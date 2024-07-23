Rise8 Names Jeff Muller as Chief Operating Officer and Receives Great Place to Work® Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 , a company delivering elite software development for critical missions, welcomed Jeff Muller to its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. With over 25 years of experience in finance, operations, mergers and acquisitions, and international development, Muller will play a critical role in catalyzing Rise8’s growth through strategic planning, organizational development, and IT and HR optimization.



Muller most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at CFO Alliance. After the company was acquired by Atlantix Partners, he served as the Director of Special Projects, focusing on post-acquisition integration. Muller has also held senior leadership roles at Hunt Capital Holdings and MMA Capital Management, where he served as the chair of the company’s Capital Investment Committee. Muller holds a PhD in Economics from Stanford University, consulted for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and was a Peace Corps volunteer.

“Jeff brings nearly three decades of proven expertise helping organizations grow both organically and through M&A,” said Bryon Kroger, CEO, Rise8. “He has a deep understanding of operations across the financial, people, and IT facets of a company, which will accelerate Rise8’s aggressive growth goals, without sacrificing our core identity of challenging the status quo in government software development.”

“I’m excited to join Rise8 as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer,” said Muller. “I’ve had the opportunity to help a variety of organizations scale their operations, and I believe that Rise8’s solid organic growth, impressive reputation, and strong culture of innovation positions us to reach new heights.”

In addition to welcoming Jeff Muller to the leadership team, Rise8 has also achieved Great Place to Work® certification for the third year in a row. The prestigious certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Rise8. This year, 98 percent of employees said Rise8 is a great place to work, compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work® Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work®. “By successfully earning this recognition for the third year in a row, it is evident that Rise8 stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

