $ 6,315,768 $ (46,720 ) $ 13,572 Return on average assets 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 1.12 % -0.04 -0.35 Return on average stockholders' equity 7.50 % 7.90 % 9.70 % 9.88 % 11.14 % -0.40 -3.64 Net interest margin 2.69 % 2.78 % 2.92 % 3.03 % 3.11 % -0.09 -0.42 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.24 % 62.42 % 58.86 % 51.82 % 54.11 % -0.18 8.13 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.19 % 9.23 % 9.14 % 8.89 % 8.96 % -0.04 0.23 Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 22.99 $ 22.86 $ 22.75 $ 21.45 $ 21.56 0.13 1.43 (1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income for the second quarter decreased to $48.6 million from $50.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, down 4.0%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 11 basis points to 4.27% for the second quarter of 2024, from 4.16% for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits was due to higher market interest rates. Average interest-bearing deposits were $4.38 billion for the second quarter, down 0.6% from $4.41 billion for the first quarter of 2024. The yield on average loans for the second quarter decreased to 5.99% from 6.00% for the first quarter of 2024. Average loans were $6.09 billion for the second quarter, down 0.8% from $6.14 billion for the first quarter of 2024. Second quarter loan prepayment fees were $0.1 million, compared with $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the second quarter was 2.69%, compared with 2.78% for the first quarter of 2024.

As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 Net Interest Income 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 90,752 $ 91,674 $ 89,922 $ 85,398 $ 83,567 -1.0 % 8.6 % Interest on securities 5,238 4,955 4,583 4,204 4,126 5.7 % 27.0 % Dividends on FHLB stock 357 361 341 317 283 -1.1 % 26.1 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,313 2,604 2,337 4,153 2,794 -11.2 % -17.2 % Total interest and dividend income $ 98,660 $ 99,594 $ 97,183 $ 94,072 $ 90,770 -0.9 % 8.7 % Interest on deposits 46,495 45,638 40,277 36,818 32,115 1.9 % 44.8 % Interest on borrowings 1,896 1,655 2,112 753 1,633 14.6 % 16.1 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,649 1,646 1,654 1,646 1,600 0.2 % 3.1 % Total interest expense 50,040 48,939 44,043 39,217 35,348 2.2 % 41.6 % Net interest income $ 48,620 $ 50,655 $ 53,140 $ 54,855 $ 55,422 -4.0 % -12.3 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Average Earning Assets and Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 Interest-bearing Liabilities 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Loans receivable (1) $ 6,089,440 $ 6,137,888 $ 6,071,644 $ 5,915,423 $ 5,941,071 -0.8 % 2.5 % Securities 979,671 969,520 961,551 955,473 971,531 1.0 % 0.8 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 180,177 201,724 181,140 317,498 230,974 -10.7 % -22.0 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,265,673 $ 7,325,517 $ 7,230,720 $ 7,204,779 $ 7,159,961 -0.8 % 1.5 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 85,443 $ 86,401 $ 86,679 $ 94,703 $ 99,057 -1.1 % -13.7 % Money market and savings 1,845,870 1,815,085 1,669,973 1,601,826 1,463,304 1.7 % 26.1 % Time deposits 2,453,154 2,507,830 2,417,803 2,438,112 2,403,685 -2.2 % 2.1 % Average interest-bearing deposits 4,384,467 4,409,316 4,174,455 4,134,641 3,966,046 -0.6 % 10.6 % Borrowings 169,525 162,418 205,951 120,381 196,776 4.4 % -13.8 % Subordinated debentures 130,239 130,088 129,933 129,780 129,631 0.1 % 0.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,684,231 $ 4,701,822 $ 4,510,339 $ 4,384,802 $ 4,292,453 -0.4 % 9.1 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 1,883,765 $ 1,921,189 $ 2,025,212 $ 2,136,156 $ 2,213,171 -1.9 % -14.9 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 Average Yields and Rates 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Loans receivable(1) 5.99 % 6.00 % 5.88 % 5.73 % 5.64 % -0.01 0.35 Securities (2) 2.17 % 2.07 % 1.93 % 1.79 % 1.73 % 0.10 0.44 FHLB stock 8.77 % 8.87 % 8.25 % 7.67 % 6.92 % -0.10 1.85 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 5.16 % 5.19 % 5.12 % 5.19 % 4.85 % -0.03 0.31 Interest-earning assets 5.46 % 5.47 % 5.34 % 5.19 % 5.09 % -0.01 0.37 Interest-bearing deposits 4.27 % 4.16 % 3.83 % 3.53 % 3.25 % 0.11 1.02 Borrowings 4.50 % 4.10 % 4.07 % 2.48 % 3.33 % 0.40 1.17 Subordinated debentures 5.07 % 5.06 % 5.09 % 5.07 % 4.94 % 0.01 0.13 Interest-bearing liabilities 4.30 % 4.19 % 3.88 % 3.55 % 3.30 % 0.11 1.00 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.69 % 2.78 % 2.92 % 3.03 % 3.11 % -0.09 -0.42 Cost of deposits 2.98 % 2.90 % 2.58 % 2.33 % 2.08 % 0.08 0.90 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Credit loss expense for the second quarter was $1.0 million, compared with $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Second quarter credit loss expense included a $1.3 million credit loss expense for loan losses, offset by a $0.3 million recovery for off-balance sheet items. Second quarter net loan charge-offs were $1.8 million, compared with first quarter of 2024 net loan charge-offs of $1.6 million.

