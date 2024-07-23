Submit Release
Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Mifflintown, PA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $1.7 million, an increase of 24.9% compared to net income of $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 25.0%, to $0.35, during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.28 during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income was $3.1 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 and earnings per share, basic and diluted, were $0.62 for both six month periods.

President’s Message

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “We are pleased to report second quarter net income of $1.7 million, an increase of nearly 25% over last year’s second quarter. This result was accomplished, in part, through disciplined pricing of both loans and deposits. Efforts to contain funding costs, coupled with loan growth, resulted in a 1.9% increase in net interest income despite the continued competition for deposits. Additionally, our focus on fee income and expense management resulted in an increase of 7.3% in noninterest income and a reduction of 6.6% in noninterest expense. Asset quality remains strong. Delinquent and nonperforming loans comprised only 0.2% of total loans. We remain optimistic in our ability to navigate this challenging interest rate cycle.”    

Financial Results Year-to-Date

Annualized return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was 0.72%, a decrease of 4.0% compared to the annualized return on average assets of 0.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Annualized return on average equity for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 15.14%, a decrease of 13.3% compared to the annualized return on average equity of 17.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $11.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $11.4 million during the comparable 2023 period. Average earning assets increased $26.1 million, or 3.1%, to $857.8 million, during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, due primarily to an increase of $44.9 million, or 9.2%, in average loans. The increase in average loans was partially offset by a decline of $20.9 million, or 6.2%, in average investment securities as principal paydowns on the mortgage-backed securities portfolio were used to fund loan growth rather than being reinvested into the securities portfolio. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $25.4 million, or 4.3%, during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the comparable 2023 period, due to growth in average time deposits, repurchase agreements and short-term borrowings, with this growth partially funding loan growth. The yield on earning assets increased 43 basis points, to 4.29%, due to a 53 basis point increase in the yield on average loans in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities increased 76 basis points, to 2.27%. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, decreased from 2.81% during the six months ended June 30, 2023, to 2.68% during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Juniata recorded a provision for credit losses of $239,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $290,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income was $2.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $2.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 7.1%. Most significantly impacting the comparative six month periods were increases of $165,000 in customer service fees and $152,000 in fees derived from loan activity primarily due to increases in title insurance commissions and guidance line and service fees, which were partially offset by a $161,000 decrease in life insurance proceeds as no proceeds were recorded in the 2024 period.

Non-interest expense was $10.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $10.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.4%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative six month periods were increases of $274,000 in salary expense due to annual salary increases and overtime pay from the core conversion in the first quarter of 2024, as well as an increase of $170,000 in other non-interest expense, primarily due to a $107,000 increase in the provision for unfunded commitments in the 2024 period. Also contributing to the increase in other non-interest expense in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 were increases of $110,000 in professional fees and $99,000 in FDIC insurance premiums due to an increase in the annual assessment rate for all institutions. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $306,000 in employee benefits expense, due to a decline in medical claims expense, and $209,000 recorded in the 2023 period due to the merger and acquisition expense from the Path Valley branch acquisition which was not repeated in the 2024 period.

An income tax provision of $497,000 was recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to an income tax provision of $398,000 recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2023. Juniata qualifies for a federal tax credit for investments in low-income housing partnerships. The tax credit decreased from $202,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $165,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to the completion of the amortization period for one of Juniata’s low-income housing partnership investments in January 2023.

Financial Results for the Quarter

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 0.81%, an increase of 20.9%, compared to 0.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 16.38%, an increase of 5.7%, compared to 15.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Average earning assets increased $24.6 million, or 2.9%, to $858.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase of $43.0 million, or 8.7%, in average loans, partially offset by a decline of $20.7 million, or 6.2%, in average investment securities. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $19.9 million, or 3.3%, compared to the corresponding 2023 period, primarily due to growth in average time deposits, repurchase agreements and short-term borrowings. The yield on earning assets increased 44 basis points, to 4.36%, during the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to same period in 2023, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities increased 63 basis points, to 2.29%. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, decreased from 2.76% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, to 2.73% during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Juniata recorded a provision for credit losses of $119,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $47,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the 2024 period, elevated qualitative risk factors were considered including credit concentrations, asset quality trends, loan growth and net charge-offs resulting in a higher provision for credit losses in comparison to the 2023 period.

Non-interest income was $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 7.3%, over the three months ended June 30, 2023. Most significantly impacting non-interest income in the comparative three month periods were increases of $117,000 in customer service fees and $86,000 in fees derived from loan activity, resulting primarily from an increase in title insurance commissions in the 2024 period. Partially offsetting these increases in the comparative three month periods was a decrease of $161,000 in life insurance proceeds as no such income was recorded in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest expense was $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 6.6%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative three month periods were decreases of $216,000 in employee benefits expense, due primarily to a decline in medical claims expenses, and the recording of $209,000 in merger and acquisition expense from the Path Valley branch acquisition in the second quarter of 2023. Also impacting the comparative three month periods was a $115,000 decrease in data processing expense due to the recording of a $238,000 breakage fee from our previous core provider in June 2023. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $101,000 in employee compensation and $60,000 in equipment expense.

