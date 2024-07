Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Analysis of Trends and Forecasts Hits a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Value

Rising defense budgets globally are boosting demand for signal intelligence (SIGINT), driving market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market," The signals intelligence (sigint) market was valued at $15.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Signal intelligence is the process of gathering information from a given target by collecting and analyzing electronic signals and communications. It functions by gathering intelligence through the use of signals. These signals could be transmitted between people or generated by electronic signals that are not directly used in the communication sector. It gives an organisation or individual information to help them make decisions and possibly gain a strategic advantage.

Signal intelligence market on the basis of type is divided into two categories: COMINT (Communications Intelligence), which is collected by accessing individual people' communication systems and ELNIT (Electronic Intelligence), which would be gathered by using sensors installed. ELNIT (Electronic Intelligence) has also been enlarged to include data collected from other kinds of signal interception and disruption. It is among the most important systems in military defense and is classified as Intellect, Monitoring, and Reconnaissance (ISR). Danger capabilities, structure, temperament, and intentions are all supplied by SIGINT systems. As a result, such facilities are anticipated to propel the growth of the signals intelligence market size.

The global signals intelligence market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, and region.

Based on type, the electronic intelligence (ELINT) segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global signals intelligence market. This is attributed to the utilization of ELINT to gather information regarding radars and operational methods of enemy and ensure national safety and border security. However, the communications intelligence (COMINT) segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence in electronic warfare, machine learning, and 5G by military departments across the world.

Based on application, the airborne segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global signals intelligence industry. This is attributed to adoption of signal intelligence systems to achieve universal situational awareness, air-force management, and extensive collaborative mission planning. However, the cyber segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in number of cyber-attacks globally.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global signals intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to heavy investments in the defense sector in countries including the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in security & border threats from neighboring countries, technological advancements, and rapid economic development in China, India, Russia, and South Korea.

The key players profiled in this report include BAE Systems., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Mercury Systems, Inc.

The report focuses on the global signals intelligence market forecast and the major products & applications, where signal intelligence (SIGINT) is deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for signal intelligence (SIGINT) in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

Impact of Covid-19:

COVID-19's impact on businesses is redefining business models. The new coronavirus has had an impact on every organization. Organizations are attempting to restructure their supply chains in order to create a safe working environment.

The global signals intelligence industry has been forecasted to expand significantly during in the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health efforts to control outbreaks may benefit from signal intelligence. In contrast, health indicators have been resilient to the adoptive parents of government-led AI techniques such as SIGINT due to legal and ethical concerns.

Furthermore, during the COVID-19 emergency, key as well as inventive vendors in the SIGINT market are trying to implement successful methods including launching informative webcasts and attempting to enter into strategic partners in order to develop inside the international market. For example, CRFS, a major player in RF geolocation solutions, announced in July 2020 that it would launch the new series of webinars to support and educate the many working on electronic warfare.

Technologies:

1. Advanced signal processing

2. Machine learning and AI for signal analysis

3. Cybersecurity integration

4. Data encryption and decryption

5. High-frequency and satellite communication technologies

Market Drivers:

1. Rising global security threats and terrorism

2. Increasing investments in defense and intelligence infrastructure

3. Advancements in signal processing technologies

4. Growing need for cybersecurity and data protection

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter