Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.03 per Share

  • Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) closed the merger of equals transaction with Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. ("Codorus") on July 1, 2024; as a result, the second quarter results reported in this release reflect Orrstown's standalone operating results and do not reflect the combined operating results of the two companies;
  • Net income of $7.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $8.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2024;
  • Excluding the impact of $1.0 million in expenses related to the merger, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, were $8.7 million(1) and $0.83(1) for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income and diluted earnings per share of $9.2 million(1) and $0.88(1), respectively, as adjusted for the impact of $0.7 million in merger-related expenses, net of taxes, recorded for the first quarter of 2024;
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.54% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.77% in the first quarter of 2024; during the three months ended March 31, 2024, Orrstown Bank (the "Bank") recognized interest income previously applied to principal of $1.6 million from the payoff of a nonaccrual loan, which positively impacted net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 by 21 basis points; excluding the impact of the payoff, net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 would have been 3.56%;
  • Return on average equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 11.41% compared to 12.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024; excluding the aforementioned merger-related expenses, return on average equity was 12.88%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 13.79%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2024;
  • At June 30, 2024, nonaccrual loans totaled $8.4 million, a decrease of $4.5 million, from $12.9 million at March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $17.1 million from December 31, 2023; nonaccrual loans to total loans declined to 0.36% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.56% at March 31, 2024 and 1.11% at December 31, 2023;
  • Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million to $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024;
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) rose to $24.08 per share at June 30, 2024 compared to $23.47 per share at March 31, 2024;
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, payable August 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2024; this represents an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, or 15%.

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net income totaled $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.73 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $0.94 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Merger-related expenses totaled $1.1 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. For the second quarter of 2024, excluding the impact from the merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $8.7 million(1) and $0.83(1), respectively. For the first quarter of 2024, excluding the impact from the merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $9.2 million(1) and $0.88(1), respectively.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

"The closing of the merger of equals with Codorus Valley Bancorp represents a significant milestone in the history of the Company. The merger will significantly increase the combined company's size and scale, which we believe will drive profitability and shareholder value. We are already making progress on the cost savings and integration consistent with the previously announced timeline to achieve these benefits," commented Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are proud of our second quarter results, highlighted by robust earnings, stabilizing net interest margin, solid loan growth, strong fee income and an increase in our quarterly cash dividend. We are excited to move forward as one unified organization, leveraging our combined strengths to deliver even greater value to our shareholders, clients, communities and employees," Mr. Quinn added.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment increased by $44.5 million, or 8% annualized, from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024. Commercial loans increased by $41.9 million, or 9% annualized, from $1.8 billion at March 31, 2024 to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024. The residential mortgage portfolio increased by $2.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Investment Securities

Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $14.2 million to $529.1 million at June 30, 2024 from $514.9 million at March 31, 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, purchases of $28.5 million were partially offset by paydowns of $11.3 million and a call of $2.4 million. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.2 years at June 30, 2024. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at June 30, 2024, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.

Deposits

During the second quarter of 2024, deposits increased by $6.9 million totaling approximately $2.7 billion at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, time deposits increased by $32.5 million, money market deposits increased by $18.7 million and non-interest bearing deposits increased by $6.7 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $48.2 million and savings deposits of $2.8 million. The increase in time deposits was attributable to promotional offerings of up to 18-month terms. The decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits primarily reflects activity from one client who deposited funds in the prior quarter on a short-term basis. The declines in savings deposits were primarily due to clients shifting to higher-yielding products within the Bank. At June 30, 2024, deposits that are uninsured and not collateralized totaled $422.3 million, or 16%, of total deposits compared to $413.5 million, or 15%, of total deposits at March 31, 2024. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio increased slightly to 87% at June 30, 2024 from 85% at March 31, 2024 due to the increase in loans during the second quarter of 2024.

Borrowings

The Bank actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings were $115.0 million at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure client needs can be addressed on a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $26.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $26.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased to 3.54% in the second quarter of 2024 from 3.77% in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Bank recognized interest income previously applied to principal of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status, which contributed 21 basis points to net interest margin. Excluding the impact of the payoff, net interest margin was relatively stable quarter-to-quarter. The net interest margin was negatively impacted by the increase in funding costs of 11 basis points due primarily to higher average interest-bearing deposit balances. Offsetting these factors, interest income benefited from the deployment of cash into higher yielding loans and investments.

Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $0.7 million to $35.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, which was primarily due to the aforementioned interest recovery during the first quarter of 2024.

Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in interest income on investment securities was primarily caused by the increased average balance of investment securities for the quarter.

Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, increased by $1.4 million to $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $15.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due primarily to higher average deposit balances and an increase in rates on deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $127.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans increased to $29.9 million at June 30, 2024 from $29.2 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in the ACL was driven primarily by loan growth. The ACL to total loans was 1.27% at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net recoveries which totaled less than $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Special mention loans decreased by $6.1 million from $16.0 million at March 31, 2024 to $9.9 million at June 30, 2024 due to repayments of $2.1 million and upgrades of $1.7 million. The remaining decrease to special mention loans was due to downgrades to classified loans. Classified loans decreased by $0.3 million to $48.7 million at June 30, 2024 from $49.0 million at March 31, 2024. The decrease in classified loans was primarily due to repayments of $8.0 million partially offset by downgrades. Non-accrual loans decreased by $4.5 million to $8.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $12.9 million at March 31, 2024 primarily due to repayments of $6.5 million in acquisition and development and commercial real estate loans. The repayments on non-accrual loans were partially offset by additions of $2.1 million, including one commercial real estate loan totaling $1.2 million. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

Management regularly analyzes the commercial real estate portfolio, which includes the review of occupancy, cash flows, expenses and expiring leases, as well as the location of the real estate. At June 30, 2024, the Company had $220.4 million in loans related to office space compared to $225.9 million at March 31, 2024. The weighted average loan-to-value ratio was 56% and the weighted average debt coverage ratio was 1.85x at June 30, 2024. Management believes that the office space portfolio is well-diversified and includes only limited exposure to properties located in major metro markets (approximately 2% of the total commercial real estate loan balance as of June 30, 2024).

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $0.6 million to $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $6.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Wealth management income increased by $0.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to both new client generation and strong stock market performance.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded swap fee income of $0.4 million compared to $0.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. Swap fee income fluctuates based on market conditions and client demand.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, mortgage banking income decreased by $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, residential mortgage sales totaled $8.4 million compared to $14.7 million during the first quarter of 2024, inclusive of a portfolio of loans sold to another institution during the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage production levels remain low in the current environment.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $0.1 million to $22.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $22.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, merger-related expenses totaled $1.1 million, an increase of $0.4 million, compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher legal fees incurred during the second quarter of 2024. The Company will incur additional merger-related expenses from the operational and technology processes to combine systems and services of both companies, which is expected to be completed in November 2024.

Advertising and bank promotions expense increased by $0.4 million to $0.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $0.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to $0.5 million in contributions to tax credit programs during the second quarter of 2024. Taxes other than income decreased by $0.4 million to less than $0.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $0.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. This decrease reflects the tax credits recognized on the contributions during the second quarter of 2024.

Salaries and benefits expense decreased by $0.6 million to $13.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Employee benefit costs were lower during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 as social security and unemployment taxes are typically higher at the beginning of the year. In addition, incentive compensation was higher during the first quarter of 2024 associated with the prior year's performance.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 21.2% compared to 20.6% for the first quarter of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is greater than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 ("TEFRA") and the impact of nondeductible merger-related costs, partially offset by tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits. The nondeductible merger-related costs increased the effective tax rate by 0.9% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to an increase in the effective tax rate of 1.2% for the first quarter of 2024. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $278.4 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $6.7 million from $271.7 million at March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to net income of $7.7 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $2.1 million. Other comprehensive income totaled $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, which primarily consisted of net unrealized gains on cash flow hedges. The remaining activity is related to share-based compensation.

