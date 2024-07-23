Discover the TOTO (Gold Toad Token) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT , the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TOTO (Gold Toad Token) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs) and the TOTO/USDT trading pair starting from 2024-07-23 08:00 (UTC).





About TOTO

TOTO (Gold Toad Token) emerges as a pioneering meme coin within the vibrant ecosystem of the BNB network. This innovative digital currency blends the playful spirit of meme culture with the robust, scalable technology of BNB, promising a unique proposition in the cryptocurrency world.

The listing of TOTO on XT.com heralds a new chapter of opportunities, paving the way for increased exposure and engagement within the global trading community. XT’s sophisticated platform offers an environment where TOTO can flourish, drawing in a diverse audience and enhancing market liquidity. This synergy between cutting-edge technology and user-centric features ensures that TOTO holders can leverage the full potential of their investments.

Regarding the listing of TOTO on XT.com, Albin Warin, CEO of XT, states, "We are excited to welcome TOTO to our exchange, expanding our offerings in the MEME coin category. The blend of meme culture and solid technology behind TOTO aligns with our mission to provide users with access to innovative and entertaining projects. We believe TOTO will resonate well with our vibrant community and enhance the trading experience on XT."

Website: goldtoadtoken.com

Blockchain Browser: bscscan.com/token/0xA75ccffDd6Bf0Cf2F01Cdbb627f9845d1EC32c2a

Whitepaper Link: Gold Toad Token White Paper

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M million registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

TOTO token

