Carhartt Reduces OSHA Recordables 50% with VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, celebrates the industrial ergonomics success of Carhartt, an apparel company specializing in heavy-duty workwear. Through a dedicated workplace safety initiative, Carhartt reduced OSHA recordables by over 50 percent over a 24-month period at three of its manufacturing facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee.



To protect its 1,200 associates from injuries caused by forceful exertions, poor postures, and repetitive movements—risk factors for developing musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs)—Carhartt established a proactive ergonomics-based approach. In 2022, the company implemented the Velocity Industrial Ergonomics at its Irvine, KY, facility, extending the initiative to Camden, TN, in 2023 and Edmonton, KY, in 2024.

Carhartt was drawn to VelocityEHS for its AI-assisted assessment capabilities embedded in its Industrial Ergonomics solution and the expert support from its team of board-certified ergonomists. The AI assessment technology was first introduced to the marketplace by Humantech, a pioneer in ergonomics consulting and software. Velocity acquired Humantech in 2017, and increased investment in AI and Machine Learning (ML) leading to additional patented breakthroughs, like its new 3-dimensional (3D) model for motion capture.

“The AI-driven assessments capability was something we hadn’t seen before, and we wanted to lean into this technology to further advance our practices and safety program,” said Ashley Arvin, Safety Specialist, at Carhartt. Scott Harper, U.S. Safety Manager added “The training and the AI-driven assessments checked two of the boxes. We also have the expert support we need with the Velocity team. We knew the ergonomics program would be a success because Velocity wasn’t going to let us fail.”

Each facility formed ergonomics committees comprised of leadership, engineers, mechanics, and key-decision makers. After completing the training for the Industrial Ergonomics software, they performed MSD risk assessments and identified improvement opportunities based on the output of a risk map with color-coded risk-potential indicators.

The Industrial Ergonomics software identifies high-risk activities in red, medium-risk in yellow, and low-risk in green. “Seeing a high-risk movement reduced to a low-risk movement was rewarding,” said Harper.

Being able to see the positive results in the system, and visible reduction in risk levels, engaged leaders and associates helped sustain the process to achieve these notable results.

Irvine, KY: OSHA claims reduced from 16 to 8 in 2022 (50% reduction)

: OSHA claims reduced from 27 in 2022 to 11 in 2023 (59% reduction) Edmonton, KY: Set a record of 50 days without an OSHA recordable injury, two months into the program.



“Carhartt’s commitment to safety and the successful implementation of our Industrial Ergonomics solution demonstrates the power of proactive risk management in reducing workplace injuries,” said Matt Airhart, CEO, VelocityEHS. “Establishing a formal ergonomics management system and leveraging technology to guide you along the way is the best way to achieve desired outcomes and improve overall employee engagement, health, wellness and safety performance. It is ergonomics done right.”

To learn more, read the full case study, Carhartt Reduced OSHA Recordables by over 50% Through Ergonomics & Engagement.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing:

Safety

Industrial Ergonomics

Control of Work

Chemical Management

Operational Risk

Environmental Compliance

ESG



The Velocity team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2023 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

