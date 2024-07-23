Old National Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q24 net income applicable to common shares of $117.2 million, diluted EPS of $0.37; $144.1 million and $0.46 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National’s second quarter results exceeded expectations due to better than expected revenue growth and lower expenses," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "We achieved these outstanding results while also successfully closing on our CapStar Bank partnership and working to complete the associated systems integration. As a result, Old National has meaningfully increased our presence in Nashville, Tenn., while expanding our operations into several other vibrant Southeastern markets."





SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income

Net income applicable to common shares of $117.2 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $144.1 million Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.37; adjusted EPS1 of $0.46 Net Interest

Income/NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $394.8 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.33%, up 5 basis points ("bps") Operating

Performance

Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $199.0 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $218.5 million Noninterest expense of $283.0 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $263.6 million Efficiency ratio1 of 57.2%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 52.6% Deposits and

Funding

Period-end total deposits of $40.0 billion, up $2.3 billion; core deposits up $1.7 billion Period-end total deposits up 2.4% annualized excluding CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar")

Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 216 bps and a cycle to date (2Q22-2Q24) total deposit beta of 41% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 53%) Loans and

Credit Quality

End-of-period total loans 3 of $36.2 billion, up $2.6 billion End-of-period total loans 3 up 5.9% annualized excluding CapStar

of $36.2 billion, up $2.6 billion Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $36.2 million; $20.9 million excluding $15.3 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") provision expense5 Net charge-offs of $14.0 million, or 16 bps of average loans; 11 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition Return Profile &

Capital 30+ day delinquencies of 0.16% and non-performing loans of 0.94% of total loans Return on average tangible common equity1 of 14.1%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 17.2% Notable Items Closing of CapStar partnership on April 1, 2024

$19.4 million of pre-tax merger-related charges

$15.3 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense5 1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held-for-sale 4 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments 5 Refers to the initial increase in allowance for credit losses required on acquired non-PCD loans through the provision for credit losses

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2

Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported second quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $117.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share.

Included in second quarter results were pre-tax charges of $19.4 million primarily related to the April 1, 2024 acquisition of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") and $15.3 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans. Excluding these transactions and realized debt securities gains from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $144.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING

Growth in deposits driven by CapStar including seasonal outflows of commercial and retail deposits offset by public fund and brokered deposits increases.

Period-end total deposits were $40.0 billion, up $2.3 billion; core deposits up $1.7 billion; includes $2.1 billion of end of period deposits assumed in the CapStar transaction. Excluding deposits assumed in the CapStar transaction, period-end total deposits were up 2.4% annualized.

On average, total deposits for the second quarter were $40.1 billion, up $3.0 billion.

Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 216 bps and a cycle to date total deposit beta of 41% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 53%).

A loan to deposit ratio of 91%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.



LOANS

Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.

Period-end total loans 3 were $36.2 billion, up $2.6 billion; includes $2.1 billion of period end loans acquired in the CapStar transaction. Excluding loans acquired in the CapStar transaction, period-end total loans 3 were up 5.9% annualized.

were $36.2 billion, up $2.6 billion; includes $2.1 billion of period end loans acquired in the CapStar transaction. Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $1.5 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.4 billion.

Average total loans in the second quarter were $36.1 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion.

CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

Provision 4 expense was $36.2 million, $20.9 million excluding $15.3 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans in the CapStar transaction, compared to $18.9 million, reflecting net charge-offs and loan growth, as well as economic factors.

expense was $36.2 million, $20.9 million excluding $15.3 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans in the CapStar transaction, compared to $18.9 million, reflecting net charge-offs and loan growth, as well as economic factors. Net charge-offs were $14.0 million, or 16 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 14 bps of average loans. Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 11 bps.

30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were consistent at 0.16%.

Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.94% compared to 0.98%.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $190.0 million, of which $119.0 million related to CapStar.

The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $392.1 million, or 1.08% of total loans, compared to $346.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, reflecting $15.3 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to acquired non-PCD loans and $23.9 million of allowance related to acquired PCD loans.



NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Higher net interest income and margin expansion reflective of CapStar.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 increased to $394.8 million compared to $362.7 million, driven by CapStar, loan growth and higher asset yields, partly offset by higher funding costs.

increased to $394.8 million compared to $362.7 million, driven by CapStar, loan growth and higher asset yields, partly offset by higher funding costs. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 increased 5 bps to 3.33%.

increased 5 bps to 3.33%. Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $11.6 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin 1 , compared to $5.1 million, or 5 bps of net interest margin 1 .

, compared to $5.1 million, or 5 bps of net interest margin . Cost of total deposits was 2.16%, increasing 15 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 16 bps to 2.84%.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Increase driven by CapStar, wealth fees, mortgage fees and capital markets income.

Total noninterest income was $87.3 million compared to $77.5 million. CapStar contributed $6.5 million to noninterest income during the quarter.

Noninterest income was up 12.6% driven by CapStar revenue as well as higher wealth fees, mortgage fees and capital markets income.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Higher due to CapStar; disciplined expense management.

Noninterest expense was $283.0 million and included $19.4 million of merger-related charges. CapStar contributed $17.7 million to noninterest expense during the quarter.

Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense was $263.6 million, compared to $243.1 million; higher due primarily to operating costs associated with CapStar as well as technology and professional fees.

The efficiency ratio1 was 57.2%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 52.6% compared to 58.3% and 53.4%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense was $35.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.5% compared to 21.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 25.5% compared to 24.4%.

Income tax expense included $3.5 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL

Capital ratios remain strong.

Preliminary total risk-based capital down 3 bps to 12.71% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital down 7 bps to 11.33%, as strong retained earnings were more than offset by the CapStar transaction and loan growth.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.94% compared to 6.86%.

CAPSTAR TRANSACTION

On April 1, 2024, Old National completed its acquisition of CapStar, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. This partnership strengthens Old National’s Nashville, Tennessee presence and adds several new high-growth markets. At closing, CapStar had approximately $3.1 billion of total assets, $2.1 billion of total loans, and $2.6 billion of deposits. The consideration paid totaled $417.6 million and consisted of 24.0 million shares of Old National common stock. All system conversions related to the transaction were completed in early July of 2024.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Income Statement Net interest income $ 388,421 $ 356,458 $ 364,408 $ 375,086 $ 382,171 $ 744,879 $ 763,659 FTE adjustment1,3 6,340 6,253 6,100 5,837 5,825 12,593 11,491 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3 394,761 362,711 370,508 380,923 387,996 757,472 775,150 Provision for credit losses 36,214 18,891 11,595 19,068 14,787 55,105 28,224 Noninterest income 87,271 77,522 100,094 80,938 81,629 164,793 152,310 Noninterest expense 282,999 262,317 284,235 244,776 246,584 545,316 497,295 Net income available to common shareholders $ 117,196 $ 116,250 $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 151,003 $ 233,446 $ 293,569 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 316,461 292,207 292,029 291,717 291,266 304,207 291,870 EPS, diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 $ 1.01 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.28 0.28 Dividend payout ratio2 38 % 35 % 32 % 29 % 27 % 36 % 28 % Book value $ 18.28 $ 18.24 $ 18.18 $ 17.07 $ 17.25 $ 18.28 $ 17.25 Stock price 17.19 17.41 16.89 14.54 13.94 17.19 13.94 Tangible book value3 11.05 11.10 11.00 9.87 10.03 11.05 10.03 Performance Ratios ROAA 0.92 % 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.22 % 1.29 % 0.95 % 1.27 % ROAE 8.2 % 8.7 % 10.2 % 11.4 % 12.0 % 8.4 % 11.8 % ROATCE3 14.1 % 14.9 % 18.1 % 20.2 % 21.4 % 14.5 % 21.2 % NIM (FTE) 3.33 % 3.28 % 3.39 % 3.49 % 3.60 % 3.31 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio3 57.2 % 58.3 % 59.0 % 51.7 % 51.2 % 57.7 % 52.0 % NCOs to average loans 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.24 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.17 % ACL on loans to EOP loans 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 1.01 % 0.93 % ACL4 to EOP loans 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.04 % NPLs to EOP loans 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.91 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 36,150,513 $ 33,623,319 $ 32,991,927 $ 32,577,834 $ 32,432,473 $ 36,150,513 $ 32,432,473 Total assets 53,119,645 49,534,918 49,089,836 49,059,448 48,496,755 53,119,645 48,496,755 Total deposits 39,999,228 37,699,418 37,235,180 37,252,676 36,231,315 39,999,228 36,231,315 Total borrowed funds 6,085,204 5,331,161 5,331,147 5,556,010 6,034,008 6,085,204 6,034,008 Total shareholders' equity 6,075,072 5,595,408 5,562,900 5,239,537 5,292,095 6,075,072 5,292,095 Capital Ratios Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 10.73 % 10.76 % 10.70 % 10.41 % 10.14 % 10.73 % 10.14 % Tier 1 capital 11.33 % 11.40 % 11.35 % 11.06 % 10.79 % 11.33 % 10.79 % Total capital 12.71 % 12.74 % 12.64 % 12.32 % 12.14 % 12.71 % 12.14 % Leverage ratio (average assets) 8.90 % 8.96 % 8.83 % 8.70 % 8.59 % 8.90 % 8.59 % Equity to assets (averages)3 11.31 % 11.32 % 10.81 % 10.88 % 10.96 % 11.31 % 10.98 % TCE to TA3 6.94 % 6.86 % 6.85 % 6.15 % 6.33 % 6.94 % 6.33 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 4,267 3,955 3,940 3,981 4,021 4,267 4,021 Banking centers 280 258 258 257 256 280 256 1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. 2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

