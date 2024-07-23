ARHT Returns to the 3M Open with Interactive Holographic Experience in Minnesota

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production, and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is set to return with a dynamic interactive hologram experience at the prestigious 3M Open from July 22-28th, a highlight on the PGA Tour calendar held annually at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.



After a successful debut at the 3M Open in 2023, ARHT CAPSULE returns to the PGA Tour, showcasing its innovative capabilities to educate and engage attendees. The event will feature 360° interactive virtual content on the holographic display, challenging attendees to find and interact with numerous 3M products within two virtual locations: a golf course and homes, illustrating the widespread use of 3M products in daily applications. Fans will also have the unique opportunity to transform themselves into holograms, engaging with interactive ARHT technology to enrich their experience.

“At 3M, we actively use our science to help power modern life. That includes partnering with innovative companies like ARHT to help bring tomorrow’s technology to the world, today,” said Collin Hummel, Sr Manager for 3M. “We’re excited to have ARHT and their incredible CAPSULE back at this year’s 3M Open. While last year’s showcase of the CAPSULE thrilled fans with its hologram activation, this year’s approach will truly showcase the CAPSULE’s incredible technology, as fans navigate real-world scenes to find out where 3M Science is improving lives.”

"We're thrilled to be back at the fan village of the 3M Open," said Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT. "We're impressed by 3M's innovative use of our CAPSULE technology, showcasing how seamlessly 3M products integrate into everyday life. Our CAPSULE display utilizes a 3M adhesive solution to stabilize key internal components."

Attendees can find this holographic experience in The Lab at the Fan Village throughout the event.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

