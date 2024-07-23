Regional Insights into the Application Gateway Market: North America, Europe, APAC, and Beyond

Application Gateway Market Size

Growth in number of different application layer attacks is boosting the growth of the global application gateway market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Application Gateway Market by Component, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global application gateway market size was valued at $1.75 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

An application gateway, often known as an application level gateway (ALG), is a network security firewall proxy. It filters incoming node traffic according to predefined criteria, ensuring that only network application data is screened. File Transfer Protocol (FTP), Telnet, Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), and BitTorrent are examples of network applications. Furthermore, an application gateway allows for secure network system connectivity at a high level. When a client seeks access to server resources such as files, Web pages, or databases, for example, the client first connects to the proxy server, which then connects to the primary server.

Furthermore, the key factor that drives the growth of the application gateway market includes growth in number of different application layer attacks. In addition, increase in demand for secure networks positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of mandatory regulations for information security and lack of technical expertise hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of Internet of Things, AI, and software-defined network technologies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The software segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to the availability of wide range of application gateway software for protecting the servers from incoming traffic and growing need of application gateway software across various industries for distributing the web traffic to particular servers

Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecom sector holds the largest application gateway market share of the market as it is helping them with network and cyber security capabilities like safeguarding their applications from common vulnerabilities like SQL injection and cross-site scripting, effective management of cloud services, centralized SSL certificate management, and others. However, retail & e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to immediate shift in consumer preference toward digital shopping.

Based on components, the software segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The service segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half the global application gateway industry. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Region-wise, the application gateway market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of data breaches and cyber-attacks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of work from home policy by majority of the companies.

With the wake of COVID-19 pandemic enterprises are allowing employees to work from home with their own devices, such as laptops and smartphones to access company data as well as also provide company-specific web and mobile-based applications for usage. These external devices work on network of the employees, creating a huge cluster of network, thus, application gateways helped in making better routing decisions. In addition, with the risk of these devices or applications are hacked, and enterprise data are being leaked and misused. Therefore, there is an increase in adoption of application gateway to provide higher secure endpoint protection for connected devices as well as applications for managing the web traffic. Furthermore, enterprises are able to protect their companies from cyber-attack with prior implementation of application security, which is positively impacting the growth of the application gateway industry.

The key players profiled in the application gateway market analysis are Aculab, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, F5, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, SAP SE, Zscaler, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the application gateway industry.

Key Findings Of The Study:

By component, the software segment accounted for the largest application gateway market share in 2020.

By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise generated the highest revenue in 2020.