June 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary. 4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets





Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 663,663 $ 595,981 $ 589,751 $ 576,519 $ 544,902 $ 1,259,644 $ 1,040,551 Less: interest expense 275,242 239,523 225,343 201,433 162,731 514,765 276,892 Net interest income 388,421 356,458 364,408 375,086 382,171 744,879 763,659 Provision for credit losses 36,214 18,891 11,595 19,068 14,787 55,105 28,224 Net interest income

after provision for credit losses 352,207 337,567 352,813 356,018 367,384 689,774 735,435 Wealth and investment services fees 29,358 28,304 27,656 26,687 26,521 57,662 53,441 Service charges on deposit accounts 19,350 17,898 18,667 18,524 17,751 37,248 34,754 Debit card and ATM fees 10,993 10,054 10,700 10,818 10,653 21,047 20,635 Mortgage banking revenue 7,064 4,478 3,691 5,063 4,165 11,542 7,565 Capital markets income 4,729 2,900 5,416 5,891 6,173 7,629 13,112 Company-owned life insurance 5,739 3,434 3,773 3,740 4,698 9,173 7,884 Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares — — 21,635 — — — — Other income 10,036 10,470 9,381 10,456 11,651 20,506 20,118 Debt securities gains (losses), net 2 (16 ) (825 ) (241 ) 17 (14 ) (5,199 ) Total noninterest income 87,271 77,522 100,094 80,938 81,629 164,793 152,310 Salaries and employee benefits 159,193 149,803 141,649 131,541 135,810 308,996 273,174 Occupancy 26,547 27,019 26,514 25,795 26,085 53,566 54,367 Equipment 8,704 8,671 8,769 8,284 7,721 17,375 15,110 Marketing 11,284 10,634 10,813 9,448 9,833 21,918 19,250 Technology 24,002 20,023 20,493 20,592 20,056 44,025 39,258 Communication 4,480 4,000 4,212 4,075 4,232 8,480 8,693 Professional fees 10,552 6,406 8,250 5,956 6,397 16,958 13,129 FDIC assessment 9,676 11,313 27,702 9,000 9,624 20,989 20,028 Amortization of intangibles 7,425 5,455 5,869 6,040 6,060 12,880 12,246 Amortization of tax credit investments 2,747 2,749 7,200 2,644 2,762 5,496 5,523 Other expense 18,389 16,244 22,764 21,401 18,004 34,633 36,517 Total noninterest expense 282,999 262,317 284,235 244,776 246,584 545,316 497,295 Income before income taxes 156,479 152,772 168,672 192,180 202,429 309,251 390,450 Income tax expense 35,250 32,488 36,192 44,304 47,393 67,738 88,814 Net income $ 121,229 $ 120,284 $ 132,480 $ 147,876 $ 155,036 $ 241,513 $ 301,636 Preferred dividends (4,033 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (8,067 ) (8,067 ) Net income applicable to common shares $ 117,196 $ 116,250 $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 151,003 $ 233,446 $ 293,569 EPS, diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 $ 1.01 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 315,585 290,980 290,701 290,648 290,559 303,283 290,822 Diluted 316,461 292,207 292,029 291,717 291,266 304,207 291,870 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 318,969 293,330 292,655 292,586 292,597 318,969 292,597





