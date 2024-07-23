Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

FREMONT, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2024, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.



We reported quarterly revenue of $303.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, along with 47.1% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 1,402,602 microinverters, or approximately 608.3 megawatts DC, and 120.2 megawatt hours of IQ® Batteries.

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2024 are listed below:

Quarterly revenue of $303.5 million

GAAP gross margin of 45.2%; non-GAAP gross margin of 47.1% with net IRA benefit

Non-GAAP gross margin of 41.0%, excluding net IRA benefit of 6.1%

GAAP operating income of $1.8 million; non-GAAP operating income of $61.1 million

GAAP net income of $10.8 million; non-GAAP net income of $58.8 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.08; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.43

Free cash flow of $117.4 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.65 billion



Our revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2024 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue $ 303,458 $ 263,339 $ 711,118 $ 303,458 $ 263,339 $ 711,118 Gross margin 45.2 % 43.9 % 45.5 % 47.1 % 46.2 % 46.2 % Operating expenses $ 135,367 $ 144,607 $ 153,022 $ 81,706 $ 82,587 $ 98,162 Operating income (loss) $ 1,799 $ (29,099 ) $ 170,320 $ 61,080 $ 38,994 $ 230,468 Net income (loss) $ 10,833 $ (16,097 ) $ 157,191 $ 58,824 $ 47,956 $ 205,599 Basic EPS $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.15 $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 1.51 Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.09 $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 1.47

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $303.5 million, compared to $263.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Our revenue in the United States for the second quarter of 2024 increased approximately 32%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Our revenue in Europe for the second quarter of 2024 remained flat when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Our global channel inventory returned to normal levels as we exited the second quarter of 2024.

Our non-GAAP gross margin was 47.1% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 46.2% in the first quarter of 2024. Our non-GAAP gross margin, excluding net IRA benefit, was flat at 41.0% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $81.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $82.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Our non-GAAP operating income was $61.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $39.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

We exited the second quarter of 2024 with $1.65 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and generated $127.0 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2024. Our capital expenditures were $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

In the second quarter of 2024, we repurchased 891,896 shares of our common stock at an average price of $112.02 per share for a total of approximately $99.9 million. We also spent approximately $7.5 million dollars by withholding shares to cover taxes for employee stock vesting and options in the second quarter of 2024 that reduced the diluted shares by 66,126 shares.

We shipped 120.2 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 75.5 megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2024. We saw higher battery attach rates in California in the second quarter of 2024 driven by the increasing adoption of NEM 3.0. We are now shipping our third generation of IQ Batteries, the IQ® Battery 5P™, to the United States, Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. More than 7,400 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries, compared to more than 4,900 installers worldwide in the first quarter of 2024.

We showcased several new product innovations at Intersolar Europe in June 2024, including the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase backup, the IQ® Balcony Solar Kit solution, and the IQ® EV charger. We expect to introduce these products into select European markets later this year. We also introduced our AI-based IQ® Energy Management software to manage dynamic electricity rates in the Netherlands and Belgium that can maximize savings for homeowners. We also recently launched Solargraf®, our design and proposal software platform, in the Netherlands. Solargraf is now available to residential and commercial installers in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has enabled us to manufacture in the United States, supporting jobs and advancing the country's renewable energy economy. During the second quarter of 2024, we shipped approximately 574,000 microinverters from our contract manufacturing facilities in the United States that we booked for 45X production tax credits.

We recently started shipping our IQ8™ Commercial Microinverters from our contract manufacturing facility in Texas. The IQ8P-3P™ Commercial three-phase Microinverters are designed to support 208 V small commercial buildings and are compatible with a wide range of solar panels up to 640 W.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On July 18, 2024, Enphase Energy announced that it started shipping the IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters to customers in Luxembourg.

On July 15, 2024, Enphase Energy announced the launch of the CS-100 EV Charger, its most powerful EV charger to date, for customers with commercial fleet EVs in the United States.

On July 11, 2024, Enphase Energy announced residential and commercial products that could qualify for the Domestic Content Bonus Tax Credit. This tax credit, part of the IRA, encourages manufacturing and clean energy projects in the United States. It is only available to commercial asset owners, which includes commercial businesses adding solar and PPA/lease providers who own residential solar projects.

On May 30, 2024, Enphase Energy announced expanded deployments of its NEM 3.0 product solution with the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ8 Microinverters, IQ Batteries, and advanced software, with installers across California.

On May 21, 2024, Enphase Energy announced that it entered the solar market in Finland with the introduction of IQ8 Microinverters, with peak output AC power of up to 384 W.

On May 15, 2024, Enphase Energy released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which provides an update on Enphase ESG policies, initiatives, and performance.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the third quarter of 2024, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $370.0 million to $410.0 million, which includes shipments of 160 to 180 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries

GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 45.0% to 48.0% with net IRA benefit

Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 47.0% to 50.0% with net IRA benefit and 39.0% to 42.0% excluding net IRA benefit. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization

Net IRA benefit to be within a range of $30.0 million to $33.0 million based on estimated shipments of 1,100,000 units of U.S. manufactured microinverters

GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $138.0 million to $142.0 million

Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $79.0 million to $83.0 million, excluding $59.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related amortization and restructuring

For 2024, GAAP and non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate with IRA benefit, excluding discrete items, is expected to be within a range of 17.0% to 19.0%.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), net IRA benefit, and free cash flow.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:

Stock-based compensation expense. Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.

Acquisition related expenses and amortization. This item represents expenses incurred related to Enphase Energy’s business acquisitions, which are non-recurring in nature, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.

Restructuring and asset impairment charges. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment charges due to the nature of the expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs and asset write-downs of property and equipment and acquired intangible assets, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.

Non-cash interest expense. This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted. Enphase Energy excludes the dilutive effect of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon conversion of the Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026, and Notes due 2028, and includes the dilutive effect of employee’s stock-based awards and the dilutive effect of warrants. Enphase Energy believes these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to the ongoing financial performance.

Net IRA benefit. This item represents the advanced manufacturing production tax credit (AMPTC) from the IRA for manufacturing microinverters in the United States, partially offset by the incremental manufacturing cost incurred in the United States relative to manufacturing in Mexico, India, and China. The AMPTC is accounted for by Enphase Energy as an income-based government grants that reduces cost of revenues in the consolidated statements of operations.

Free cash flow. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter 2024 results and third quarter 2024 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at https://investor.enphase.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 9131915, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its third quarter of 2024 financial outlook, including revenue, shipments of IQ Batteries by megawatt hours, gross margin with net IRA benefit and excluding net IRA benefit, estimated shipments of U.S. manufactured microinverters, operating expenses, and annualized effective tax rate with IRA benefit; its expectations regarding the expected net IRA benefit; its expectations on the timing of the introduction of new products into new countries; its expectations regarding the Domestic Content Bonus Tax Credit; and the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of its technology and products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at https://investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net revenues $ 303,458 $ 263,339 $ 711,118 $ 566,797 $ 1,437,134 Cost of revenues 166,292 147,831 387,776 314,123 787,421 Gross profit 137,166 115,508 323,342 252,674 649,713 Operating expenses: Research and development 48,871 54,211 60,043 103,082 117,172 Sales and marketing 51,775 53,307 58,405 105,082 123,026 General and administrative 33,550 35,182 34,397 68,732 70,662 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,171 1,907 177 3,078 870 Total operating expenses 135,367 144,607 153,022 279,974 311,730 Income (loss) from operations 1,799 (29,099 ) 170,320 (27,300 ) 337,983 Other income, net Interest income 19,203 19,709 16,526 38,912 29,566 Interest expense (2,220 ) (2,196 ) (2,219 ) (4,416 ) (4,375 ) Other income (expense), net (7,566 ) 87 (33 ) (7,479 ) 393 Total other income, net 9,417 17,600 14,274 27,017 25,584 Income (loss) before income taxes 11,216 (11,499 ) 184,594 (283 ) 363,567 Income tax provision (383 ) (4,598 ) (27,403 ) (4,981 ) (59,503 ) Net income (loss) $ 10,833 $ (16,097 ) $ 157,191 $ (5,264 ) $ 304,064 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.15 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.23 Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.09 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.11 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 135,646 135,891 136,607 135,768 136,650 Diluted 136,123 135,891 145,098 135,768 145,608





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,102 $ 288,748 Marketable securities 1,394,302 1,406,286 Accounts receivable, net 277,475 445,959 Inventory 176,068 213,595 Prepaid expenses and other assets 141,702 88,930 Total current assets 2,241,649 2,443,518 Property and equipment, net 152,070 168,244 Operating lease, right of use asset, net 19,394 19,887 Intangible assets, net 56,715 68,536 Goodwill 213,239 214,562 Other assets 204,202 215,895 Deferred tax assets, net 279,307 252,370 Total assets $ 3,166,576 $ 3,383,012 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 79,646 $ 116,164 Accrued liabilities 197,556 261,919 Deferred revenues, current 123,577 118,300 Warranty obligations, current 30,261 36,066 Debt, current 98,592 — Total current liabilities 529,632 532,449 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, non-current 353,199 369,172 Warranty obligations, non-current 146,918 153,021 Other liabilities 52,872 51,008 Debt, non-current 1,199,432 1,293,738 Total liabilities 2,282,053 2,399,388 Total stockholders’ equity 884,523 983,624 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,166,576 $ 3,383,012





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 10,833 $ (16,097 ) $ 157,191 $ (5,264 ) $ 304,064 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,484 20,137 17,828 40,621 34,419 Net amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on marketable securities (1,030 ) 2,825 (10,157 ) 1,795 (17,705 ) Provision (benefit) for doubtful accounts 1,897 (130 ) 449 1,767

629 Asset impairment 6,241 332 — 6,573 — Non-cash interest expense 2,157 2,132 2,106 4,289 4,140 Net loss (gain) from change in fair value of debt securities 1,931 (942 ) (1,754 ) 989 (3,498 ) Stock-based compensation 52,757 60,833 54,166 113,590 113,821 Deferred income taxes (14,076 ) (8,292 ) (10,615 ) (22,368 ) (26,796 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 82,183 77,359 (3,968 ) 159,542 (83,497 ) Inventory 31,825 5,702 (15,548 ) 37,527 (16,403 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (42,810 ) (10,897 ) (20,536 ) (53,707 ) (41,993 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (23,944 ) (66,284 ) 24,685 (90,228 ) 107,225 Warranty obligations 15 (11,923 ) 34,681 (11,908 ) 49,269 Deferred revenues (1,401 ) (5,554 ) 40,715 (6,955 ) 91,800 Net cash provided by operating activities 127,062 49,201 269,243 176,263 515,475 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,636 ) (7,371 ) (44,002 ) (17,007 ) (66,478 ) Purchases of marketable securities (300,053 ) (472,268 ) (577,521 ) (772,321 ) (1,272,908 ) Maturities and sale of marketable securities 282,063 497,373 557,471 779,436 911,804 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (27,626 ) 17,734 (64,052 ) (9,892 ) (427,582 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Partial settlement of convertible notes — (2 ) — (2 ) — Repurchase of common stock (99,908 ) (41,996 ) (200,000 ) (141,904 ) (200,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity plans 6,769 1,186 556 7,955 596 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,473 ) (60,042 ) (12,790 ) (67,515 ) (84,635 ) Net cash used in financing activities (100,612 ) (100,854 ) (212,234 ) (201,466 ) (284,039 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (374 ) (1,177 ) (326 ) (1,551 ) 1,578 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,550 ) (35,096 ) (7,369 ) (36,646 ) (194,568 ) Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 253,652 288,748 286,045 288,748 473,244 Cash and cash equivalents —End of period $ 252,102 $ 253,652 $ 278,676 $ 252,102 $ 278,676





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 137,166 $ 115,508 $ 323,342 $ 252,674 $ 649,713 Stock-based compensation 3,730 4,182 3,398 7,912 7,067 Acquisition related amortization 1,890 1,891 1,890 3,781 3,787 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 142,786 $ 121,581 $ 328,630 $ 264,367 $ 660,567 Gross margin (GAAP) 45.2 % 43.9 % 45.5 % 44.6 % 45.2 % Stock-based compensation 1.3 1.6 0.5 1.3 0.5 Acquisition related amortization 0.6 0.7 0.2 0.7 0.3 Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 47.1 % 46.2 % 46.2 % 46.6 % 46.0 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 135,367 $ 144,607 $ 153,022 $ 279,974 $ 311,730 Stock-based compensation (1) (49,027 ) (56,651 ) (50,768 ) (105,678 ) (106,754 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization (3,463 ) (3,462 ) (3,884 ) (6,925 ) (7,538 ) Restructuring and asset impairment charges (1,171 ) (1,907 ) (208 ) (3,078 ) (901 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 81,706 $ 82,587 $ 98,162 $ 164,293 $ 196,537 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 20,210 $ 24,550 $ 23,765 $ 44,760 $ 45,243 Sales and marketing 16,784 18,178 14,515 34,962 35,934 General and administrative 12,033 13,923 12,488 25,956 25,577 Total $ 49,027 $ 56,651 $ 50,768 $ 105,678 $ 106,754 Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 1,799 $ (29,099 ) $ 170,320 $ (27,300 ) $ 337,983 Stock-based compensation 52,757 60,833 54,166 113,590 113,821 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 5,353 5,353 5,774 10,706 11,325 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,171 1,907 208 3,078 901 Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 61,080 $ 38,994 $ 230,468 $ 100,074 $ 464,030 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 10,833 $ (16,097 ) $ 157,191 $ (5,264 ) $ 304,064 Stock-based compensation 52,757 60,833 54,166 113,590 113,821 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 5,353 5,353 5,774 10,706 11,325 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,171 1,907 208 3,078 901 Non-cash interest expense 2,157 2,132 2,106 4,289 4,140 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (13,447 ) (6,172 ) (13,846 ) (19,619 ) (36,333 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 58,824 $ 47,956 $ 205,599 $ 106,780 $ 397,918 Net income (loss) per share, basic (GAAP) $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.15 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.23 Stock-based compensation 0.39 0.45 0.40 0.84 0.83 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.08 0.08 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 0.01 — 0.02 0.01 Non-cash interest expense 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.11 ) (0.05 ) (0.10 ) (0.14 ) (0.27 ) Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 1.51 $ 0.79 $ 2.91 Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 135,646 135,891 136,607 135,768 136,650 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.09 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.11 Stock-based compensation 0.38 0.44 0.39 0.84 0.81 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.08 0.08 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Non-cash interest expense 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.10 ) (0.04 ) (0.09 ) (0.15 ) (0.20 ) Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 1.47 $ 0.78 $ 2.84 Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 136,123 135,891 145,098 135,768 145,608 Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP 136,123 136,730 139,770 136,439 140,280 Income-based government grants (GAAP) $ 24,329 $ 18,617 $ 2,050 $ 42,946 $ 2,050 Incremental cost for manufacturing in U.S. (5,950 ) (4,882 ) (405 ) (10,832 ) (405 ) Net IRA benefit (Non-GAAP) $ 18,379 $ 13,735 $ 1,645 $ 32,114 $ 1,645 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 127,062 $ 49,201 $ 269,243 $ 176,263 $ 515,475 Purchases of property and equipment (9,636 ) (7,371 ) (44,002 ) (17,007 ) (66,478 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 117,426 $ 41,830 $ 225,241 $ 159,256 $ 448,997

(2) Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 excludes convertible Notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million from non-GAAP net income.