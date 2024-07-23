CAI and United Way Launch the CAI United Fund to Support Student Success

Philanthropic partnership helps over 19,000 next generation leaders within the Greater Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, announced today a new partnership with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, to form the CAI United Fund. The fund will invest in family and student engagement initiatives to reduce absenteeism and improve academic outcomes within the United Way Community Schools Network totaling over 19,000 students. The CAI United Fund directly aligns with two of CAI’s corporate social responsibility pillars: accessible education and helping families thrive.



United Way Community Schools Network offers a full-time community coordinator in each school to lead the charge in addressing basic needs, promoting family engagement and building partnerships. These schools serve as a neighborhood hub, providing resources and services including:

Essential support with food, clothing, toiletries and school supplies

Connections to healthcare, housing and other critical resources

On-site physical, mental and behavioral health services

Academic engagement experiences including field trips and after-school programs

Workshops and activities to increase parent engagement



"At CAI, we know the profound impact a quality education has on a child’s life and how it transcends into the fabric of our communities,” said Tom Salvaggio, president and CEO at CAI. “Partnering with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley represents a shared vision of empowering students and families in both schools and after-school programs. This collaboration is not just an investment in education; it's a commitment to nurturing the potential of every child and building a stronger, more resilient community.”

“CAI is a global leader dedicated to making a positive impact on the world. At United Way, we are truly honored to partner so closely with CAI’s outstanding leadership team and staff to help them achieve their corporate social responsibility goals,” said Marci Lesko, chief executive officer of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. “Together with highly qualified partners, we will produce measurable results that expand accessible education opportunities and help more families thrive in the Greater Lehigh Valley.”

Investments have been made for the 2024-2025 fiscal year to United Way Community Schools, Valley Youth House, Boys & Girls Club of Allentown, Boys & Girls Club of Easton, Da Vinci Science Center, Mindful Child Initiative by the Pratyush Sinha Foundation, ArtsQuest Banana Factory, River Crossing YMCA and James Lawson Freedom School. CAI and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley will work toward ensuring that students reach their highest potential.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 8,700 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley

United Way fights for the health, safety and education of every person in the Greater Lehigh Valley and envisions communities where every person belongs and every person thrives. We strive to achieve this goal by assessing community needs, raising funds, investing in solutions and mobilizing our community to action. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayGLV.org

