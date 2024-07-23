Gamgee Launches Advanced Wi-Fi and AI-Powered Fall Detection System for Elderly, Offering Instant Alerts to Caregivers

The Gamgee app offers Wi-Fi-based fall detection, health monitoring, fall prevention tests, and emergency alerts. It also tracks activity and sleep patterns for users. This chart compares FallCall Detect, Bay Alarm Medical, and Gamgee Wi-Fi Fall Protection, highlighting fall detection, auto detection, help notification, response speed, app features, health monitoring, and fall prevention. This image highlights the benefits of the Gamgee Wi-Fi Fall Protection System: emergency alerts, no wearables, app functionality, health monitoring, irregularity detection, prevention tips, invisible safeguard, and privacy.

New Technology Detects Falls and Immediately Notifies Caregivers and Family Members Through a Dedicated App

We’re not just launching a product; we’re launching a new era of compassionate, tech-smart eldercare. Our technology doesn’t just protect; it empowers, connects and enhances the lives of our seniors.” — Paul Hendriks, CEO and Co-Founder of Gamgee

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to redefine the elderly care and smart living eco-system, Gamgee BV has released a Wi-Fi Fall Protection system. This innovative technology promises to dramatically enhance the lives of seniors by offering an unobtrusive yet highly effective safety net. By harnessing the power of Wi-Fi signals, this system marks a significant departure from traditional fall detection methods, eliminating the need for wearables and invasive cameras.

What Sets Gamgee’s Wi-Fi Fall Protection Apart?

No Wearables Required: Leveraging advanced Wi-Fi technology, our system operates without the need for any wearables, gadgets, or cameras, providing comfort and convenience for seniors.

Presence and Fall Detection: With high accuracy and no false alarms, the system reliably detects falls, ensuring the safety and well-being of your loved ones.

Real-Time Alerts: The moment a fall is detected, the system immediately notifies family members and caregivers, enabling swift action to be taken.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring: By analyzing daily activity patterns and health insights, the system provides invaluable health insights, allowing for proactive health management.

Paul Hendriks, CEO and Co-Founder of Gamgee, emphasized the emotional and practical benefits of the new system, stating, "We’re not just launching a product; we’re launching a new era of compassionate, tech-smart eldercare. Our technology doesn’t just protect; it empowers and connects, enhancing the lives of our seniors and their families."

Similar to fall protection, Gamgee also introduces its Wi-Fi Home Alarm System, leveraging the technology to distinguish between familiar and unfamiliar movements within the home. This not only enhances home security but also significantly cuts down on false alarms, simplifying home safety in a smart, efficient way.

Additional Features and Future Plans:

Automatic System Management: The system intelligently arms and disarms itself based on family presence, making security seamless and hassle-free.

Integration with Smart Home Devices: Looking forward, Gamgee plans to integrate this system with other Wi-Fi-enabled home devices, paving the way for a fully automated, smart living environment.

Join the Revolution in Elderly Care: Gamgee is spearheading a campaign on Indiegogo to bring this vital technology to market. This is more than an investment in a product—it's an investment in a safer, more connected future for our seniors.

About Gamgee: Gamgee is a tech company based in Amsterdam, dedicated to simplifying and securing the digital realm. With a focus on user experience, Gamgee provides innovative solutions across wireless networks, smart device synchronization, internet accessibility, cybersecurity, and smart home technologies.

For further details on the Wi-Fi Fall Protection system and to see the technology in action, visit www.gamgee.com.