End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 428,665 $ 350,990 $ 430,866 $ 381,343 $ 473,023 Money market and other interest-earning investments 804,381 588,509 744,192 1,282,087 724,863 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,207,004 2,243,754 2,453,950 2,515,249 2,309,285 Mortgage-backed securities 5,890,371 5,566,881 5,245,691 4,906,290 5,168,458 States and political subdivisions 1,678,597 1,672,061 1,693,819 1,705,200 1,760,725 Other securities 775,623 760,847 779,048 751,404 802,323 Total investments 10,551,595 10,243,543 10,172,508 9,878,143 10,040,791 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 66,126 19,418 32,006 122,033 114,369 Loans: Commercial 10,332,631 9,648,269 9,512,230 9,333,448 9,698,241 Commercial and agriculture real estate 16,016,958 14,653,958 14,140,629 13,916,221 13,450,209 Residential real estate 6,894,957 6,661,379 6,699,443 6,696,288 6,684,480 Consumer 2,905,967 2,659,713 2,639,625 2,631,877 2,599,543 Total loans 36,150,513 33,623,319 32,991,927 32,577,834 32,432,473 Allowance for credit losses on loans (366,335 ) (319,713 ) (307,610 ) (303,982 ) (300,555 ) Premises and equipment, net 601,945 564,007 565,396 565,607 564,299 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,306,204 2,095,511 2,100,966 2,106,835 2,112,875 Company-owned life insurance 862,032 767,423 767,902 774,517 771,753 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,714,519 1,601,911 1,591,683 1,675,031 1,562,864 Total assets $ 53,119,645 $ 49,534,918 $ 49,089,836 $ 49,059,448 $ 48,496,755 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,336,042 $ 9,257,709 $ 9,664,247 $ 10,091,352 $ 10,532,838 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 7,680,865 7,236,667 7,331,487 7,495,417 7,654,202 Savings accounts 4,983,811 5,020,095 5,099,186 5,296,985 5,578,323 Money market accounts 10,485,491 10,234,113 9,561,116 8,793,218 7,200,288 Other time deposits 5,688,432 4,760,659 4,565,137 4,398,182 4,012,813 Total core deposits 38,174,641 36,509,243 36,221,173 36,075,154 34,978,464 Brokered deposits 1,824,587 1,190,175 1,014,007 1,177,522 1,252,851 Total deposits 39,999,228 37,699,418 37,235,180 37,252,676 36,231,315 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 250,154 50,416 390 918 136,060 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 240,713 274,493 285,206 279,061 311,447 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,744,560 4,193,039 4,280,681 4,412,576 4,771,183 Other borrowings 849,777 813,213 764,870 863,455 815,318 Total borrowed funds 6,085,204 5,331,161 5,331,147 5,556,010 6,034,008 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 960,141 908,931 960,609 1,011,225 939,337 Total liabilities 47,044,573 43,939,510 43,526,936 43,819,911 43,204,660 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 6,866,480 6,375,036 6,301,709 6,208,352 6,100,728 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (791,408 ) (779,628 ) (738,809 ) (968,815 ) (808,633 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,075,072 5,595,408 5,562,900 5,239,537 5,292,095 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,119,645 $ 49,534,918 $ 49,089,836 $ 49,059,448 $ 48,496,755





