Secure Technology Alliance and Secure Payments Academy Offer E-Payments Workshops

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance (STA), the digital security industry’s premier association, is partnering with STA-member Secure Payments Academy (SPA), America’s payments experts, to offer a series of workshops that cover the basics of payments through evolving technologies. Workshop curricula address eCommerce payments, payment tokenization and open banking, as well as topics in fraud detection and fraud mitigation. Course schedules run from September through November 2024. Course registration is open to the general public, with discounts for STA members.



These workshops are ideal for users and suppliers implementing secure payments, identification, access, healthcare, mobile and IoT applications, and accommodate both those new to the payments industry and experienced professionals. Workshop content addresses a range of security issues and solutions to help grow the market for secure hardware technologies and protect privacy and enhance data security and integrity.

“Cybersecurity is top-of-mind for professionals in financial services, healthcare, Mobile, IoT and other industries with business- and life-critical applications,” noted Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “These workshops demonstrate the commitment of STA and its members to providing the public with actionable information and methods for securing sensitive data and protecting user privacy.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with STA which significantly enhances our ability to deliver high-quality payments training to a broader audience,” said Mansour A. Karimzadeh, president and CEO of SPA. “Our deep expertise in payments, honed through years of consulting experiences with payments stakeholders will now reach even more professionals through this collaboration and allows members of the STA to access our training programs more conveniently through STA.”

The STA also announces a refreshed Certified Smart Card Industry Professionals – Government (CSCIP/G) training and certification event with updated materials on September 9-10, 2024 in Germantown, MD. This training is provided by STA-member ID Technology Partners and requires LEAP membership.

ABOUT SECURE TECHNOLOGY ALLIANCE

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

ABOUT SECURE PAYMENTS ACADEMY

The Secure Payments Academy™ (SPA) is a premier provider of payments training workshops, specializing in dynamic security training based on EMV technology and other advanced payments technologies. SPA’s comprehensive courses cover the latest trends and best practices in global payments. SPA’s expertise is derived from extensive field experience working with acquirers, issuers, merchants and payment technology vendors globally through its consulting practice. This rich knowledge base is incorporated into every workshop or training session, offering participants unparalleled insights and practical knowledge.

SPA training ensures that the technologies you work with are reliable, fully compliant and designed to meet your specific requirements. SPA offers a wide range of custom training courses tailored to the needs of issuers, acquirers, merchants and other stakeholders in the payments industry. SPA helps clients make informed decisions about new technologies and processes in the world of payments, enhancing their strategic and operational capabilities. For more information, please visit https://securepaymentsacademy.com/

