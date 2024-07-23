New Inspirational Book "HERE COMES SUNDAY!: WALK IN HIM" by Shavet Reese Shines Light on Faith and Community

Submit Release
BALDWIN, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triune Church of God In Christ Sunday School teacher and seasoned journalist Shavet Reese launches her latest work, "HERE COMES SUNDAY!: WALK IN HIM", now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.

Nestled amidst the serene Cypress trees and bayous of south Louisiana, Reese's book is a beacon for those questioning the reality of God. Drawing from her deep commitment to biblical scholarship and her passion for teaching, Reese approaches her narrative with clarity and dedication. Through her engaging storytelling, she invites readers to explore fundamental questions of faith, making complex concepts accessible to both the curious and committed alike.

As a veteran journalist with extensive experience in television, newspapers, and magazines, Reese brings a unique perspective to her role as an author. Her transition to Christian literature underscores her commitment to uplifting her community and inspiring the next generation of believers.

"HERE COMES SUNDAY!: WALK IN HIM" is now available for purchase, offering readers a transformative exploration of faith and the power of divine guidance.


About Shavet Reese:

Shavet Reese is a Sunday School teacher at Triune Church of God In Christ and a distinguished journalist with a career spanning television, newspapers, and magazines. Her debut book, "HERE COMES SUNDAY!: WALK IN HIM", reflects her passion for biblical scholarship and her dedication to serving her community through faith-based education.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/dFiA1Vt

Shavet Reese
Tolkeins Book Writing
henrysherise75@gmail.com