Noninterest income for the second quarter increased $0.4 million to $8.1 million, or 4.2%, from $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase primarily reflected $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance benefit income in the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, gains on sales of SBA loans were $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The volume of SBA loans sold in the second quarter decreased to $23.5 million, from $25.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, while trade premiums increased to 8.54% for the second quarter, from 7.23% for the first quarter of 2024. Moreover, gains on the sale of mortgage loans continued in the second quarter, whereby loans sold were $19.5 million, at a premium of 2.00%, compared with $29.7 million and 2.27% for the first quarter, resulting in income of $0.4 million for each period.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 Noninterest Income 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,429 $ 2,450 $ 2,391 $ 2,605 $ 2,571 -0.9 % -5.5 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,277 1,414 1,245 1,155 1,173 -9.7 % 8.9 % Servicing income 796 712 772 838 825 11.8 % -3.5 % Bank-owned life insurance income (expense) 638 304 (29 ) 280 271 109.9 % 135.4 % All other operating income 908 928 853 1,178 1,811 -2.2 % -49.9 % Service charges, fees & other 6,048 5,808 5,232 6,056 6,651 4.1 % -9.1 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,644 1,482 1,448 1,172 1,212 10.9 % 35.6 % Gain on sale of mortgage loans 365 443 - - - -17.6 % 100.0 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities - - - - (1,871 ) 0.0 % -100.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises - - - 4,000 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Legal settlement - - - - 1,943 0.0 % -100.0 % Total noninterest income $ 8,057 $ 7,733 $ 6,680 $ 11,228 $ 7,935 4.2 % 1.5 %