An income tax provision of $296,000 was recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to an income tax provision of $151,000 recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Condition

Total assets as of June 30, 2024 were $862.7 million, a decrease of $7.9 million, or 0.9%, compared to total assets of $870.6 million at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $18.0 million, or 62.2%, as of June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023, as cash was used primarily to fund the growth in total loans, which increased by $16.0 million, or 3.1% as of June 30, 2024 compared to year-end 2023. Total deposits decreased by $3.9 million, or 0.5%, as of June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 due to a decline in interest bearing demand deposits. Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements increased by $8.6 million, or 16.3%, as of June 30, 2024 compared to year end 2023 as overnight borrowings replaced a 5-year FHLB advance that matured in May 2024, leading to the $15.0 million, or 75.0%, decline in long-term debt.

Juniata maintained a strong liquidity position as of June 30, 2024, with additional borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh of $219.0 million and $16.7 million in additional borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window. In addition, Juniata has internal authorization for brokered deposits of up to $175.0 million. Juniata had no brokered deposits outstanding as of June 30, 2024.

Subsequent Event

On July 16, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on August 16, 2024, payable on August 30, 2024.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial information in this release is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with fifteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Franklin, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information
*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Juniata’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Juniata’s financial performance. When words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the control of Juniata. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether because of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

             
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)      (Unaudited)       
    June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $ 5,834     $ 17,189  
Interest bearing deposits with banks     5,105       11,741  
Cash and cash equivalents     10,939       28,930  
             
Equity securities     1,070       1,073  
Debt securities available for sale     65,269       67,564  
Debt securities held to maturity (fair value $189,232 and $198,147, respectively)     196,311       200,644  
Restricted investment in bank stock     2,350       1,707  
Total loans     541,413       525,394  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (5,899 )     (5,677 )
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses     535,514       519,717  
Premises and equipment, net     9,258       8,180  
Bank owned life insurance and annuities     14,964       14,841  
Investment in low income housing partnerships     993       1,154  
Core deposit and other intangible assets     301       343  
Goodwill     9,812       9,812  
Mortgage servicing rights     79       83  
Deferred tax asset     10,713       11,319  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     5,104       5,188  
Total assets   $ 862,677     $ 870,555  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Non-interest bearing   $ 198,119     $ 197,027  
Interest bearing     547,059       552,018  
Total deposits     745,178       749,045  
             
Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements     61,390       52,810  
Long-term debt     5,000       20,000  
Other interest bearing liabilities     892       951  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     6,880       7,612  
Total liabilities     819,340       830,418  
Commitments and contingent liabilities            
Stockholders' Equity:              
Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, none issued            
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,151,279 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; Outstanding - 5,003,384 shares at June 30, 2024 and 4,991,129 shares at December 31, 2023     5,151       5,151  
Surplus     24,824       24,924  
Retained earnings     52,201       51,297  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (36,443 )     (38,640 )
Cost of common stock in Treasury: 147,895 shares at June 30, 2024; 160,150 shares at December 31, 2023     (2,396 )     (2,595 )
Total stockholders' equity     43,337       40,137  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 862,677     $ 870,555  


Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   June 30,    June 30, 
       2024      2023     2024        2023  
Interest income:                
Loans, including fees   $ 7,778   $ 6,509     $ 15,245     $ 12,629  
Taxable securities     1,455     1,579       2,920       3,159  
Tax-exempt securities     29     37       59       73  
Other interest income     49     29       92       45  
Total interest income     9,311     8,154       18,316       15,906  
Interest expense:                            
Deposits     2,722     1,885       5,364       3,328  
Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements     712     468       1,410       883  
Long-term debt     89     118       206       234  
Other interest bearing liabilities     8     10       17       20  
Total interest expense     3,531     2,481       6,997       4,465  
Net interest income     5,780     5,673       11,319       11,441  
Provision for credit losses     119     47       239       290  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     5,661     5,626       11,080       11,151  
Non-interest income:                            
Customer service fees     456     339       827       662  
Debit card fee income     470     440       874       857  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities     58     55       114       110  
Trust fees     144     126       251       258  
Commissions from sales of non-deposit products     109     73       211       168  
Fees derived from loan activity     164     78       323       171  
Mortgage banking income     11     10       21       23  
Change in value of equity securities     9     (42 )     (4 )     (64 )
Gain from life insurance proceeds         161             161  
Other non-interest income     58     139       158       246  
Total non-interest income     1,479     1,379       2,775       2,592  
Non-interest expense:                            
Employee compensation expense     2,232     2,131       4,440       4,166  
Employee benefits     533     749       1,178       1,484  
Occupancy     327     348       659       652  
Equipment     226     166       369       331  
Data processing expense     815     930       1,478       1,527  
Professional fees     279     228       533       423  
Taxes, other than income     38     56       94       165  
FDIC Insurance premiums     139     124       294       195  
Amortization of intangible assets     20     20       42       31  
Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships     80     80       161       192  
Merger and acquisition expense         209             209  
Other non-interest expense     409     415       1,009       839  
Total non-interest expense     5,098     5,456       10,257       10,214  
Income before income taxes     2,042     1,549       3,598       3,529  
Income tax provision     296     151       497       398  
Net income   $ 1,746   $ 1,398     $ 3,101     $ 3,131  
Earnings per share                            
Basic   $ 0.35   $ 0.28     $ 0.62     $ 0.62  
Diluted   $ 0.35   $ 0.28     $ 0.62     $ 0.62   

Michael Wolf
Email: michael.wolf@jvbonline.com
Phone: (717) 436-7203