Tangible book value per share(1) increased to $24.08 per share at June 30, 2024 from $23.47 per share at March 31, 2024 due to the increase in shareholders' equity.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.1% at June 30, 2024 from 7.9% at March 31, 2024 due to the increase in shareholders' equity during the second quarter of 2024. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 13.3% at June 30, 2024 compared to 13.4% at March 31, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.9% at June 30, 2024 compared to 9.0% at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

Selected Financial Information of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (unaudited)

  • As of June 30, 2024, Codorus had total assets of $2.2 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion and total deposits of $1.9 billion;
  • Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, excluding $9.6 million of merger-related expenses, was $5.5 million; net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, excluding $9.8 million of merger-related expenses, was $9.8 million;
  • Net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 3.28% and 3.34%, respectively;
  • Non-performing loans totaled $8.9 million and classified loans were $45.5 million at June 30, 2024.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Investor Relations Contact:
Neelesh Kalani
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Phone (717) 510-7097


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.              
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)              
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Profitability for the period:              
Net interest income $ 26,103     $ 26,375     $ 52,984     $ 52,669  
Provision for credit losses   812       399       1,110       1,128  
Noninterest income   7,172       7,158       13,802       13,236  
Noninterest expenses   22,639       20,749       45,108       41,004  
Income before income tax expense   9,824       12,385       20,568       23,773  
Income tax expense   2,086       2,547       4,299       4,779  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,738     $ 9,838     $ 16,269     $ 18,994  
               
Financial ratios:              
Return on average assets(1)   0.97 %     1.32 %     1.04 %     1.29 %
Return on average assets, adjusted(1) (2) (3)   1.09 %     1.32 %     1.14 %     1.29 %
Return on average equity(1)   11.41 %     16.27 %     12.09 %     16.08 %
Return on average equity, adjusted(1) (2) (3)   12.88 %     16.27 %     13.33 %     16.08 %
Net interest margin(1)   3.54 %     3.83 %     3.65 %     3.88 %
Efficiency ratio   68.0 %     61.9 %     67.5 %     62.2 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2) (3)   64.6 %     61.9 %     64.8 %     62.2 %
Income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.74     $ 0.95     $ 1.57     $ 1.83  
Basic, adjusted(2) (3) $ 0.84     $ 0.95     $ 1.73     $ 1.83  
Diluted $ 0.73     $ 0.94     $ 1.55     $ 1.82  
Diluted, adjusted(2) (3) $ 0.83     $ 0.94     $ 1.71     $ 1.82  
               
Average equity to average assets   8.50 %     8.11 %     8.58 %     8.04 %
               
(1)Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(2)Ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 has been adjusted for merger-related expenses.
(3)Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.      
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)      
(continued)      
  June 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024       2023  
At period-end:      
Total assets $ 3,198,782     $ 3,064,240  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   2,317,739       2,269,611  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   1,562       5,816  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   529,082       513,519  
Total deposits   2,702,884       2,558,814  
Borrowings   129,625       147,285  
Subordinated notes   32,128       32,093  
Shareholders' equity   278,376       265,056  
       
Credit quality and capital ratios(1):      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.27 %     1.25 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.36 %     1.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.26 %     0.83 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   357 %     112 %
Total risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   13.3 %     13.0 %
Orrstown Bank   13.1 %     12.8 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   11.1 %     10.8 %
Orrstown Bank   12.0 %     11.6 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   11.1 %     10.8 %
Orrstown Bank   12.0 %     11.6 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   8.9 %     8.9 %
Orrstown Bank   9.5 %     9.5 %
       
Book value per common share $ 25.97     $ 24.98  
       
(1)Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard.


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)      
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 35,951     $ 32,586  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   96,558       32,575  
Cash and cash equivalents   132,509       65,161  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   11,147       11,992  
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $566,421 and $549,089 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   529,082       513,519  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   1,562       5,816  
Loans   2,347,603       2,298,313  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (29,864 )     (28,702 )
Net loans   2,317,739       2,269,611  
Premises and equipment, net   28,484       29,393  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   74,119       73,204  
Goodwill   18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   1,974       2,414  
Accrued interest receivable   14,120       13,630  
Deferred tax assets, net   21,674       22,017  
Other assets   47,648       38,759  
Total assets $ 3,198,782     $ 3,064,240  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 425,255     $ 430,959  
Interest-bearing   2,277,629       2,127,855  
Total deposits   2,702,884       2,558,814  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   14,625       9,785  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   115,000       137,500  
Subordinated notes   32,128       32,093  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   55,769       60,992  
Total liabilities   2,920,406       2,799,184  
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,201,269 shares issued and 10,720,225 outstanding at June 30, 2024; 11,204,599 shares issued and 10,612,390 outstanding at December 31, 2023   583       583  
Additional paid—in capital   187,694       189,027  
Retained earnings   129,670       117,667  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (28,404 )     (28,476 )
Treasury stock— 481,044 and 592,209 shares, at cost at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   (11,167 )     (13,745 )
Total shareholders’ equity   278,376       265,056  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,198,782     $ 3,064,240  


