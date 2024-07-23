Sierra Auction Hosts Police-Seized Vehicles Auction

The online auction features a selection of luxury sedans, recreational vehicles and more

PHOENIX, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Auction, a leading auction house located in Phoenix, Arizona, is currently hosting an online only public auction, showcasing a collection of high-end luxury and performance vehicles. The auction will run until Saturday, July 27 at 8am MST.



The auction, accessible to online bidders, consists of a selection of premium cars, including a 2018 Bentley Bentayga, a 2014 Bentley Continental GT, a 2023 Dodge Challenger, and many more sought-after models.

This exclusive event provides a unique opportunity for the public to bid on and acquire top-tier luxury vehicles at competitive prices. The diverse range of offerings caters to a variety of tastes, ensuring there's something for every discerning collector. Don’t miss this opportunity to bid on these vehicles and add a touch of elegance and power to your collection.

Auction Highlights:

- 2018 Bentley Bentayga

- 2014 Bentley Continental GT

- 2018-2023 Dodge Challengers

- 2021 Polaris Slingshot

- 2018 Can-Am Spyder

Bidding and Preview Information:

Bidding for this online-only auction is currently open at SierraAuction.com and begins closing Saturday, July 27th, at 8am MST. To allow potential bidders an up-close view of these pieces, Sierra Auction will host a Live Public Auction Preview Day on Friday, July 26th, from 8am to 4pm MST, located at 4298 North 35th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019. The preview is open to the public, providing a hands-on experience for those who prefer to inspect the items in person.

Event Details:

Online Only Auction: Open Now, begins closing Saturday, July 27th, at 8am MST

Auction Preview Day: Friday, July 26th, from 8am to 4pm MST

Location: 4298 North 35th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019

For more information and to participate in this auction, visit www.SierraAuction.com

About Sierra Auction:

Sierra Auction is a leading full-service auction company specializing in the sale of vehicles, equipment and surplus assets for government agencies, commercial businesses, and charities. Sierra Auction has been conducting sales for government agencies, corporations, bankruptcy trustees, financial institutions, and charitable organizations for over three decades. Sierra Auction is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services (LQDT), which supports millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

For media inquiries, please contact: Anthony Buckel Sr. Marketing Specialist 480-459-9248 anthony.buckel@sierraauction.com