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 814,944 $ 11,311 5.58 % $ 757,244 $ 9,985 5.30 % $ 724,601 $ 8,966 4.96 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,208,935 21,531 3.90 % 2,362,477 23,266 3.94 % 2,222,269 19,355 3.48 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,828,225 47,904 3.29 % 5,357,085 38,888 2.90 % 5,301,084 34,291 2.59 % States and political subdivisions 1,686,994 14,290 3.39 % 1,680,175 13,976 3.33 % 1,768,897 14,396 3.26 % Other securities 788,571 12,583 6.38 % 770,438 12,173 6.32 % 824,482 9,995 4.85 % Total investments 10,512,725 96,308 3.66 % 10,170,175 88,303 3.47 % 10,116,732 78,037 3.09 % Loans:2 Commercial 10,345,098 183,425 7.09 % 9,540,385 167,263 7.01 % 9,862,728 163,721 6.64 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 15,870,809 260,407 6.56 % 14,368,370 230,086 6.41 % 13,164,390 199,287 6.06 % Residential real estate loans 6,952,942 67,683 3.89 % 6,693,814 63,003 3.76 % 6,643,254 60,717 3.66 % Consumer 2,910,331 50,869 7.03 % 2,645,091 43,594 6.63 % 2,585,493 39,999 6.21 % Total loans 36,079,180 562,384 6.24 % 33,247,660 503,946 6.07 % 32,255,865 463,724 5.75 % Total earning assets $ 47,406,849 $ 670,003 5.66 % $ 44,175,079 $ 602,234 5.46 % $ 43,097,198 $ 550,727 5.11 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (331,043 ) (313,470 ) (301,311 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 430,256 $ 362,676 $ 418,972 Other assets 5,341,022 4,961,595 4,884,694 Total assets $ 52,847,084 $ 49,185,880 $ 48,099,553 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 8,189,454 $ 34,398 1.69 % $ 7,141,201 $ 25,252 1.42 % $ 7,881,863 $ 24,358 1.24 % Savings accounts 5,044,800 5,254 0.42 % 5,025,400 5,017 0.40 % 5,785,603 3,247 0.23 % Money market accounts 10,728,156 102,560 3.84 % 9,917,572 94,213 3.82 % 6,084,963 35,358 2.33 % Other time deposits 5,358,103 56,586 4.25 % 4,689,136 47,432 4.07 % 3,680,029 26,633 2.90 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 29,320,513 198,798 2.73 % 26,773,309 171,914 2.58 % 23,432,458 89,596 1.53 % Brokered deposits 1,244,237 17,008 5.50 % 1,047,140 13,525 5.19 % 948,397 11,378 4.81 % Total interest-bearing deposits 30,564,750 215,806 2.84 % 27,820,449 185,439 2.68 % 24,380,855 100,974 1.66 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 148,835 1,986 5.37 % 69,090 961 5.59 % 441,145 5,655 5.14 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 249,939 639 1.03 % 296,236 917 1.25 % 340,178 900 1.06 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,473,978 44,643 4.01 % 4,386,492 41,167 3.77 % 5,283,728 45,088 3.42 % Other borrowings 891,609 12,168 5.49 % 825,846 11,039 5.38 % 796,536 10,114 5.09 % Total borrowed funds 5,764,361 59,436 4.15 % 5,577,664 54,084 3.90 % 6,861,587 61,757 3.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 36,329,111 $ 275,242 3.05 % $ 33,398,113 $ 239,523 2.88 % $ 31,242,442 $ 162,731 2.09 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 9,558,675 $ 9,258,136 $ 10,741,646 Other liabilities 980,322 964,089 841,663 Shareholders' equity 5,978,976 5,565,542 5,273,802 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 52,847,084 $ 49,185,880 $ 48,099,553 Net interest rate spread 2.61 % 2.58 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.55 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.33 % 3.28 % 3.60 % FTE adjustment $ 6,340 $ 6,253 $ 5,825 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis. 2 Includes loans held-for-sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 786,094 $ 21,296 5.45 % $ 611,903 $ 12,064 3.98 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,285,706 44,797 3.92 % 2,209,916 35,886 3.25 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,592,655 86,792 3.10 % 5,364,788 69,381 2.59 % States and political subdivisions 1,683,585 28,266 3.36 % 1,788,498 29,086 3.25 % Other securities 779,504 24,756 6.35 % 781,549 18,599 4.76 % Total investments $ 10,341,450 $ 184,611 3.57 % $ 10,144,751 $ 152,952 3.02 % Loans:2 Commercial 9,942,741 350,688 7.05 % 9,661,029 311,341 6.45 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 15,119,590 490,493 6.49 % 12,910,787 378,762 5.87 % Residential real estate loans 6,823,378 130,686 3.83 % 6,582,982 118,817 3.61 % Consumer 2,777,711 94,463 6.84 % 2,611,295 78,106 6.03 % Total loans 34,663,420 1,066,330 6.16 % 31,766,093 887,026 5.59 % Total earning assets $ 45,790,964 $ 1,272,237 5.56 % $ 42,522,747 $ 1,052,042 4.95 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (322,256 ) (302,844 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 396,466 $ 428,370 Other assets 5,151,308 4,895,843 Total assets $ 51,016,482 $ 47,544,116 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,665,327 $ 59,650 1.56 % $ 7,934,927 $ 43,717 1.11 % Savings accounts 5,035,100 10,271 0.41 % 5,983,407 5,477 0.18 % Money market accounts 10,322,808 196,773 3.83 % 5,864,351 55,368 1.90 % Other time deposits 5,023,620 104,018 4.16 % 3,370,668 41,922 2.51 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 28,046,855 370,712 2.66 % 23,153,353 146,484 1.28 % Brokered deposits 1,145,744 30,533 5.36 % 725,701 17,083 4.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits 29,192,599 401,245 2.76 % 23,879,054 163,567 1.38 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 108,962 2,947 5.44 % 430,278 10,494 4.92 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 273,088 1,556 1.15 % 376,298 1,679 0.90 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,430,236 85,810 3.90 % 4,781,326 83,084 3.50 % Other borrowings 858,727 23,207 5.43 % 788,921 18,068 4.62 % Total borrowed funds 5,671,013 113,520 4.03 % 6,376,823 113,325 3.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 34,863,612 514,765 2.97 % 30,255,877 276,892 1.85 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 9,408,406 $ 11,131,789 Other liabilities 972,205 936,158 Shareholders' equity 5,772,259 5,220,292 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,016,482 $ 47,544,116 Net interest rate spread 2.59 % 3.10 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.25 % 3.59 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.31 % 3.65 % FTE adjustment $ 12,593 $ 11,491 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE. 2 Includes loans held-for-sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.





Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 319,713 $ 307,610 $ 303,982 $ 300,555 $ 298,711 $ 307,610 $ 303,671 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans 23,922 — — — — 23,922 — Provision for credit losses on loans 36,745 23,853 13,329 23,115 11,936 60,598 23,405 Gross charge-offs (17,041 ) (14,020 ) (13,202 ) (22,750 ) (14,331 ) (31,061 ) (32,511 ) Gross recoveries 2,996 2,270 3,501 3,062 4,239 5,266 5,990 NCOs (14,045 ) (11,750 ) (9,701 ) (19,688 ) (10,092 ) (25,795 ) (26,521 ) Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 366,335 $ 319,713 $ 307,610 $ 303,982 $ 300,555 $ 366,335 $ 300,555 Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 26,264 $ 31,226 $ 32,960 $ 37,007 $ 34,156 $ 31,226 $ 32,188 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments (531 ) (4,962 ) (1,734 ) (4,047 ) 2,851 (5,493 ) 4,819 Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 25,733 $ 26,264 $ 31,226 $ 32,960 $ 37,007 $ 25,733 $ 37,007 Allowance for credit losses $ 392,068 $ 345,977 $ 338,836 $ 336,942 $ 337,562 $ 392,068 $ 337,562 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 36,745 $ 23,853 $ 13,329 $ 23,115 $ 11,936 $ 60,598 $ 23,405 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments (531 ) (4,962 ) (1,734 ) (4,047 ) 2,851 (5,493 ) 4,819 Provision for credit losses $ 36,214 $ 18,891 $ 11,595 $ 19,068 $ 14,787 $ 55,105 $ 28,224 NCOs / average loans1 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.24 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Average loans1 $ 36,053,845 $ 33,242,739 $ 32,752,406 $ 32,639,812 $ 32,251,242 $ 34,648,292 $ 31,762,256 EOP loans1 36,150,513 33,623,319 32,991,927 32,577,834 32,432,473 36,150,513 32,432,473 ACL on loans / EOP loans1 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 1.01 % 0.93 % ACL / EOP loans1 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.04 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 5,251 $ 2,172 $ 961 $ 1,192 $ 303 $ 5,251 $ 303 Nonaccrual loans 340,181 328,645 274,821 261,346 295,509 340,181 295,509 Foreclosed assets 8,290 9,344 9,434 9,761 9,824 8,290 9,824 Total underperforming assets $ 353,722 $ 340,161 $ 285,216 $ 272,299 $ 305,636 $ 353,722 $ 305,636 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 340,181 $ 328,645 $ 274,821 $ 261,346 $ 295,509 $ 340,181 $ 295,509 Substandard loans (still accruing) 841,087 626,157 599,358 563,427 524,709 841,087 524,709 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 5,251 2,172 961 1,192 303 5,251 303 Total classified loans - "problem loans" 1,186,519 956,974 875,140 825,965 820,521 1,186,519 820,521 Other classified assets 60,772 54,392 48,930 48,998 40,942 60,772 40,942 Special Mention 967,655 827,419 843,920 775,526 614,547 967,655 614,547 Total classified and criticized assets $ 2,214,946 $ 1,838,785 $ 1,767,990 $ 1,650,489 $ 1,476,010 $ 2,214,946 $ 1,476,010 Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing) $ 51,712 $ 53,112 $ 71,868 $ 56,772 $ 39,748 $ 51,712 $ 39,748 Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.91 % ACL / nonaccrual loans 115 % 105 % 123 % 129 % 114 % 115 % 114 % Under-performing assets/EOP loans1 0.98 % 1.01 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.94 % Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.67 % 0.69 % 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.67 % 0.63 % 30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 1 Excludes loans held-for-sale.

