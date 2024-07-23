DFCU Financial Earns Sixth Forbes Best in State Award for 2024

DEARBORN, Mich., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFCU Financial is excited to announce its recognition as a Forbes Best-in-State Credit Union for 2024. This marks the sixth time DFCU Financial has received this honor, making it the only credit union in Michigan to achieve this distinction. This recognition is a testament to the credit union's enduring commitment to its members and exceptional service.



In the U.S., there are more than 5,000 credit unions, as reported by IBISWorld. The distinction of being named to the Forbes Best-in-State list highlights DFCU Financial's ability to maintain lifelong relationships with its members, a cornerstone of the best credit unions.

Forbes, in collaboration with market research firm Statista, conducted an extensive survey involving approximately 26,000 U.S. residents. Participants evaluated their banking relationships on various criteria, including trust, transparency of fees, customer service, quality of financial advice, and ease of website navigation. The survey considered responses from the past three years, with greater emphasis placed on recent feedback from current customers.

Ryan Goldberg, President and CEO of DFCU Financial, expressed his gratitude: "We are honored to be recognized once again by Forbes. This award reflects our team's dedication to providing outstanding service and building lasting trust with our members. We are committed to continuing this legacy of excellence."

Adding to the accolades, Goldberg was also selected by Inman for the Best of Finance Award for 2024. This award celebrates the achievements of the real estate community’s finest in the mortgage and finance space, further highlighting Goldberg's leadership and the innovative strategies he has championed at DFCU Financial.

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, DFCU Financial expanded its footprint into Florida, adding six locations in the Tampa Bay area and two new locations in Southwest Florida. This expansion aims to deliver DFCU's exceptional service and member-centric approach to more communities, reinforcing its commitment to growth and accessibility.

Since its inception, DFCU Financial has been dedicated to providing superior financial services and products. It’s known for its member-focused initiatives, including its unique Cash Back program, which has reinvested more than $470 million back into its membership and communities since 2006.

About DFCU Financial

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, DFCU Financial is one of the top-performing credit unions in the country with approximately $6.4 billion in assets, approximately $870 million in net worth, and more than 240,000 members.

