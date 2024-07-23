Submit Release
Franklin Electric Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales of $543.3 million, a decrease of 5% to the prior year, with lower sales across all three segments
  • Operating income was $79.1 million with operating margin of 14.6%
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.26

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024.

Second quarter 2024 net sales were $543.3 million, compared to second quarter 2023 net sales of $569.1 million. Second quarter 2024 operating income was $79.1 million, compared to second quarter 2023 operating income of $80.9 million. Second quarter 2024 EPS was $1.26, versus EPS in the second quarter 2023 of $1.27.

“The Franklin team achieved solid results in the second quarter, marking one of the strongest quarters from an earnings perspective in Franklin’s history. We continue to deliver margin expansion on sales below the record levels reached in the prior year period. While unfavorable weather continued to adversely impact sales, strong operational performance in the Water Systems and Fueling Systems segments helped offset this headwind,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Executive Chairperson.

“Franklin Electric’s diverse product line, customer base, and geographic exposure continue to prove resilient despite macroeconomic, geopolitical, and weather-related pressures. These factors, along with our great people and strong working capital position, give us confidence as we look towards the back half of the year.”

“It has been an incredible journey working with the exceptional team here at Franklin Electric. I look forward to continuing to support our mission and our new CEO, Joe Ruzynski, in my position as Executive Chairperson.” concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $315.6 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $6.1 million or 2 percent compared to the record second quarter sales of 2023. The sales decrease was driven by lower sales of large dewatering pumps, which had a record quarter last year, partially offset by sales increases in all other surfaces products, water treatment products and groundwater products. Water Systems operating income in the second quarter 2024 was $62.3 million, a new quarterly record for any quarter. Second quarter 2023 Water Systems operating income was $50.8 million.

Distribution net sales were $190.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million or 1 percent compared to the second quarter 2023. Sales decreases were driven by the continued negative impact of wet weather across the U.S. that has delayed contractor installations, partially offset by sales from a recent acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income in the second quarter 2024 was $9.8 million. Second quarter 2023 Distribution operating income was $17.8 million.

Fueling Systems net sales were $73.1 million in the second quarter 2024, a decrease of $7.3 million or 9 percent compared to the second quarter 2023. Sales decreases were driven by lower volumes. Fueling Systems operating income in the second quarter 2024 was $26.0 million. Second quarter 2023 Fueling Systems operating income was $26.7 million.

2024 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its sales guidance for full year 2024 to be in the range of $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion and reducing its EPS guidance for full year 2024 to be in the range of $4.16 to $4.34 which incorporates the Company’s first half performance and its outlook for continued solid execution in the second half while maintaining strong margins similar to the first half.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The second quarter 2024 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f8j7t4wj

For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8d56cfdc94aa49358360ba12cb42e3e2

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, July 23, 2024, through 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023 and America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
               
(In thousands, except per share amounts)              
               
  Second Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
               
Net sales $ 543,258     $ 569,181     $ 1,004,158     $ 1,053,732  
               
Cost of sales   343,461       380,700       640,781       702,986  
               
Gross profit   199,797       188,481       363,377       350,746  
               
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   120,648       107,429       236,292       216,964  
               
Restructuring expense         149             273  
               
Operating income   79,149       80,903       127,085       133,509  
               
Interest expense   (1,976 )     (4,178 )     (3,424 )     (7,325 )
Other income, net   184       1,179       890       1,588  
Foreign exchange expense   (436 )     (3,571 )     (5,316 )     (5,615 )
               
Income before income taxes   76,921       74,333       119,235       122,157  
               
Income tax expense   17,590       14,173       26,812       24,421  
               
Net income $ 59,331     $ 60,160     $ 92,423     $ 97,736  
               
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (232 )     (560 )     (365 )     (811 )
               
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 59,099     $ 59,600     $ 92,058     $ 96,925  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.28     $ 1.29     $ 1.99     $ 2.09  
Diluted $ 1.26     $ 1.27     $ 1.97     $ 2.06  



FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
(In thousands)      
       
