Giddens Law Firm, P.A. Warns Mississippi Drivers To Stay Safe Amid Recent Car Fatalities

Jackson, MS – Mississippi car accident lawyer John Giddens from Giddens Law Firm, P.A. warns those traveling this summer to stay cautious when getting behind the wheel.

Over the July 4th holiday period, there were four deadly crashes reported throughout the state. Independence Day is generally a busy day on the roadways, and this year was no different. One such crash involved a young man driving north on Highway 13 in Pearl River County before colliding with another driver heading south. Giddens Law Firm, P.A. is urging drivers to stay safe whilst traveling at busy times due to the increased risk of accidents.

As a personal injury lawyer, John Giddens is all too familiar with the negative and potentially catastrophic effect a car accident can have on a family. He wants to remind all drivers about taking their time and staying safe while on the roads. “We don’t need any more needless deaths on the roadways this summer,” John Giddens said. “Remember to stay alert, make sure your car is in good working order, and keep your eyes on the road at all times.”

There are hundreds of car accidents in Mississippi every year. The main factor these car wrecks have in common is that they were the result of someone’s negligence. Some of the causes were distracted driving, drunk driving, speeding, or drowsy driving. In addition to the recklessness of speeding, many speeding drivers involved in fatal car crashes were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Car accidents can cause a significant amount of debt. With medical bills building up as a result of injuries, altered quality of life, long-term care, as well as lost pay and mental suffering, victims may require compensation to get back onto their feet. Car accident lawyers, Giddens Law Firm, P.A. are available to help and immediately get the compensation victims need for injuries. The personal injury firm has won millions in settlements and verdicts for clients injured in car, truck, and motorcycle accidents.

If individuals do get into a car accident anywhere in Mississippi, Giddens Law Firm, P.A. advises to do the following steps:

Contact emergency services

Get contact information from everyone involved

Takes photos and video of the accident scene

Seek medical treatment, even if injuries are unnoticeable

Avoid speaking to an insurance adjuster until speaking with a car accident lawyer

Contact Giddens Law Firm, P.A.

Giddens Law Firm, P.A. has represented thousands of accident victims over the years, helping them get the maximum amount of compensation to help recover from their injuries. Giddens Law Firm, P.A. has earned an impressive reputation as personal injury law experts. The warning published by Giddens Law Firm, P.A. seeks to protect all road users including drivers, passengers as well as pedestrians this summer.

For almost three decades, Giddens Law Firm, P.A. has been helping car accident victims throughout Mississippi. If individuals get into a car accident this summer, they are encouraged to schedule a free consultation through the website.

About Giddens Law Firm, P.A.

John Giddens is the founding member of Giddens Law Firm, P.A. a personal injury law firm in Jackson, Mississippi that helps injury victims seek justice after an accident caused by negligence since its establishment in 1999. Giddens Law Firm, P.A. offers no-win no-fee.

More Information

To learn more about Giddens Law Firm, P.A. and how a car accident lawyer can help, please visit https://msverdict.com/ to schedule a free consultation.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/giddens-law-firm-p-a-warns-mississippi-drivers-to-stay-safe-amid-recent-car-fatalities/

Since 1999, Giddens Law Firm has been fighting hard on the behalf of injury victims throughout Mississippi. As part of our commitment to our clients, we always try to respond as quickly and carefully as possible to your legal needs. We temper the speed of our service with the need to be thorough. Here at Giddens Law Firm, we strive to take care of your needs quickly and correctly.