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(In thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Interest income                
Loans   $ 35,537     $ 31,203     $ 71,770     $ 59,947  
Investment securities - taxable     4,999       4,415       9,583       8,785  
Investment securities - tax-exempt     881       865       1,758       1,730  
Short-term investments     1,864       418       2,820       716  
Total interest income     43,281       36,901       85,931       71,178  
Interest expense                
Deposits     15,265       8,608       28,781       14,810  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased     27       28       52       53  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     1,152       1,386       2,626       2,638  
Subordinated notes     734       504       1,488       1,008  
Total interest expense     17,178       10,526       32,947       18,509  
Net interest income     26,103       26,375       52,984       52,669  
Provision for credit losses     812       399       1,110       1,128  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     25,291       25,976       51,874       51,541  
Noninterest income                
Service charges     1,283       1,251       2,483       2,408  
Interchange income     961       993       1,872       1,958  
Swap fee income     375       196       574       196  
Wealth management income     3,312       2,822       6,414       5,569  
Mortgage banking activities     369       112       827       590  
Investment securities losses     (12 )     (2 )     (17 )     (10 )
Other income     884       1,786       1,649       2,525  
Total noninterest income     7,172       7,158       13,802       13,236  
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits     13,195       13,054       26,947       25,250  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment     2,705       2,266       5,344       4,599  
Data processing     1,237       1,201       2,502       2,418  
Advertising and bank promotions     774       919       1,172       1,324  
FDIC insurance     419       519       860       1,023  
Professional services     801       504       1,432       1,238  
Taxes other than income     49       3       543       460  
Intangible asset amortization     215       239       440       489  
Merger-related expenses     1,135             1,807        
Other operating expenses     2,109       2,044       4,061       4,203  
Total noninterest expenses     22,639       20,749       45,108       41,004  
Income before income tax expense     9,824       12,385       20,568       23,773  
Income tax expense     2,086       2,547       4,299       4,779  
Net income   $ 7,738     $ 9,838     $ 16,269     $ 18,994  
continued
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Share information:                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.74     $ 0.95     $ 1.57     $ 1.83  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.73     $ 0.94     $ 1.55     $ 1.82  
Dividends paid per share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.40     $ 0.40  
Weighted average shares - basic     10,393       10,336       10,371       10,360  
Weighted average shares - diluted     10,553       10,421       10,517       10,458  


