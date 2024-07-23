JAKKS Pacific Announces Launch of Lifestyle Seasonal Line for Fall

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a world-leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, announced today the launch of a new line of branded lifestyle products. This exciting collection will feature Element, Roxy and Quiksilver skateboards, helmets and knee pads, alongside Juicy Couture & Roxy roller skates.



“This new line in our seasonal division marks a significant step in JAKKS' strategy to develop products for Millennials and Gen Z expanding into new categories and leveraging additional retail channels,” said Dennis Claussen, SVP Design & Marketing at JAKKS. “We look forward to exploring new opportunities with Authentic as we continue to expand our lifestyle brand portfolio in innovative ways.”

In 2025, JAKKS will expand the line to include branded volleyballs, floaties, beach accessories, and a comprehensive range of new and exciting toys and toy-related products. These new offerings will feature key brand attributes from Roxy, Forever 21, Juicy Couture, Prince and Sports Illustrated.

“We are excited to partner with JAKKS and introduce a new line of product offerings to Authentic’s portfolio,” said David Brooks, EVP, Action & Outdoor Sports, Lifestyle, Authentic, owner of Element, Roxy, Quiksilver, Juicy Couture and more. “This partnership represents a unique opportunity to blend JAKKS' innovative design and manufacturing capabilities with Authentic's robust market presence and brand recognition, expanding our product range and enhancing the value we provide to our customers.”

JAKKS new product lines for Roxy, Quiksilver, Element and Juicy Couture will be available at select retailers including Academy Sports in August 2024.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Generating more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic’s brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Shaquille O’Neal®, David Beckham®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Prince®, Izod®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

