'Player 2' Takes Center Stage at San Diego Comic-Con's Independent Film Festival with ReelwUrld’s Touch

Jan Lucanus, Founder ReelwUrld on the set of Player 2 choreographing a fight scene Jan Lucanus, Founder ReelwUrld on the set of Player 2 coaching the stars in a fight scene

Join ReelwUrld’s co-creation pioneers for a special screening and panel on July 27

They brought talent, ideas, and the discipline to follow our action filmmaking training. Seeing them integrate our training into their creativity fulfills ReelwUrld’s mission to empower creators.” — Jan Lucanus, Founder of ReelwUrld and Action Choreographer Player 2

GLENDORA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReelwUrld, a leader in participatory filmmaking, is proud to announce that "Player 2," a film featuring the creative contributions of ReelwUrld’s very own Jan Lucanus as action choreographer, will premiere at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival. The event promises an engaging panel with the film's co-directors Nickolas Main and Patrick Forest, scheduled for July 27 from 2:05 to 2:20 PM in Grand Ballroom 6 at the San Diego Marriott Marquis.

"Player 2" explores the unique challenges of a disabled, one-armed gamer striving to overcome self-doubt. The film is noted for its innovative approach to storytelling, focusing on the protagonist’s internal and external battles. It was created as part of the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge and has since gained acclaim at various film festivals, including screenings at the Inland Film Fest and Green Jack International Film Festival.

The San Diego Comic-Con panel will delve into the filmmaking process, the integration of action design by Jan Lucanus, and the impactful narrative that "Player 2" brings to the forefront of disability awareness in media. This film not only showcases the talents nurtured within the ReelwUrld and Justice For Hire communities but also reflects their commitment to diverse and inclusive storytelling.

Nickolas Main and Patrick Forest, whose compelling journey through filmmaking was catalyzed by personal and family challenges, have also been notable participants in ReelwUrld’s initiatives. Their involvement in ReelwUrld’s 2022 Development Deal competition and their portrayal of original characters in the Justice For Hire series underscore their innovative spirit and dedication to creating meaningful content.

Their recent projects benefited from rigorous training with professional stunt performers at ReelwUrld’s sponsored facility, Shaolin American Self Defense Academy in North Hollywood, emphasizing the authenticity and excitement that Jan Lucanus brings to the action sequences in their films.

For more information about "Player 2" and to explore the broader implications of this groundbreaking film, please join us at the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival.

About ReelwUrld:

ReelwUrld is revolutionizing the film and entertainment industry by empowering a global community of creators and fans to co-create content that matters. Our platform and projects, like Justice For Hire, are designed to democratize the storytelling process, making it possible for everyone to contribute, learn, and succeed in the media landscape.