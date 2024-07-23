Experience A New Look That Celebrates New Orleans’ Vibrant Cultural Tapestry at COSMOPROF North America Las Vegas

Aimée Carr, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Founder, embraces her city’s unique charm and character and debuts a brand-new collection in luxurious packaging

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOODOO MAKEUP goes above and beyond clean beauty with a vegan, cruelty-free hand-poured assortment of expertly crafted makeup necessities for a flawless face. Created without mycotoxins, soy, gluten and other major allergens the recyclable, refillable package design takes consciously created beauty to a whole new level. This year at COSMOPROF North America Las Vegas (July 23-25 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center), Founder Aimée Carr showcases her award-winning collection and its new look through New Orleans inspired packaging. With humble beginnings in the celebrity makeup artist's New Orleans kitchen, VOODOO MAKEUP is the gold standard for purity and performance. This month, COSMOPROF attendees can expect to experience VOODOO's Clean Promise and interact with first-of-their-kind formulas in gorgeous high-end packaging."We are embracing the city of New Orleans' renowned eclectic style and its rich history," says Carr, "this new collection combines high-performance clean product with luxurious packaging, a combination seldom seen in the industry."This Summer, VOODOO MAKEUP embraces its origins with products wrapped in details that nod to New Orleans diverse architectural styles influenced by its many cultural origins. Look for lavish metals inspired by the French Quarter's elaborate rod iron balconies, opulent rhinestones and the decorative Fleur De Lis that reflects the city's French and Creole influences. This new elevated line speaks to the more mysterious refined side of VOODOO. An assortment of new formulas including a collection of Faux Fil Lip Oils, lake free lipsticks, liners, creams are just a few of the collection's latest offerings. Also debuting at COSMOPROF are summer travel-ready items like the Gemini Combo which includes a contour and highlighter duo and the Buku Beauté, a 4 piece palette that includes a highlighter, blush, eyeshadow and bronzer.Last year, Carr introduced VOODOO MAKEUP's sustainably conscious packaging that helps to reduce the incredible amount of plastic packaging waste that comes from outdated beauty industry practices. High performance packaging is a necessity for high performance makeup and VOODOO's refillable packaging provides just that. With compacts and lipstick tubes made from recyclable materials and refillable magnetic inserts, consideration for the environment and pushing the boundaries of "clean" beauty is clearly not a compromise for VOODOO MAKEUP's high performance. Continuing to push the boundaries in packaging innovation and in addition to the more elevated and embellished line is the Aluminum Collection. This durable lightweight and recyclable packaging combines functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal, offering VOODOO's high-quality product with minimal environmental impact.Discover VOODOO MAKEUP's exciting new innovations July 23-25 at COSMOPROF, Mandalay Bay Convention Center Booth Number DG8058.Browse the collection that is powerfully redefining clean beauty - including 5 rich, lustrous shades of the brand-new Faux Fil Lip Oils that feature strawberry oil as the star ingredient for soft, supple and plump lips. Not to be missed are the brand-new Gemini Combo and the 4 piece Buku Beauté palettes, these multi-product compacts work in combination to achieve a flawless face. Follow @voodoomakeup on Instagram for clean beauty inspiration, brand updates - including an upcoming expansion into skincare, make up artist training, and a line of kid-safe beauty inspired by Carr's own twin daughters - plus see how the brand gives back to support global causes. VOODOO - There's clean beauty, then there's VOODOO clean.