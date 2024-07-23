Le Mans Ultimate releases first DLC including Imola Circuit, Lamborghini SC63 and Peugeot 9X8 2024

MIAMI, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM)(“Motorsport Games” or the “Company”), a racing game developer and publisher, is today releasing the first Downloadable Content (DLC) Pack for ‘Le Mans Ultimate’, the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Available from today, this release marks the first outing of new additions to the 2024 grid, and adds to a growing roster of race tracks.



The inaugural DLC pack (“2024 Pack 1”) is themed around the Italian “Tifosi” and features the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola Circuit) alongside two standout Hypercars - the Italian Lamborghini SC63 LMDH and the 2024 Peugeot 9X8 LMH, which made its debut at the Imola circuit earlier this season. The first pack is on sale at an early access price of just £9.99 / €11.99 / $12.99 and can be added to your Le Mans Ultimate collection via Steam today.

Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games, expressed his enthusiasm for the new releases: “The 2024 FIA WEC season has been nothing short of spectacular, and we are thrilled to bring that excitement into Le Mans Ultimate with our first DLC pack. The community’s desire for the latest cars, liveries, and circuits has been our driving force, and we’re excited to deliver these new additions that enhance the immersive experience of WEC racing.”

This pack is the first of four 2024 DLC releases, which can also be purchased as part of the “2024 Season Pass”, allowing players to pre-purchase all four packs at a discounted rate. The Season Pass will include four new Hypercars, four iconic circuits, and seven closely matched GT3 cars. The three following packs, not all of equal sizes, are expected for users to enjoy in September/October 2024, December 2024 and Early 2025 respectively.

In addition to the paid content, Motorsport Games and Studio 397 continue to support its community with free updates. Following the release of the free BMW M Hybrid V8 Hypercar to Early Access players last month, two GT3 cars will also be available for free download at a later date, ensuring that all players, regardless of their purchase history, can enjoy taking part in 2024 machinery. Additionally, several quality-of-life fixes have been included in this update with new free features planned for the following months.

For more details and to purchase the Season Pass, please visit www.lemansultimate.com or ‘Le Mans Ultimate’ on Steam (https://bit.ly/LeMansUltimateOnSteam), where it is now possible to purchase the new content. Newcomers can take advantage of the Early Access introductory price for the base game, including all circuits, Hypercars, LMP2 and GTE cars from the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship of £24.99/€29.99/$32.99.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Driven Lifestyle Group company, is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powersF1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements concerning releasing three packs for users to enjoy in September/October 2024, December 2024 and Early 2025 respectively, two GT3 cars being available for free download later this year and plans for new free features for the following months.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to release additional 2024 DLC releases as planned, the ability to make two GT3 cars available for free download at a later date and the ability to add new free features in the following months.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:

Investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:

PR@motorsportgames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c25d1380-5ace-4b3c-ae73-6d9d83f8a3a5