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
  Three Months Ended
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
      Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
  Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                                          
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 142,868   $ 1,864     5.25 %   $ 74,523   $ 956     5.16 %   $ 37,873   $ 460     4.82 %   $ 57,778   $ 633     4.35 %   $ 37,895   $ 418     4.42 %
Investment securities(1)(2)   538,451     6,114     4.54       519,851     5,694     4.39       508,891     5,890     4.63       521,234     5,548     4.26       526,225     5,510     4.19  
Loans(1)(3)(4)(5)   2,324,942     35,690     6.17       2,308,103     36,382     6.34       2,286,678     34,055     5.91       2,256,727     32,878     5.78       2,233,312     31,329     5.63  
Total interest-earning assets   3,006,261     43,668     5.84       2,902,477     43,032     5.96       2,833,442     40,405     5.67       2,835,739     39,059     5.47       2,797,432     37,257     5.34  
Other assets   204,863             196,295             204,382             200,447             191,983        
Total assets $ 3,211,124           $ 3,098,772           $ 3,037,824           $ 3,036,186           $ 2,989,415        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,649,753     10,118     2.47     $ 1,570,622     9,192     2.35     $ 1,543,575     8,333     2.14     $ 1,541,728     7,476     1.92     $ 1,511,468     6,273     1.66  
Savings deposits   165,467     140     0.34       170,005     144     0.34       178,351     153     0.34       190,817     164     0.34       204,584     135     0.26  
Time deposits   481,721     5,007     4.18       428,443     4,180     3.92       392,085     3,632     3.67       357,194     2,942     3.27       326,034     2,200     2.71  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,296,941     15,265     2.67       2,169,070     13,516     2.51       2,114,011     12,118     2.27       2,089,739     10,582     2.01       2,042,086     8,608     1.69  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   13,412     27     0.81       12,010     25     0.85       13,874     30     0.85       15,006     31     0.83       13,685     28     0.82  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   115,000     1,152     4.03       137,505     1,474     4.31       127,843     1,358     4.21       128,131     1,354     4.19       132,094     1,386     4.21  
Subordinated notes   32,118     734     9.19       32,100     754     9.45       32,083     504     6.29       32,066     505     6.29       32,049     504     6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,457,471     17,178     2.81       2,350,685     15,769     2.70       2,287,811     14,010     2.43       2,264,942     12,472     2.19       2,219,914     10,526     1.90  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   423,037             417,469             441,695             468,628             476,123        
Other liabilities   57,828             62,329             59,876             54,353             50,851        
Total liabilities   2,938,336             2,830,483             2,789,382             2,787,923             2,746,888        
Shareholders' equity   272,788             268,289             248,442             248,263             242,527        
Total $ 3,211,124           $ 3,098,772           $ 3,037,824           $ 3,036,186           $ 2,989,415        
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       26,490     3.02 %         27,263     3.26 %         26,395     3.24 %         26,587     3.29 %         26,731     3.44 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin         3.54 %           3.77 %           3.71 %           3.73 %           3.83 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (387 )             (382 )             (377 )             (368 )             (356 )    
Net interest income     $ 26,103             $ 26,881             $ 26,018             $ 26,219             $ 26,375      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         122 %           123 %           124 %           125 %           126 %
                                                           
                                                           
NOTES:                                                          
(1)Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2)Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3)Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4)Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5)Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status in the three months ended March 31, 2024.


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.            
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
(continued)                      
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
      Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
  Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                      
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 108,695   $ 2,820     5.22 %   $ 33,770   $ 716     4.27 %
Investment securities(1)(2)   529,151     11,808     4.47       525,957     10,975     4.19  
Loans(1)(3)(4)(5)   2,316,522     72,072     6.25       2,206,914     60,173     5.49  
Total interest-earning assets   2,954,368     86,700     5.90       2,766,641     71,864     5.23  
Other assets   200,580             194,786        
Total assets $ 3,154,948           $ 2,961,427        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,610,188     19,310     2.41     $ 1,507,467     11,135     1.49  
Savings deposits   167,736     284     0.34       211,955     268     0.25  
Time deposits   455,082     9,187     4.06       301,095     3,407     2.28  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,233,006     28,781     2.59       2,020,517     14,810     1.48  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   12,711     52     0.83       13,776     53     0.77  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   126,253     2,626     4.18       119,335     2,638     4.46  
Subordinated notes   32,109     1,488     9.32       32,041     1,008     6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,404,079     32,947     2.76       2,185,669     18,509     1.71  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   420,253             485,789        
Other liabilities   60,078             51,736        
Total liabilities   2,884,410             2,723,194        
Shareholders' equity   270,538             238,233        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,154,948           $ 2,961,427        
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       53,753     3.14 %         53,355     3.52 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin         3.65 %           3.88 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (769 )             (686 )    
Net interest income     $ 52,984             $ 52,669      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         123 %           127 %
                       


NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:                
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
                   
(In thousands) June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Profitability for the quarter:                  
Net interest income $ 26,103     $ 26,881     $ 26,018     $ 26,219     $ 26,375  
Provision for credit losses   812       298       418       136       399  
Noninterest income   7,172       6,630       6,491       5,925       7,158  
Noninterest expenses   22,639       22,469       22,392       20,447       20,749  
Income before income taxes   9,824       10,744       9,699       11,561       12,385  
Income tax expense   2,086       2,213       2,056       2,535       2,547  
Net income $ 7,738     $ 8,531     $ 7,643     $ 9,026     $ 9,838  
                   
