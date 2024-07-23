Acentra Health Names Brett Barton as Senior Vice President of Client Experience

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology solutions and clinical services company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes, has named Brett Barton as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Client Experience. In this newly created role, Barton will represent the voice of the client across multiple touchpoints to deliver an exceptional experience that supports continued growth for the company and elevates the Acentra Health brand.



Barton brings over three decades of experience in healthcare technology and services supporting the public sector and health and human services market. He comes to Acentra Health from Gainwell Technologies, where he served as SVP and Sector General Manager, overseeing a team of 1,000 employees to deliver improved business outcomes for multiple state Medicaid clients while also increasing provider and member satisfaction. He also served as Sector General Manager for DXC Technology and, before that, in various sales executive roles for Hewlett Packard, HP Enterprise Services, and Electronic Data Systems. Among his many accomplishments, Barton earned a patent for a Y2K processing solution and was recognized as the sales executive of the year by HP.

“Acentra Health’s vision is to be the vital partner for health solutions in the public sector,” said Kelly Loeffler, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Acentra Health. “Brett’s experience spanning public sector healthcare, technology, and sales will help us deliver solutions that drive meaningful outcomes to meet the unique needs of our clients and the people they serve.”

“I am thrilled to join a team who understands the importance of client centricity, and I look forward to continuing my mission and passion to make a difference in the lives of priority populations,” said Barton.

Barton graduated from Bradley University in Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in information management and operations systems.

