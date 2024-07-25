Ransom Shield Partners with the Managed Service Providers Association of America to Combat Malware
Ransom Shield, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, partners with the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA).
Ransom Shield joins forces with the MSPAA to help slay the dark forces behind Malware!”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ransom Shield, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA). This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the cybersecurity landscape and provide managed service providers (MSPs) with robust tools to protect against the growing threat of malware.
— Randall Deetz - CEO
Strengthening Cyber Defenses
In an era where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, this partnership signifies a crucial step towards fortifying the defenses of businesses across the nation. Ransom Shield’s state-of-the-art technology will now be available to MSPAA members, empowering them with advanced malware detection and prevention capabilities.
A United Front Against Malware
“Ransom Shield joins forces with the MSPAA to help slay the dark forces behind Malware!” said Randall Deetz, CEO of Ransom Shield. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions. By collaborating with the MSPAA, we aim to equip MSPs with the necessary tools to safeguard their clients' systems and maintain business continuity.”
About Ransom Shield
Ransom Shield is dedicated to offering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that include real-time threat detection, automated incident response, and robust protection against ransomware and other forms of malware. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Ransom Shield has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their security posture.
About MSPAA
The Managed Service Providers Association of America is a leading organization that represents and supports managed service providers across the country. MSPAA is committed to fostering growth, development, and excellence within the MSP industry through advocacy, education, and collaboration.
Looking Ahead
This partnership is poised to deliver significant benefits to both organizations and their stakeholders. By leveraging Ransom Shield's expertise in cybersecurity and MSPAA's extensive network of service providers, this collaboration will drive the adoption of best-in-class security measures and promote a safer digital environment for businesses.