Financial ratios:                  
Return on average assets(1)   0.97 %     1.11 %     1.00 %     1.18 %     1.32 %
Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(2)(3)   1.09 %     1.19 %     1.13 %     1.18 %     1.32 %
Return on average equity(1)   11.41 %     12.79 %     12.21 %     14.42 %     16.27 %
Return on average equity, adjusted(1)(2)(3)   12.88 %     13.79 %     13.77 %     14.42 %     16.27 %
Net interest margin(1)   3.54 %     3.77 %     3.71 %     3.73 %     3.83 %
Efficiency ratio   68.0 %     67.0 %     68.9 %     63.6 %     61.9 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(3)   64.6 %     65.0 %     65.6 %     63.6 %     61.9 %
                   
Per share information:                  
Income per common share:                  
Basic $ 0.74     $ 0.82     $ 0.74     $ 0.87     $ 0.95  
Basic, adjusted(2)(3)   0.84       0.89       0.84       0.87       0.95  
Diluted   0.73       0.81       0.73       0.87       0.94  
Diluted, adjusted(2)(3)   0.83       0.88       0.83       0.87       0.94  
Book value   25.97       25.38       24.98       22.90       23.15  
Tangible book value   24.08       23.47       23.03       20.94       21.19  
Cash dividends paid   0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20  
                   
Average basic shares   10,393       10,349       10,321       10,319       10,336  
Average diluted shares   10,553       10,482       10,419       10,405       10,421  
(1)Annualized.
(2)Ratio has been adjusted for the merger-related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
(3)Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
(continued)                  
(In thousands) June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges $ 1,283     $ 1,200     $ 1,198     $ 1,260     $ 1,251  
Interchange income   961       911       952       963       993  
Swap fee income   375       199       588       255       196  
Wealth management income   3,312       3,102       2,945       2,826       2,822  
Mortgage banking activities   369       458       143       (142 )     112  
Other income   884       765       704       761       1,786  
Investment securities (losses) gains   (12 )     (5 )     (39 )     2       (2 )
Total noninterest income $ 7,172     $ 6,630     $ 6,491     $ 5,925     $ 7,158  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,195     $ 13,752     $ 12,848     $ 12,885     $ 13,054  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   2,705       2,639       2,534       2,460       2,266  
Data processing   1,237       1,265       1,247       1,248       1,201  
Advertising and bank promotions   774       398       501       332       919  
FDIC insurance   419       441       460       477       519  
Professional services   801       631       702       965       504  
Taxes other than income   49       494       203       387       3  
Intangible asset amortization   215       225       236       228       239  
Merger-related expenses   1,135       672       1,059              
Other operating expenses   2,109       1,952       2,602       1,465       2,044  
Total noninterest expenses $ 22,639     $ 22,469     $ 22,392     $ 20,447     $ 20,749  
                   
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
(In thousands) June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Balance Sheet at quarter end:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,509     $ 182,722     $ 65,161     $ 94,939     $ 76,318  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   11,147       11,453       11,992       12,987       12,602  
Securities available for sale   529,082       514,909       513,519       495,162       508,612  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   1,562       535       5,816       6,448       6,450  
Loans:                  
Commercial real estate:                  
Owner occupied   371,301       364,280       373,757       376,350       366,439  
Non-owner occupied   710,477       707,871       694,638       630,514       626,140  
Multi-family   151,542       147,773       150,675       143,437       145,257  
Non-owner occupied residential   89,156       91,858       95,040       100,391       105,504  
Commercial and industrial   374,976       365,524       367,085       374,190       379,905  
Acquisition and development:                  
1-4 family residential construction   32,439       22,277       24,516       25,642       20,461  
Commercial and land development   129,883       118,010       115,249       153,279       143,177  
Municipal   10,594       10,925       9,812       10,334       10,638  
Total commercial loans   1,870,368       1,828,518       1,830,772       1,814,137       1,797,521  
Residential mortgage:                  
First lien   271,153       270,748       266,239       248,335       235,813  
Home equity – term   4,633       4,966       5,078       5,223       5,228  
Home equity – lines of credit   192,736       189,966       186,450       188,736       185,099  
Installment and other loans   8,713       8,875       9,774       10,405       10,756  
Total loans   2,347,603       2,303,073       2,298,313       2,266,836       2,234,417  
Allowance for credit losses   (29,864 )     (29,165 )     (28,702 )     (28,278 )     (28,383 )
Net loans held-for-investment   2,317,739       2,273,908       2,269,611       2,238,558       2,206,034  
Goodwill   18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   1,974       2,189       2,414       2,650       2,589  
Total assets   3,198,782       3,183,331       3,064,240       3,054,435       3,008,197  
Total deposits   2,702,884       2,695,951       2,558,814       2,546,435       2,522,861  
Borrowings   129,625       127,099       147,285       175,241       152,229  
Subordinated notes   32,128       32,111       32,093       32,076       32,059  
Total shareholders' equity   278,376       271,682       265,056       243,080       245,641  


