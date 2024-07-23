Vectara and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Time to Value in GenAI for Government Agencies

Streamlined Access to Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) with quick time to value for the public sector business

PALO ALTO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectara , The Trusted Generative AI for Enterprise Applications, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a distribution partnership to serve the Public Sector market. The partnership extends Vectara’s GenAI platform to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Carahsoft is thrilled to collaborate with Vectara in bringing its RAGaaS platform to the Public Sector,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “In a landscape where Government agencies grapple with extensive data, Carahsoft and our reseller partners recognize the significance of delivering solutions that enhance decision-making processes and policy formulation by providing actionable insights.”

Vectara delivers an end-to-end RAG as-a-service (RAGaaS) platform, seamlessly integrating GenAI functionalities into any application. Powered by an industry-leading hybrid search core, Vectara quickly and precisely provides high quality answers and mission critical insights while upholding stringent security and data privacy measures. Key features include advanced tools for retrieval, generation and summarization, as well as evaluations for hallucinations and bias.

“Our co-engage partnership with Carahsoft is a significant step forward for Vectara as we expand our business in the Public Sector,” said Bader Hamdan, Ecosystem Chief at Vectara. “We are eager to leverage Carahsoft’s reseller network and expertise in connecting vendors with agencies to help the Government enhance efficiency, decision making and citizen services with Vectara’s GenAI Platform.”

Vectara’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or vectara@carahsoft.com ; or read this overview to learn more about Vectara’s platform security and features.

About Vectara

Vectara is an end-to-end platform that empowers product builders to embed powerful Generative AI features into their applications with extraordinary results. Built on a solid hybrid search core, Vectara delivers the shortest path to an answer or action through a safe, secure, and trusted entry point. Vectara is built for product managers and developers with an easily leveraged API that gives full access to the platform's powerful features. Vectara’s Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) allows businesses to integrate best-in-class conversational AI and question-answering into their application quickly, safely, and affordably. Vectara never trains its models on customer data, allowing highly regulated industries to embed generative AI capabilities without the risk of data or privacy violations. To learn more about Vectara, visit www.vectara.com .

Media Contact

Carly Bourne

carly@bulleitgroup.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .