“Femlyv is the first FDA approved dissolvable birth control pill, designed for individuals who have trouble swallowing their medication,” said Janet Maynard, M.D., M.H.S., director of the Office of Rare Diseases, Pediatrics, Urologic and Reproductive Medicine in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “There are many variables that might cause someone to have difficulty swallowing. This drug provides another treatment option and expands access to this form of contraception for individuals who may have experienced those challenges.”

The most common adverse reactions to Femlyv are headache, vaginal candidiasis, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, bacterial vaginitis, abnormal cervical smear, acne, mood swings, and weight gain. See full prescribing information for additional information on the safety and effectiveness of Femlyv.