Texas Department of Criminal Justice selects LINEV Systems US to supply HEXWAVE millimeter wave full body scanners
EINPresswire.com/ -- LINEV Systems US, industry-leading x-ray screening solutions provider, in partnership with Liberty Defense and Viken Detection is pleased to announce the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has selected the HEXWAVE system to screen staff and visitors entering into correctional facilities. The award is for 20 HEXWAVE’s that will be deployed across several different facilities statewide.
Responsible for the supervision of approximately 155,000 incarcerated persons, the Texas Department of Corrections contains 51 state prisons along with a number of other facilities for inmates. The mission of the TDCJ is to provide public safety, promote positive change in inmate behavior, reintegrate inmates into society, and assist victims of crime.
“Not only is this a big win for LINEV Systems US and Liberty Defense, but it’s a major step forward for the state of Texas” said Scott Ortolani, COO of LINEV Systems US. “One of the primary reasons we partnered with Liberty Defense to sell the HEXWAVE is the company’s shared commitment to innovation and meaningful results; both of which will greatly benefit correctional facilities across the Lone Star State. We are deeply honored to provide best-in-class security technology to a state department located in our own community.”
Implementation of the HEXWAVE in select correctional facilities across the state is expected to promote a more transparent and safe environment by providing an extra measure of security at key checkpoints. The project is expected to significantly enhance the security infrastructure of the TDCJ, setting a new benchmark in the industry.
Installation and implementation efforts are set to commence in the upcoming months as both companies work to supply the machines and provide the necessary technical training for future operators of the HEXWAVE.
About LINEV Systems
LINEV Systems, which is part of the global LINEV Group, has been an industry-leading provider of x-ray imaging security technology for over 15 years, including AI-driven x-ray security screening, benchtop scientific instruments, x-ray non-destructive testing (NDT), and forensic imaging systems. Over 1,000 LINEV transmission x-ray body scanners are deployed in 24 State Department of Corrections facilities across the US.
For further information about LINEV Systems US, please contact:
936-588-2064
info@linevsystems.com
For sales information, please contact:
936-588-2064
sales@linevsystems.com
LINEV Systems US
