Unveiling the Pre-History of Kentucky: Rev. Patrick J. Dolan's Epic Adult-Folklore Series "Traces of Magic"
Book I: Magic in the Valley
"Traces of Magic in a Harsh and Bloody Land" introduces readers to a group of young adults fighting to protect their land's mystical wonders against a
uthless assassins’ guild. In this imaginative tale, knights, bards, clergy, and magic users band together to confront diabolic powers that threaten to enslave their valley by manipulating the weather.
Book II: The Curse of the Spell Book
The second installment, "The Curse of the Spell Book," continues the saga with Master Kresov's quarterghost drawing a major devil to Earth. Fear grips the city as the duke’s royal council and Paladins clash with the sinister Snake Clan, striving to prevent the spread of the malevolent spell book’s influence.
Book III: Completing the Circle
"Completing the Circle" sees the city and valley devastated by the death monster's arrival. The struggle to restore Earth’s sacred protection barrier intensifies as characters, both living and ghostly, collaborate to outwit the fearsome creature. Their intertwined destinies are revealed through intricate and
conflicting interests.
Book IV: Healing Down to the Roots
In the final volume, "Healing Down to the Roots," the Assassins’ Guild’s poisonous influence begins to infect even the paladins. The narrative explores the complex dynamics of converting druids to Christianity and the chaos ensuing from Madam Nadine’s machinations. The concluding battle against the
weather control spell in the "fishbowl" poses a significant challenge, determining the future of the valley.
Born in a Catholic orphanage in 1949 and adopted five weeks later, Fr. Patrick J. Dolan has led a life of profound service and exploration. With 15 years in the
seminary, degrees in Chemistry and Theology, and extensive global experiences as a chaplain in the Army National Guard, Fr. Dolan brings a unique perspective to his writing. His deep connections with real-life rangers, paladins, and magic users (scientists) enrich the authenticity of his storytelling.
Fr. Dolan’s extensive background in both science and spirituality, coupled with his love for the outdoors and diverse cultures, infuses "Traces of Magic" with a rich, multi-layered narrative. His passion for these realms and the people who inhabit them forms the heart of his extended literary family.
Currently, Fr. Patrick Dolan assists various parishes in the Louisville, KY, archdiocese, living at St. Steven Martyr parish just northeast of the Louisville international airport. His prior publications in chemical journals and historical works, along with his poetry and music, underscore his belief that anyone can achieve their creative aspirations.
Rev. Patrick J. Dolan’s "Traces of Magic" series is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. Dive into this masterful blend of history and fantasy, and experience the magic and mystery of pre-historic Kentucky.
Book I Link: https://a.co/d/4uV7pah
Book II Link: https://a.co/d/5Z8GwaJ
Book III Link: https://a.co/d/dOhTK21
Book IV Link: https://a.co/d/dqJJjwn