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.                
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Capital and credit quality measures(1):                  
Total risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   13.3 %     13.4 %     13.0 %     13.0 %     13.0 %
Orrstown Bank   13.1 %     13.1 %     12.8 %     12.5 %     12.5 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   11.1 %     11.2 %     10.8 %     10.6 %     10.5 %
Orrstown Bank   12.0 %     11.9 %     11.6 %     11.4 %     11.4 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   11.1 %     11.2 %     10.8 %     10.6 %     10.5 %
Orrstown Bank   12.0 %     11.9 %     11.6 %     11.4 %     11.4 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc   8.9 %     9.0 %     8.9 %     8.7 %     8.6 %
Orrstown Bank   9.5 %     9.6 %     9.5 %     9.3 %     9.3 %
                   
Average equity to average assets   8.50 %     8.66 %     8.18 %     8.18 %     8.11 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.27 %     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.25 %     1.27 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.36 %     0.56 %     1.11 %     0.98 %     0.94 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.26 %     0.40 %     0.83 %     0.73 %     0.70 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   357 %     226 %     112 %     127 %     135 %
                   
Other information:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 113     $ (42 )   $ (6 )   $ 241     $ 380  
Classified loans   48,722       48,997       55,030       33,593       26,347  
Nonperforming and other risk assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans   8,363       12,886       25,527       22,324       21,062  
Other real estate owned                            
Total nonperforming assets   8,363       12,886       25,527       22,324       21,062  
Financial difficulty modifications still accruing               9              
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   187       99       66       277       539  
Total nonperforming and other risk assets $ 8,550     $ 12,985     $ 25,602     $ 22,601     $ 21,601  
(1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.


Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $20.7 million and $21.1 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company incurred $1.1 million, $0.7 million and $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share and the impact of the merger-related expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(dollars and shares in thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)   $ 278,376     $ 271,682     $ 265,056     $ 243,080     $ 245,641  
Less: Goodwill     18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets     1,974       2,189       2,414       2,650       2,589  
Related tax effect     (415 )     (460 )     (507 )     (557 )     (544 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 258,093     $ 251,229     $ 244,425     $ 222,263     $ 224,872  
                     
Common shares outstanding     10,720       10,705       10,612       10,613       10,611  
                     
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)   $ 25.97     $ 25.38     $ 24.98     $ 22.90     $ 23.15  
Intangible assets per share     1.89       1.91       1.95       1.96       1.96  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 24.08     $ 23.47     $ 23.03     $ 20.94     $ 21.19  
                     


(dollars and shares in thousands) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Adjusted Ratios for Merger-Related Expenses June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Net income (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 7,738     $ 8,531     $ 7,643     $ 9,838     $ 16,269     $ 18,994  
Plus: Merger-related expenses (B)   1,135       672       1,059             1,807        
Less: Related tax effect (C)   (139 )     (1 )     (79 )           (140 )      
Adjusted net income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP $ 8,734     $ 9,202     $ 8,623     $ 9,838     $ 17,936     $ 18,994  
                       
Average assets (E) $ 3,211,124     $ 3,098,772     $ 3,037,824     $ 2,989,415     $ 3,154,948     $ 2,961,427  
Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure(1)   0.97 %     1.11 %     1.00 %     1.32 %     1.04 %     1.29 %
Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP(1)   1.09 %     1.19 %     1.13 %     1.32 %     1.14 %     1.29 %
                       
Average equity (F) $ 272,788     $ 268,289     $ 248,442     $ 242,527     $ 270,538     $ 238,233  
Return on average equity (= A / F) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure(1)   11.41 %     12.79 %     12.21 %     16.27 %     12.09 %     16.08 %
Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F) - Non-GAAP(1)   12.88 %     13.79 %     13.77 %     16.27 %     13.33 %     16.08 %
                       
