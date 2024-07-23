Range Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its second quarter 2024 financial results.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights –

Cash flow from operating activities of $149 million

Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $237 million

Capital spending of $175 million, approximately 27% of the 2024 budget

Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $24.35 per barrel – premium of $1.26 over Mont Belvieu equivalent

Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged ($0.41) per mcf to NYMEX

Production averaged 2.15 Bcfe per day, approximately 69% natural gas

Repurchased ~$48 million face value of 2025 senior notes at a discount

Repurchased 600,000 shares at an average of $33.42 per share

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the resilience of Range’s business through cycles,” said Dennis Degner, CEO. “Safe and efficient operations, strong well performance, diversified marketing and thoughtful hedging allowed Range to deliver another quarter of free cash flow despite low natural gas prices. We remain constructive on the long-term outlook for natural gas and NGLs and with the strongest balance sheet in Company history, a low required reinvestment rate, and a durable high-quality inventory, Range is well positioned to generate competitive free cash flow and returns for decades.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

GAAP revenues for second quarter 2024 totaled $530 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $149 million, and GAAP net income was $29 million ($0.12 per diluted share). Second quarter earnings results include a $17 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for second quarter 2024 totaled $641 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $237 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $111 million ($0.46 per diluted share) in second quarter 2024.

The following table details Range’s second quarter 2024 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 2Q 2024

(per mcfe) 2Q 2023

(per mcfe) Increase

(Decrease) Direct operating(a) $ 0.11 $ 0.13 (15%) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression(a) 1.44 1.42 1% Taxes other than income 0.03 0.04 (25%) General and administrative(a) 0.16 0.16 0% Interest expense(a) 0.14 0.16 (13%) Total cash unit costs(b) 1.88 1.90 (1%) Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A) 0.45 0.45 0% Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.33 $ 2.35 (1%)

(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.

(b) Totals may not be exact due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for second quarter 2024(a):

2Q24 Production & Realized Pricing Natural Gas

(mcf)

NGLs

(bbls)

Oil

(bbls)

Natural Gas

Equivalent

(mcfe)

Net production per day 1,495,594 103,042 6,517 2,152,946 Average NYMEX price $ 1.88 $ 23.09 $ 80.49 Differential, including basis hedging (0.41 ) 1.26 (12.17 ) Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 1.47 24.35 68.32 2.39 Settled NYMEX hedges 1.00 0.21 (0.19 ) 0.70 Average realized prices after hedges $ 2.47 $ 24.56 $ 68.12 $ 3.10

(a) Totals may not be exact due to rounding

Natural gas liquids and oil made up 30.5% of Range’s production in the second quarter, compared to 32% in first quarter 2024. Second quarter liquids production mix was slightly lower due to the timing of an NGL cargo, which was sold in early July.

Second quarter 2024 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.10 per mcfe.

The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $1.47 per mcf, or a ($0.41) per mcf differential to NYMEX. The Company continues to expect an average 2024 natural gas differential versus NYMEX to be within a range of ($0.40) to ($0.45) per mcf.



Range’s pre-hedge NGL price for the quarter was $24.35 per barrel, approximately $1.26 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Given continued outperformance, Range is improving its full-year NGL price guidance to a range of Mont Belvieu equivalent plus $0.75 to $1.50 per barrel.



Condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $68.32 per barrel, or $12.17 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect the 2024 condensate differential to average $10.00-$13.00 below WTI.



Financial Position and Repurchase Activity

As of June 30, 2024, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.47 billion, consisting of $1.72 billion of senior notes and $251 million in cash. During the second quarter, Range repurchased in the open market $47.9 million principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at a discount, including $800,000 principal amount that was not settled until July and is included in accounts payable in the consolidated balance sheets.

During the second quarter, Range repurchased 600,000 shares at an average price of approximately $33.42, including 295,000 shares that traded in June and settled in July. The Company has approximately $1.1 billion of availability under the share repurchase program.

Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity

Second quarter 2024 drilling and completion expenditures were $162 million, including $13 million classified as exploration drilling. This reflects investments in subsurface technical analysis that will enhance the Company’s geologic models and capital efficiency. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $14 million was invested in acreage. First half 2024 capital spending represented approximately 53% of Range’s total capital budget in 2024.

