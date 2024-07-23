The Canadian Foundation for Women’s Health (CFWH) Launches Comprehensive Effort to Combat Maternal Morbidity and Mortality

As Canada's maternal health suffers from ongoing deficiencies, the foundation urges immediate prevention and intervention with a multifaceted approach

OTTAWA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite Canada’s high-income status and universal healthcare system, the country faces significant challenges in maternal health, which include not only mortality but also morbidity—conditions and complications related to pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.



Statistics indicate a concerning rise in Canada’s maternal mortality rate, which stood at 8.53 per 100,000 live births in 2022 , marking a 154.9% increase since 2000. This uptick underscores the need for concerted efforts to reverse this trend and ensure the safety of Canadian mothers, and more specifically, minority mothers, who are disproportionately impacted.

Supported by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC), the CFWH is spearheading initiatives to delve deeper into the causes of maternal mortality, aiming to pave the way for targeted interventions that can substantially improve maternal healthcare outcomes and prevent maternal deaths. This includes key events like the Annual Clinical and Scientific Conference hosted by the SOGC on June 14 in Edmonton.

Dr. George Carson, President of CFWH, said, “Any maternal death is a devastating tragedy, particularly since many are preventable. To prevent these deaths, an essential prerequisite is knowing why they happen and to know that we need a national registry to be considered by all.”

It seeks to establish a Confidential Enquiry System , a crucial system for better understanding maternal mortality and morbidity, helping to identify preventable factors and reduce maternal deaths. Support for research initiatives remains pivotal to the CFWH’s efforts. The Kitty Carr Fund , dedicated to preventing maternal morbidity and mortality, represents a vital avenue for individuals and organizations to contribute to meaningful change. Donations to the Kitty Carr Fund directly support medical doctors’ research to reduce maternal mortality in Canada.

End Preventable Maternal & Infant Mortality & Morbidity in Canada by 2030

The CFWH calls upon healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the community at large to join in the effort to enhance maternal healthcare in Canada, ensuring a healthier future for all mothers and their families.

About the Canadian Foundation for Women's Health

The CFWH is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to advancing research, advocacy, and education in women’s health. With a focus on maternal health, the CFWH strives to improve healthcare outcomes for women across Canada, advocating for systemic changes and increased awareness of health issues affecting women.

About the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

The CFWH was formed as the charitable wing of the SOGC . Established in 1944, the organization has 4,000 members, including obstetricians, gynecologists, family physicians, nurses, midwives, and allied health professionals working in women's sexual and reproductive health. The SOGC strives to advance medical practices around women’s health through clinical guidelines, online courses, and events.