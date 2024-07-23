Tech-Focused Executive Search Firm Riviera Partners Welcomes Sean Cleary as Partner

New York, NY, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the leading global executive search firm specializing in technical leadership placements, has announced the addition of Sean Cleary as a new Partner in the firm. Sean brings with him deep experience in product and engineering with a focus on cybersecurity, having previously scaled the global Cybersecurity practice at True Search.

In his previous role, Sean was instrumental in expanding the firm’s capabilities in CISO searches and establishing a robust portfolio of product and engineering searches for security companies. He has successfully led CSO and CISO searches for prominent organizations such as Disney, NinjaOne, and Remitly. Sean has also collaborated with leading cybersecurity companies, including Drata, SecurityScorecard, Sysdig, and VectraAI.

His extensive background in technical recruitment and his deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape make him a valuable addition to Riviera Partners.

“Digital transformations have mandated that security leaders become increasingly technical and product-focused to be able to handle the complexities of today’s attack surfaces. Riviera’s storied history of focusing exclusively on roles in product and technology organizations gives it a clear advantage in executing the security searches of today and tomorrow. I’m honored to be a part of the Rivi tradition,” said Sean Cleary.

Michael A. Morell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Riviera Partners, added, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Sean to the team. His proven track record and deep expertise in CSO, CISO and security-focused searches will significantly enhance our capabilities. Sean’s addition underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology leadership recruitment, especially in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity domain. We’re confident that Sean’s insights and experience will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the complexities of modern security challenges.”

Riviera Partners is excited to leverage Sean’s expertise to further enhance its capabilities in the cybersecurity domain and continue to deliver exceptional results for its clients.

Riviera has specialized in placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises since 2002. Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm is defining the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise with innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

For more information, please contact contact@rivierapartners.com

ABOUT RIVIERA PARTNERS



Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of IT, software engineering, product management, security, AI, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company’s specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Megan Martin Vice President, Marketing contact@rivierapartners.com