Noninterest expense for the second quarter decreased to $35.3 million from $36.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decline was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and benefits arising from $0.6 million in seasonally lower employer taxes and benefits and a $0.6 million decrease in capitalized labor costs associated with the Company's investment in a new loan origination system. All other categories of recurring noninterest expense combined, except for data processing, which increased by $0.1 million, decreased $0.5 million for the second quarter from the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, Hanmi recorded $0.3 million in nonrecurring branch consolidation expenses in the second quarter due to the consolidation of three branches; two branches in Texas and one branch in California. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 62.2%, compared with 62.4% for the first quarter of 2024.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,434 $ 21,585 $ 20,062 $ 20,361 $ 20,365 -5.3 % 0.3 % Occupancy and equipment 4,348 4,537 4,604 4,825 4,500 -4.2 % -3.4 % Data processing 3,686 3,551 3,487 3,490 3,465 3.8 % 6.4 % Professional fees 1,749 1,893 1,977 1,568 1,376 -7.6 % 27.1 % Supplies and communication 570 601 613 552 638 -5.2 % -10.7 % Advertising and promotion 669 907 990 534 748 -26.2 % -10.6 % All other operating expenses 3,251 3,160 3,252 2,852 3,243 2.9 % 0.2 % Subtotal 34,707 36,234 34,985 34,182 34,335 -4.2 % 1.1 % Branch consolidation expense 301 - - - - 100.0 % 100.0 % Other real estate owned expense 6 22 15 16 4 -72.7 % 50.0 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) 262 189 211 47 (59 ) 38.6 % -544.1 % Total noninterest expense $ 35,276 $ 36,445 $ 35,211 $ 34,245 $ 34,280 -3.2 % 2.9 %



Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing an effective tax rate of 29.3% and 30.2%, respectively. The first quarter of 2024 income tax expense included a $0.2 million charge for share-based compensation vesting and $0.2 million of additional expense associated with amended state tax returns.

Financial Position

Total assets at June 30, 2024 increased 1.0%, or $74.3 million, to $7.59 billion from $7.51 billion at March 31, 2024. The sequential quarter increase mainly reflected a 22.3%, or $57.0 million, increase in cash and due from banks, a $6.5 million increase in loans held for sale, and a $5.4 million increase in securities.

Loans receivable, before allowance for credit losses, were $6.18 billion at June 30, 2024, and was consistent with the balance at March 31, 2024. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $10.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $4.0 million as of March 31, 2024.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,888,505 $ 3,878,677 $ 3,889,739 $ 3,773,015 $ 3,738,325 0.3 % 4.0 % Residential/consumer loans 954,209 970,362 962,661 926,326 886,984 -1.7 % 7.6 % Commercial and industrial loans 802,372 774,851 747,819 728,792 753,456 3.6 % 6.5 % Equipment finance 531,273 553,950 582,215 592,652 586,406 -4.1 % -9.4 % Loans receivable 6,176,359 6,177,840 6,182,434 6,020,785 5,965,171 0.0 % 3.5 % Loans held for sale 10,467 3,999 12,013 11,767 7,293 161.7 % 43.5 % Total $ 6,186,826 $ 6,181,839 $ 6,194,447 $ 6,032,552 $ 5,972,464 0.1 % 3.6 %





As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 62.9 % 62.7 % 62.8 % 62.5 % 62.6 % Residential/consumer loans 15.4 % 15.7 % 15.5 % 15.4 % 14.9 % Commercial and industrial loans 13.0 % 12.5 % 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.6 % Equipment finance 8.5 % 9.0 % 9.4 % 9.8 % 9.8 % Loans receivable 99.8 % 99.9 % 99.8 % 99.8 % 99.9 % Loans held for sale 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



New loan production was $273.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 at an average rate of 8.31%, while payoffs were $148.4 million during the quarter at an average rate of 8.10%.

Commercial real estate loan production for the second quarter of 2024 was $87.6 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $59.0 million, SBA loan production was $54.5 million, equipment finance production was $42.6 million, and residential mortgage loan production was $30.2 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 87,632 $ 60,085 $ 178,157 $ 106,151 $ 40,989 Commercial and industrial loans 59,007 50,789 52,079 67,907 36,322 SBA loans 54,486 30,817 48,432 36,109 30,926 Equipment finance 42,594 39,155 57,334 71,075 50,905 Residential/consumer loans 30,194 53,115 53,465 55,026 100,161 subtotal 273,913 233,961 389,467 336,268 259,303 Payoffs (148,400 ) (86,250 ) (77,961 ) (62,140 ) (120,609 ) Amortization (83,640 ) (90,711 ) (106,610 ) (116,411 ) (102,248 ) Loan sales (42,945 ) (55,321 ) (29,861 ) (22,496 ) (20,933 ) Net line utilization 1,929 (4,150 ) (11,609 ) (70,238 ) (28,092 ) Charge-offs & OREO (2,338 ) (2,123 ) (1,777 ) (9,369 ) (2,708 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 6,177,840 6,182,434 6,020,785 5,965,171 5,980,458 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 6,176,359 $ 6,177,840 $ 6,182,434 $ 6,020,785 $ 5,965,171



Deposits were $6.33 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, down $46.7 million, or 0.7%, from $6.38 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Driving the change was a $44.2 million decrease in time deposits and a $25.1 million decrease in money market and savings deposits, partially offset by a $26.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 31.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 97.6%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 1,959,963 $ 1,933,060 $ 2,003,596 $ 2,161,238 $ 2,206,078 1.4 % -11.2 % Demand: interest-bearing 82,981 87,374 87,452 88,133 97,076 -5.0 % -14.5 % Money market and savings 1,834,797 1,859,865 1,734,658 1,576,006 1,580,691 -1.3 % 16.1 % Time deposits 2,451,599 2,495,761 2,454,868 2,434,695 2,431,923 -1.8 % 0.8 % Total deposits $ 6,329,340 $ 6,376,060 $ 6,280,574 $ 6,260,072 $ 6,315,768 -0.7 % 0.2 %





As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 31.0 % 30.3 % 31.9 % 34.5 % 34.9 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.5 % Money market and savings 29.0 % 29.2 % 27.6 % 25.2 % 25.0 % Time deposits 38.7 % 39.1 % 39.1 % 38.9 % 38.6 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2024 was $707.1 million, up $4.0 million from $703.1 million at March 31, 2024. Second quarter net income, net of dividends paid, added $6.9 million to stockholders’ equity for the period. Offsetting this addition was a $0.9 million increase in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale due to changes in interest rates during the second quarter and a $0.2 million increase in unrealized after-tax losses on cash flow hedges. In addition, Hanmi repurchased 170,000 shares of common stock during the quarter at an average share price of $16.05. At June 30, 2024, 1,330,000 shares remain under Hanmi’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $696.0 million, or 9.19% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2024, compared with $692.0 million, or 9.23% of tangible assets at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At June 30, 2024, Hanmi’s preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.11% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.24%, compared with 12.05% and 15.20%, respectively, at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

As of Ratio Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 15.24 % 15.20 % 14.95 % 15.07 % 15.11 % 0.04 0.13 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.46 % 12.40 % 12.20 % 12.30 % 12.25 % 0.06 0.21 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.11 % 12.05 % 11.86 % 11.95 % 11.90 % 0.06 0.21 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.51 % 10.36 % 10.37 % 10.27 % 10.22 % 0.15 0.29 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.51 % 14.50 % 14.27 % 14.42 % 14.45 % 0.01 0.06 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.47 % 13.44 % 13.26 % 13.42 % 13.39 % 0.03 0.08 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.47 % 13.44 % 13.26 % 13.42 % 13.39 % 0.03 0.08 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.41 % 11.29 % 11.32 % 11.25 % 11.21 % 0.12 0.20 (1) Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2024

Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.22% of loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared with 0.26% at the end of the prior quarter.

Criticized loans totaled $70.9 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $86.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Special mention loans were $36.9 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $62.3 million at March 31, 2024. Reductions in special mention loans included upgrades to pass of $17.9 million, paydowns and payoffs of $2.3 million and a downgrade of one loan relationship with total loans of $7.2 million. The upgrades to pass in the second quarter were mainly attributable to upgrades of $13.6 million on two commercial and industrial loans, and a $4.3 million upgrade on a commercial real estate loan. The quarter-over-quarter change also included increases from downgrades of $2.0 million of pass loans.

