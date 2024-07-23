SABESP ANNOUNCES THE IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW CONCESSION AGREEMENT, TARIFF STRUCTURE AND COMPANY BYLAWS AND POLICIES
SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”) (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) informs its shareholders and the market that, following the settlement of the secondary public offering of its shares and privatization of the Company on July 22, 2024, the Concession Agreement dated May 24, 2024, which was entered into between the Company and the Regional Unit for Drinking Water Supply and Sewage Services (Unidade Regional de Serviços de Abastecimento de Água Potável e Esgotamento Sanitário – “URAE”) of the Southeastern region (URAE-1), with the intervening consent of the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo – ARSESP) (the “Concession Agreement”), enters into force on the date hereof.
As a result of the Concession Agreement coming into effect, the Company hereby implements a new tariff structure which shall reduce residential tariffs by 1% (one percent), social and vulnerable tariffs by 10% (ten percent), and all other tariffs by 0.5% (zero point five percent), and which shall be applicable only to the first consumption tier.
In addition to the above and due to the Company’s privatization, the following documents have entered into force: (i) the Company’s new bylaws, as approved at our Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 27, 2024; and (ii) the Company’s new Related Party Transactions, Duties and Responsibilities and Allocation of Results and Dividend Distribution Policies, each as approved by the Company’s Board of Directors. You should refer to the Company’s new bylaws as filed on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 19, 2024, for more information.
Contatos de RI
As a result of the Concession Agreement coming into effect, the Company hereby implements a new tariff structure which shall reduce residential tariffs by 1% (one percent), social and vulnerable tariffs by 10% (ten percent), and all other tariffs by 0.5% (zero point five percent), and which shall be applicable only to the first consumption tier.
In addition to the above and due to the Company’s privatization, the following documents have entered into force: (i) the Company’s new bylaws, as approved at our Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 27, 2024; and (ii) the Company’s new Related Party Transactions, Duties and Responsibilities and Allocation of Results and Dividend Distribution Policies, each as approved by the Company’s Board of Directors. You should refer to the Company’s new bylaws as filed on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 19, 2024, for more information.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br