The table below summarizes expected 2024 activity regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

Wells TIL

1H 2024 Remaining

2024 2024

Planned TIL SW PA Super-Rich 9 0 9 SW PA Wet 17 10 27 SW PA Dry 0 11 11 NE PA Dry 0 2 2 Total Wells 26 23 49

Guidance – 2024

Capital & Updated Production Guidance

Range’s 2024 all-in capital budget is $620 million - $670 million.

Range is targeting a maintenance production program in 2024, resulting in approximately flat production at 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day, with more than 30% attributed to liquids production. Given strong well performance and continued optimization of gathering infrastructure, the Company now expects annual production to be near the high end of guidance.

Updated Full Year 2024 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.11 - $0.13 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.45 - $1.55 per mcfe Taxes other than income: $0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe Exploration expense: $22 - $28 million G&A expense: $0.17 - $0.18 per mcfe Net interest expense: $0.13 - $0.14 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $8 - $12 million

Updated 2024 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production.

FY 2024 Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.45 FY 2024 Natural Gas Liquids (including ethane):(2) MB plus $0.75 to $1.50 per barrel FY 2024 Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $10.00 to $13.00

(1) Including basis hedging.

(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help improve and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range also hedges natural gas basis differentials to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of June 30, 2024, was a net gain of $13.9 million.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q (Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 478,450 $ 468,382 $ 1,045,451 $ 1,204,664 Derivative fair value income 16,808 123,734 63,406 491,701 Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b) 31,393 41,350 60,224 118,767 ARO settlement loss (b) - - (26 ) - Interest income (b) 3,376 1,780 6,319 2,737 Other (b) 16 1,731 38 5,468 Total revenues and other income 530,043 636,977 -17 % 1,175,412 1,823,337 -36 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 22,281 23,470 43,945 50,039 Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c) 471 426 968 841 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 281,495 268,190 572,370 553,673 Taxes other than income 4,974 6,993 10,342 14,887 Brokered natural gas and marketing 33,513 44,340 64,408 110,747 Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c) 583 460 1,291 1,121 Exploration 6,316 7,145 10,518 11,429 Exploration - stock-based compensation (c) 335 303 659 623 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 1,524 25,786 3,895 33,296 General and administrative 31,372 30,363 65,144 63,785 General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c) 8,482 8,415 18,460 18,015 General and administrative - lawsuit settlements 287 748 478 872 Exit costs 10,094 48,654 20,409 60,977 Deferred compensation plan (d) 1,240 11,153 7,645 20,549 Interest expense 28,356 29,769 57,472 60,626 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 1,357 1,348 2,717 2,693 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (179 ) (439 ) (243 ) (439 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 87,598 85,016 174,735 171,578 Gain on sale of assets (66 ) (106 ) (153 ) (244 ) Total costs and expenses 520,033 592,034 -12 % 1,055,060 1,175,068 -10 % Income before income taxes 10,010 44,943 -78 % 120,352 648,269 -81 % Income tax (benefit) expense Current 2,399 (300 ) 3,981 2,399 Deferred (21,093 ) 15,012 (4,471 ) 134,192 (18,694 ) 14,712 (490 ) 136,591 Net income $ 28,704 $ 30,231 -5 % $ 120,842 $ 511,678 -76 % Net income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.50 $ 2.10 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.49 $ 2.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported Basic 241,125 238,970 1 % 240,815 238,497 1 % Diluted 242,983 241,105 1 % 242,766 241,069 1 % (a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q. (d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets $ 514,009 $ 528,794 Derivative assets 261,397 442,971 Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 6,284,631 6,117,681 Other property and equipment 2,167 1,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 128,537 23,821 Other 75,482 88,922 $ 7,266,223 $ 7,203,885 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 1,232,772 $ 580,469 Asset retirement obligations 2,395 2,395 Derivative liabilities 5,704 222 Bank debt - - Senior notes $ 1,088,655 1,774,229 Total debt 1,088,655 1,774,229 Deferred tax liabilities 556,808 561,288 Derivative liabilities 74 107 Deferred compensation liabilities 60,116 72,976 Operating lease liabilities 50,884 16,064 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 122,042 119,896 Divestiture contract obligation 285,745 310,688 Common stock and retained deficit 4,319,292 4,213,585 Other comprehensive income 616 647 Common stock held in treasury (458,880 ) (448,681 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,861,028 3,765,551 $ 7,266,223 $ 7,203,885





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE AS ADJUSTED, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 530,043 $ 636,977 -17 % $ 1,175,412 $ 1,823,337 -36 % Adjustment for certain special items: Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement loss (gain) 111,249 (47,148 ) 187,024 (380,647 ) ARO settlement loss - - 26 - Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 641,292 $ 589,829 9 % $ 1,362,462 $ 1,442,690 -6 %





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITI ES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 28,704 30,231 120,842 511,678 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (21,093 ) 15,012 (4,471 ) 134,192 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 87,598 85,016 174,735 171,578 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 1,524 25,786 3,895 33,296 Derivative fair value income (16,808 ) (123,734 ) (63,406 ) (491,701 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments 128,057 76,586 250,430 111,054 Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion 10,062 48,559 20,329 60,774 Allowance for bad debts - - - - Amortization of deferred financing costs and other 1,193 1,284 2,425 2,594 Deferred and stock-based compensation 11,122 20,722 29,337 41,403 Gain on sale of assets (66 ) (106 ) (153 ) (244 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt (179 ) (439 ) (243 ) (439 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (30,541 ) 92,768 76,913 317,981 Other current assets (13,461 ) 2,337 (22,405 ) (2,998 ) Accounts payable (17,906 ) (65,322 ) (5,718 ) (76,143 ) Accrued liabilities and other (19,431 ) (82,111 ) (101,805 ) (211,479 ) Net changes in working capital (81,339 ) (52,328 ) (53,015 ) 27,361 Net cash provided from operating activities 148,775 126,589 480,705 601,546 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 148,775 $ 126,589 $ 480,705 $ 601,546 Net changes in working capital 81,339 52,328 53,015 (27,361 ) Exploration expense 6,316 7,145 10,518 11,429 Lawsuit settlements 287 748 478 872 Non-cash compensation adjustment and other 185 194 84 48 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure $ 236,902 $ 187,004 $ 544,800 $ 586,534 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 242,647 244,414 242,365 244,043 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (1,522 ) (5,444 ) (1,550 ) (5,546 ) Adjusted basic 241,125 238,970 240,815 238,497 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 242,647 244,414 242,365 244,043 Dilutive stock options under treasury method 336 (3,309 ) 401 (2,974 ) Adjusted dilutive 242,983 241,105 242,766 241,069





