Commissioner Navarro Launches Office of Long-Term Care Insurance

Department of Insurance staff trained to aid residents

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro has announced the creation of an Office of Long-Term Care Insurance within the Department of Insurance. Comprised of existing staff, this team has received special training and engaged with industry experts regarding consumer advocacy and assistance in long-term care insurance matters.

“Long-term care insurance is an increasingly confusing and complex form of coverage. Much like we have dedicated teams for assisting consumers with home and auto insurance, health coverage, and Medicare, increasing contact from residents has shown us the necessity of highlighting the long-term care insurance support we can provide to Delawareans,” said Commissioner Navarro.

Long-term care insurance helps with covering costly but critical expenses relating to nursing home care, home care, respite care, hospice care, or adult day care. These policies usually pay a fixed amount per day or per visit to facilities or to caregivers that are licensed by the state and/or participate in Medicaid and Medicare. Long-term care services are generally not otherwise covered by Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, or other health insurance coverage.

On July 2, more than 25 department staff from executive leadership, the Consumer Services Division, Life & Health, the Medicare Assistance Bureau, the Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery, and the Bureau of Company Examination, Rehabilitation and Guaranty participated in an intensive half-day training on long-term care insurance assistance.

Important industry activities have added complexity to being a long-term care insurance consumer. For example, insurers may offer their policyholders reduced benefit options as alternatives to premium increases. These can be difficult choices with many potential coverage outcomes, which the Office of Long-Term Care Insurance Assistance can help explain.

The team will also assist consumers in identifying services and care covered by different plans, identifying waiting periods and total costs, explaining and verifying premium increases, and confirming the licensing of the insurer.

Visit the Office of Long-Term Care Insurance website