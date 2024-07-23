LEM Surgical Announces Core Patent for Bilateral Robotic System

LEM Surgical's Bilateral Surgical Robotic System

A groundbreaking step towards advanced robotic-assisted spinal surgery.

BERN, SWITZERLAND, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEM Surgical AG, a leader in surgical robotics, proudly announced the publication of one of their core patents for a Bilateral Surgical Robotic System. This innovative system is poised to revolutionize the field of robotic spinal surgery, offering unprecedented precision and efficiency for complex surgical procedures.

Spine surgery poses significant challenges and demands advanced capabilities to assist surgical staff. LEM’s 'Dynamis system' was specifically designed for these complex tasks. LEM sees high value in creating a robust IP portfolio and aims to be the leader in this area.

In recognition of this milestone, LEM Surgical's CEO, Yossi Bar stated, "A new generation of hard tissue robots is coming. It's the time of the multi-arm robotic systems, and LEM is poised to lead this coming paradigm shift."

The patent details a mobile bilateral robotic surgery system optimized for spinal surgery. This advanced system features a low-profile mobile cart that can be positioned under a surgical table. It deploys multiple robotic arms on either side of the patient, which are centrally coordinated by a single control unit. This development underscores LEM Surgical’s commitment to advancing surgical technology and improving patient outcomes.

For more information about LEM Surgical's Bilateral Surgical Robotic System and to explore partnership opportunities, please contact them at info@lemsurgical.com or visit their website, lemsurgical.com.

About LEM Surgical:

LEM Surgical is a pioneering company in surgical robotics, dedicated to developing advanced robotic systems that enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. It was founded in 2021 in Bern, Switzerland, by industry leaders passionate about transforming surgical care. Combining cutting-edge technology with Swiss engineering excellence, LEM Surgical aims to set new standards in precision and efficiency in spine surgery, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for patients worldwide.