Weighted average shares - basic (G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   10,393       10,349       10,321       10,336       10,371       10,360  
Basic earnings per share (= A / G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 0.74     $ 0.82     $ 0.74     $ 0.95     $ 1.57     $ 1.83  
Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) - Non-GAAP $ 0.84     $ 0.89     $ 0.84     $ 0.95     $ 1.73     $ 1.83  
                       
Weighted average shares - diluted (H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   10,553       10,482       10,419       10,421       10,517       10,458  
Diluted earnings per share (= A / H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 0.73     $ 0.81     $ 0.73     $ 0.94     $ 1.55     $ 1.82  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) - Non-GAAP $ 0.83     $ 0.88     $ 0.83     $ 0.94     $ 1.71     $ 1.82  
                       
Noninterest expense (I) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 22,639     $ 22,469     $ 22,392     $ 20,749     $ 45,108     $ 41,004  
Less: Merger-related expenses (B)   (1,135 )     (672 )     (1,059 )           (1,807 )      
Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) - Non-GAAP $ 21,504     $ 21,797     $ 21,333     $ 20,749     $ 43,301     $ 41,004  
continued
(1) Annualized                      


                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Net interest income (K) $ 26,103     $ 26,881     $ 26,018     $ 26,375     $ 52,984     $ 52,669  
Noninterest income (L)   7,172       6,630       6,491       7,158       13,802       13,236  
Total operating income (M = K + L) $ 33,275     $ 33,511     $ 32,509     $ 33,533     $ 66,786     $ 65,905  
                       
Efficiency ratio (= I / M) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   68.0 %     67.0 %     68.9 %     61.9 %     67.5 %     62.2 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / M) - Non-GAAP   64.6 %     65.0 %     65.6 %     61.9 %     64.8 %     62.2 %
                       
                       
                       
(1) Annualized                      


Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at June 30, 2024:

(dollars in thousands)

Sector Portfolio Mix   Amortized Book   Fair Value   Credit Enhancement   AAA   AA   A   BBB   NR   Collateral / Guarantee Type
Unsecured ABS 1 %   $ 3,330   $ 3,022   26 %   %   %   %   %   100 %   Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS 1       4,662     4,558   27                     100     Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS 16       89,830     89,516   10     7     80         13         Federal Family Education Loan(1)
PACE Loan ABS       2,231     1,945   6     100                     PACE Loans(2)
Non-Agency CMBS 3       14,180     14,185   25                     100      
Non-Agency RMBS 3       17,195     14,201   16     100                     Reverse Mortgages(3)
Municipal - General Obligation 18       102,548     93,339       10     83     7              
Municipal - Revenue 21       118,856     107,107           82     12         6      
SBA ReRemic(5)       2,662     2,639           100                 SBA Guarantee(4)
Small Business Administration 1       7,222     7,662           100                 SBA Guarantee(4)
Agency MBS 32       183,546     173,086           100                 Residential Mortgages(4)
U.S. Treasury securities 4       20,050     17,713           100                 U.S. Government Guarantee(4)
  100 %   $ 566,312   $ 528,973       6 %   83 %   4 %   2 %   5 %    
                                       
(1)97% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2)PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(3)Non-agency reverse mortgages with current structural credit enhancements
(4)Guaranteed by U.S. government or U.S. government agencies
(5)SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                                       
Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+.


About the Company

With $3.2 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). On July 1, 2024, the Company closed the merger of equals transaction with Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. ("Codorus") with offices in York, Lancaster and Cumberland counties of Pennsylvania, and Baltimore and Harford counties in Maryland. At the time of the merger, Codorus had assets totaling $2.2 billion, including total loans of $1.7 billion, and total deposits of $1.9 billion. For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, successful merger and acquisition activity and cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigation of losses in the future. Factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; changes in interest rates; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in laws and regulations; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with litigation and legal proceedings; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger with Codorus (the “Merger”) are not realized when expected or at all; the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; the possibility that revenues following the Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the ability to complete the integration of the two companies successfully; the dilution caused by the Company’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Merger; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only and are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.


