The Paris 2024 Olympics: The Challenge of Hands in Sports. Analysis by Dr. Fabio Tandioy
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paris 2024 Olympics are just around the corner, and with them, a new generation of athletes is preparing to compete at the highest level. Among these athletes, those who rely on the dexterity and strength of their hands to achieve Olympic glory stand out. We are talking about BMX cyclists, boxers, archers, basketball players, badminton players, and others, whose training and competitions put enormous pressure on their hands and wrists.
The Crucial Role of Hands in Olympic Sports
For BMX cyclists, controlling the handlebars and executing precise maneuvers are fundamental. In boxing, hands are the primary tools, used both for attack and defense. Archers rely on the precision of their hands to draw and release the bowstring, sending arrows towards the target with millimetric accuracy. However, this constant use can lead to significant injuries that impact their performance and athletic careers.
To delve into this topic, Dr. Fabio Tandioy, a Colombian surgeon and pioneer in arthroscopic hand surgery, offers his perspective on the most common injuries in these high-performance athletes and how to prevent them. This segment will focus on boxing.
Common Injuries in Olympic Boxers: Protection and Care of the Hands.
Boxing is a high-intensity and high-strength sport, where every punch counts. A boxer's hands are their most valuable tools, but also the most vulnerable. Common causes of hand pain in boxers include: Repetitive Impact: The constant repetition of punches can cause microtraumas in the bones and tissues.
Fractures and Sprains: The force of a punch can fracture the hand bones or cause sprains in the joints. Knuckle Injuries: Poorly executed punches or punches without proper protection can damage the knuckles.
The Importance of Wrapping: Wrapping the hands correctly is essential to prevent injuries and improve performance. To do this effectively, it is recommended to use 180-inch boxing wraps, a small towel for additional padding, and sports tape if necessary.
How to Wrap Your Hands:
Place the loop of the wrap around your thumb, ensuring the wrap is oriented towards the outside of your hand.
Wrap the band around your wrist 3 to 4 times to provide support and stability.
Wrap the band around the palm of your hand 3 times to protect the metacarpals.
Wrap the band over the knuckles 3 to 4 times to provide padding and protection.
Pass the wrap between each finger to maintain structure and prevent shifting.
Reinforce the knuckles and hand by wrapping the band again over the knuckles and then the palm.
Secure the wrap around the wrist with the velcro closure or sports tape.
Safe Punching Techniques
Punching incorrectly can cause injuries and pain. Here’s how to punch safely:
Correct Wrapping: Before punching, ensure your hands are properly wrapped to provide support and protection to the bones and joints.
Proper Stance: Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and hands up to protect your face.
Proper Jab: The jab is a quick and direct punch. Keep your fist closed and elbow slightly bent, punching with the first two knuckles. Do not fully extend your arm to avoid excessive strain.
Additional Tips: Punch with the Correct Knuckles: Ensure you punch with the first two knuckles (index and middle).
Keep Your Wrist Straight: Do not bend your wrist when punching. A straight wrist reduces the risk of sprains and fractures.
Use Proper Equipment: Use well-padded boxing gloves of the correct size.
Train Gradually: Do not increase the intensity of punches abruptly. Allow your hands to strengthen gradually.
Conclusion
The Paris 2024 Olympics promise to be an unforgettable spectacle, and athletes competing in sports that rely on the strength and dexterity of their hands face unique challenges. Thanks to the expertise of Dr. Fabio Tandioy, we better understand how to protect and care for these valuable tools so they can perform at their best and achieve their Olympic dreams without injuries holding them back.