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES

AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO

CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND

OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY

TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND

COMPRESSION FEES, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components: Natural gas sales $ 209,652 $ 225,359 $ 481,127 $ 666,939 NGLs sales 228,285 200,717 484,361 457,157 Oil sales 40,513 42,306 79,963 80,568 Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported $ 478,450 $ 468,382 2 % $ 1,045,451 $ 1,204,664 -13 % Derivative Fair Value Income, as reported $ 16,808 $ 123,734 $ 63,406 $ 491,701 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss: Natural gas (126,194 ) (77,725 ) (247,107 ) (114,375 ) NGLs (1,978 ) - (1,901 ) - Oil 115 1,139 (1,422 ) 3,321 Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non GAAP measure $ (111,249 ) $ 47,148 $ (187,024 ) $ 380,647 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural Gas $ 153,040 $ 142,121 $ 303,152 $ 294,710 NGLs 128,077 125,815 268,351 258,527 Oil 378 254 867 436 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 281,495 $ 268,190 $ 572,370 $ 553,673 Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 335,846 $ 303,084 $ 728,234 $ 781,314 NGLs sales 230,263 200,717 486,262 457,157 Oil Sales 40,398 41,167 81,385 77,247 Total $ 606,507 $ 544,968 11 % $ 1,295,881 $ 1,315,718 -2 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 136,099,063 129,416,394 5 % 268,749,303 263,062,458 2 % NGLs (bbls) 9,376,810 9,330,430 0 % 19,137,533 18,620,169 3 % Oil (bbls) 593,020 658,249 -10 % 1,203,299 1,231,285 -2 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 195,918,043 189,348,468 3 % 390,794,295 382,171,182 2 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 1,495,594 1,422,158 5 % 1,476,645 1,453,384 2 % NGLs (bbls) 103,042 102,532 0 % 105,151 102,874 2 % Oil (bbls) 6,517 7,234 -10 % 6,612 6,803 -3 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,152,946 2,080,752 3 % 2,147,221 2,111,443 2 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs: Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.54 $ 1.74 -11 % $ 1.79 $ 2.54 -30 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 24.35 $ 21.51 13 % $ 25.31 $ 24.55 3 % Oil (per bbl) $ 68.32 $ 64.27 6 % $ 66.45 $ 65.43 2 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 2.44 $ 2.47 -1 % $ 2.68 $ 3.15 -15 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party transportation costs: (c) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.47 $ 2.34 6 % $ 2.71 $ 2.97 -9 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 24.56 $ 21.51 14 % $ 25.41 $ 24.55 4 % Oil (per bbl) $ 68.12 $ 62.54 9 % $ 67.63 $ 62.74 8 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.10 $ 2.88 8 % $ 3.32 $ 3.44 -3 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party transportation costs: (d) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.34 $ 1.24 8 % $ 1.58 $ 1.85 -15 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 10.90 $ 8.03 36 % $ 11.39 $ 10.67 7 % Oil (per bbl) $ 67.48 $ 62.14 9 % $ 66.91 $ 62.37 7 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 1.66 $ 1.46 14 % $ 1.85 $ 1.99 -7 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.44 $ 1.42 1 % $ 1.47 $ 1.45 1 % (a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced. (b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices. (c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs. (d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Income from operations before income taxes, as reported 10,010 44,943 -78 % 120,352 648,269 -81 % Adjustment for certain special items: Gain on sale of assets (66 ) (106 ) (153 ) (244 ) ARO settlement loss - - 26 - Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 111,249 (47,148 ) 187,024 (380,647 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 1,524 25,786 3,895 33,296 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (179 ) (439 ) (243 ) (439 ) Lawsuit settlements 287 748 478 872 Exit costs 10,094 48,654 20,409 60,977 Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation 583 460 1,291 1,121 Direct operating - stock-based compensation 471 426 968 841 Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation 335 303 659 623 General & administrative - stock-based compensation 8,482 8,415 18,460 18,015 Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment 1,240 11,153 7,645 20,549 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 144,030 93,195 55 % 360,811 403,233 -11 % Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted Current (a) 2,399 (300 ) 3,981 2,399 Deferred (a) 30,728 21,735 79,006 90,345 Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 110,903 $ 71,760 55 % $ 277,824 $ 310,489 -11 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.30 53 % $ 1.15 $ 1.30 -12 % Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.30 53 % $ 1.14 $ 1.29 -12 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 242,983 241,105 242,766 241,069 (a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2023 and 2024.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income, as reported $ 28,704 $ 30,231 $ 120,842 $ 511,678 Adjustments for certain special items: Gain on sale of assets (66 ) (106 ) (153 ) (244 ) ARO settlement loss - - 26 - Gain on early extinguishment of debt (179 ) (439 ) (243 ) (439 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 111,249 (47,148 ) 187,024 (380,647 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 1,524 25,786 3,895 33,296 Lawsuit settlements 287 748 478 872 Exit costs 10,094 48,654 20,409 60,977 Stock-based compensation 9,871 9,604 21,378 20,600 Deferred compensation plan 1,240 11,153 7,645 20,549 Tax impact (51,821 ) (6,723 ) (83,477 ) 43,847 Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 110,903 $ 71,760 $ 277,824 $ 310,489 Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.49 $ 2.07 Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share: Gain on sale of assets - - - - ARO settlement loss - - - - Gain on early extinguishment of debt - - - - Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 0.46 (0.20 ) 0.77 (1.58 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.01 0.11 0.02 0.14 Lawsuit settlements - - - - Exit costs 0.04 0.20 0.08 0.25 Stock-based compensation 0.04 0.04 0.09 0.09 Deferred compensation plan 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.09 Adjustment for rounding differences (0.01 ) 0.01 - 0.01 Tax impact (0.21 ) (0.03 ) (0.34 ) 0.18 Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other) - - - 0.04 Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-

GAAP measure $ 0.46 $ 0.30 $ 1.14 $ 1.29 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.30 $ 1.15 $ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.30 $ 1.14 $ 1.29