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
ASSETS      
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,104     $ 84,963  
Receivables (net)   299,185       222,418  
Inventories   525,435       508,696  
Other current assets   35,972       37,718  
Total current assets   918,696       853,795  
       
Property, plant, and equipment, net   224,196       229,739  
Lease right-of-use assets, net   63,270       57,014  
Goodwill and other assets   578,184       587,574  
Total assets $ 1,784,346     $ 1,728,122  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
Accounts payable $ 175,553     $ 152,419  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   109,888       104,949  
Current lease liability   18,274       17,316  
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings   42,375       12,355  
Total current liabilities   346,090       287,039  
       
Long-term debt   87,242       88,056  
Long-term lease liability   43,638       38,549  
Income taxes payable non-current   -       4,837  
Deferred income taxes   29,529       29,461  
Employee benefit plans   29,931       35,973  
Other long-term liabilities   21,886       33,914  
 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   1,134       1,145  
       
Total equity   1,224,896       1,209,148  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,784,346     $ 1,728,122  



FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
(In thousands)      
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 92,423     $ 97,736  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   27,690       26,259  
Non-cash lease expense   10,105       8,523  
Share-based compensation   7,015       6,410  
Other   4,315       7,896  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Receivables   (82,828 )     (70,725 )
Inventory   (23,982 )     (24,125 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   13,171       (3,880 )
Operating leases   (10,314 )     (8,706 )
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act   (3,870 )     (2,902 )
Other   1,278       6,540  
       
Net cash flows from operating activities   35,003       43,026  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Additions to property, plant, and equipment   (19,445 )     (20,241 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment   418       -  
Acquisitions and investments   (1,151 )     (6,641 )
Other investing activities   21       2  
       
Net cash flows from investing activities   (20,157 )     (26,880 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net change in debt   29,183       32,171  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   4,302       9,010  
Purchases of common stock   (47,895 )     (25,541 )
Dividends paid   (23,980 )     (20,872 )
Deferred payments for acquisitions   (348 )     (186 )
       
Net cash flows from financing activities   (38,738 )     (5,418 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (2,967 )     (3,291 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   (26,859 )     7,437  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   84,963       45,790  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,104     $ 53,227  



Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

                   
  Net Sales
  United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total        
(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
                   
Q2 2023 $202.9   $42.0   $54.6   $22.2   $321.7   $80.4   $193.1   ($26.1 ) $569.1  
Q2 2024 $193.6   $41.8   $56.0   $24.2   $315.6   $73.1   $190.5   ($35.9 ) $543.3  
Change ($9.3 ) ($0.2 ) $1.4   $2.0   ($6.1 ) ($7.3 ) ($2.6 ) ($9.8 ) ($25.8 )
% Change   -5 %   0 %   3 %   9 %   -2 %   -9 %   -1 %     -5 %
                   
Foreign currency translation, net* ($0.3 ) ($1.2 ) ($2.6 ) ($0.8 ) ($4.9 ) ($0.1 ) $0.0     ($5.0 )
% Change   0 %   -3 %   -5 %   -4 %   -2 %   0 %   0 %     -1 %
                   
Acquisitions $4.9   $0.0   $0.0   $0.0   $4.9   $0.0   $4.7     $9.6  
% Change   2 %   0 %   0 %   0 %   2 %   0 %   2 %     2 %
                   
Volume/Price ($13.8 ) $1.0   $3.9   $2.8   ($6.1 ) ($7.2 ) ($7.3 ) ($9.8 ) ($30.4 )
% Change   -7 %   2 %   7 %   13 %   -2 %   -9 %   -4 %   38 %   -5 %
                   
*The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey hyperinflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.



Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Second Quarter 2024
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 62.3   $ 26.0   $ 9.8   $ (19.0 ) $ 79.1  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   19.7 %   35.6 %   5.1 %     14.6 %
           
           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Second Quarter 2023
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 50.8   $ 26.7   $ 17.8   $ (14.4 ) $ 80.9  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   15.8 %   33.2 %   9.2 %     14.2 %
            

Franklin Electric Contact:

Jeffery L. Taylor
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
InvestorRelations@fele.com