Classified loans were $33.9 million at June 30, 2024, up from $23.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $10.2 million increase was primarily driven by new loan downgrades to classified of $14.0 million, offset by charge-offs of $1.8 million, payoffs of $1.0 million, and paydowns and amortization of $1.0 million. The loan downgrades in the second quarter were primarily attributable to the previously mentioned $7.2 million in criticized loan downgrades.

Nonperforming loans were $19.2 million at June 30, 2024, up from $14.0 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, nonperforming loans were 0.31% at June 30, 2024, and 0.23% at the end of the first quarter.

Nonperforming assets were $20.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, up from $14.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase included a $0.7 million addition of a closed branch property. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.26% at June 30, 2024, and 0.19% at the end of the first quarter.

Gross charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $2.3 million, compared with $2.1 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans were $0.5 million in the second and first quarters of 2024. As a result, net charge-offs were $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with net charge-offs of $1.6 million for the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $67.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared with $68.3 million at March 31, 2024. Specific allowances for loans increased $1.6 million, while the allowance for quantitative and qualitative considerations decreased $2.2 million. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.10% at June 30, 2024, compared with 1.11% at March 31, 2024.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-24 Q2-24 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 vs. Q1-24 vs. Q2-23 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 13,844 $ 15,839 $ 10,263 $ 9,545 $ 13,749 $ (1,995 ) $ 95 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.23 % -0.04 -0.01 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 36,921 $ 62,317 $ 65,314 $ 76,473 $ 44,632 $ (25,396 ) $ (7,711 ) Classified 33,945 23,670 31,367 33,134 38,840 10,275 (4,895 ) Total criticized loans $ 70,866 $ 85,987 $ 96,681 $ 109,607 $ 83,472 $ (15,121 ) $ (12,606 ) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 19,245 $ 14,025 $ 15,474 $ 15,783 $ 22,178 $ 5,220 $ (2,933 ) Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans 19,245 14,025 15,474 15,783 22,178 5,220 (2,933 ) Other real estate owned, net 772 117 117 117 117 655 655 Nonperforming assets* $ 20,017 $ 14,142 $ 15,591 $ 15,900 $ 22,295 $ 5,875 $ (2,278 ) Nonperforming assets to assets* 0.26 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.07 -0.04 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.37 % 0.08 -0.06 * Excludes repossessed personal property of $1.2 million, $1.3 million, $1.3 million, $1.3 million, and $0.8 million as of Q2-24, Q1-24, Q4-23, Q3-23, and Q2-23, respectively





As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 68,270 $ 69,462 $ 67,313 $ 71,024 $ 72,249 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 1,248 404 (2,880 ) 5,167 514 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (1,789 ) (1,596 ) 5,029 (8,878 ) (1,739 ) Balance at end of period $ 67,729 $ 68,270 $ 69,462 $ 67,313 $ 71,024 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.12 % 0.10 % -0.33 % 0.60 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,297 $ 2,474 $ 2,463 $ 2,476 $ 3,067 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items (287 ) (177 ) 11 (13 ) (591 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,010 $ 2,297 $ 2,474 $ 2,463 $ 2,476 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 795,391 $ 792,769 $ 813,960 $ 848,886 $ 791,818 (1) Annualized

Corporate Developments

On April 25, 2024, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2024 second quarter of $0.25 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on May 22, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call today, July 23, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hanmi.com/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;

the failure to maintain current technologies;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into;

the adequacy of and changes in the methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses; and

cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna

Investor Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

lfortuna@finprofiles.com

310-622-8251





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2024 2024 Change 2023 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 313,079 $ 256,038 22.3 % $ 344,907 -9.2 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 877,638 872,190 0.6 % 836,650 4.9 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 10,467 3,999 161.7 % 7,293 43.5 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 6,108,630 6,109,570 0.0 % 5,894,147 3.6 % Accrued interest receivable 23,958 23,032 4.0 % 18,163 31.9 % Premises and equipment, net 21,955 21,952 0.0 % 22,849 -3.9 % Customers' liability on acceptances 551 161 242.2 % 1,688 -67.4 % Servicing assets 6,836 6,890 -0.8 % 7,352 -7.0 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,048 11,074 -0.2 % 11,162 -1.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 56,534 56,639 -0.2 % 56,085 0.8 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 139,266 134,116 3.8 % 128,243 8.6 % Total assets $ 7,586,347 $ 7,512,046 1.0 % $ 7,344,924 3.3 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,959,963 $ 1,933,060 1.4 % $ 2,206,078 -11.2 % Interest-bearing 4,369,377 4,443,000 -1.7 % 4,109,690 6.3 % Total deposits 6,329,340 6,376,060 -0.7 % 6,315,768 0.2 % Accrued interest payable 47,699 38,007 25.5 % 34,621 37.8 % Bank's liability on acceptances 551 161 242.2 % 1,688 -67.4 % Borrowings 292,500 172,500 69.6 % 125,000 134.0 % Subordinated debentures 130,318 130,165 0.1 % 129,708 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 78,880 92,053 -14.3 % 69,579 13.4 % Total liabilities 6,879,288 6,808,946 1.0 % 6,676,364 3.0 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 34 34 0.0 % 33 3.0 % Additional paid-in capital 588,647 587,687 0.2 % 585,391 0.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (78,000 ) (76,890 ) -1.4 % (84,639 ) 7.8 % Retained earnings 333,392 326,526 2.1 % 296,901 12.3 % Less treasury stock (137,014 ) (134,257 ) -2.1 % (129,126 ) -6.1 % Total stockholders' equity 707,059 703,100 0.6 % 668,560 5.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,586,347 $ 7,512,046 1.0 % $ 7,344,924 3.3 %







Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2024 2024 Change 2023 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 90,752 $ 91,674 -1.0 % $ 83,567 8.6 % Interest on securities 5,238 4,955 5.7 % 4,126 27.0 % Dividends on FHLB stock 357 361 -1.1 % 283 26.1 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,313 2,604 -11.2 % 2,794 -17.2 % Total interest and dividend income 98,660 99,594 -0.9 % 90,770 8.7 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 46,495 45,638 1.9 % 32,115 44.8 % Interest on borrowings 1,896 1,655 14.6 % 1,633 16.1 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,649 1,646 0.2 % 1,600 3.1 % Total interest expense 50,040 48,939 2.2 % 35,348 41.6 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 48,620 50,655 -4.0 % 55,422 -12.3 % Credit loss expense (recovery) 961 227 323.3 % (77 ) -1348.1 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 47,659 50,428 -5.5 % 55,499 -14.1 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,429 2,450 -0.9 % 2,571 -5.5 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,277 1,414 -9.7 % 1,173 8.9 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,644 1,482 10.9 % 1,212 35.6 % Other operating income 2,707 2,387 13.4 % 2,979 -9.1 % Total noninterest income 8,057 7,733 4.2 % 7,935 1.5 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,434 21,585 -5.3 % 20,365 0.3 % Occupancy and equipment 4,607 4,537 1.5 % 4,500 2.4 % Data processing 3,686 3,551 3.8 % 3,465 6.4 % Professional fees 1,749 1,893 -7.6 % 1,376 27.1 % Supplies and communications 570 601 -5.2 % 638 -10.7 % Advertising and promotion 669 907 -26.2 % 748 -10.6 % Other operating expenses 3,561 3,371 5.6 % 3,188 11.7 % Total noninterest expense 35,276 36,445 -3.2 % 34,280 2.9 % Income before tax 20,440 21,716 -5.9 % 29,154 -29.9 % Income tax expense 5,989 6,552 -8.6 % 8,534 -29.8 % Net income $ 14,451 $ 15,164 -4.7 % $ 20,620 -29.9 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.67 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,055,913 30,119,646 30,324,264 Diluted 30,133,646 30,119,646 30,387,041 Common shares outstanding 30,272,110 30,276,358 30,485,788







Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)