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Earnings Per Share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 117,196 $ 116,250 $ 128,446 $ 143,842 $ 151,003 $ 233,446 $ 293,569 Adjustments: Merger-related charges 19,440 2,908 5,529 6,257 2,372 22,348 16,930 Tax effect1 (4,413 ) (710 ) (1,343 ) (1,042 ) (277 ) (5,123 ) (3,449 ) Merger-related charges, net 15,027 2,198 4,186 5,215 2,095 17,225 13,481 CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense 15,312 — — — — 15,312 — Tax effect1 (3,476 ) — — — — (3,476 ) — CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net 11,836 — — — — 11,836 — Debt securities (gains) losses (2 ) 16 825 241 (17 ) 14 5,199 Tax effect1 1 (4 ) (200 ) (40 ) 2 (3 ) (1,135 ) Debt securities (gains) losses, net (1 ) 12 625 201 (15 ) 11 4,064 Distribution of excess pension assets — 13,318 — — — — 13,318 — Tax effect1 — (3,250 ) — — — — (3,250 ) — Distribution excess pension assets, net — 10,068 — — — 10,068 — FDIC special assessment — 2,994 19,052 — — 2,994 — Tax effect1 — (731 ) (4,628 ) — — (731 ) — FDIC special assessment, net — 2,263 14,424 — — 2,263 — Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares — — (21,635 ) — — — — Tax effect1 — — 5,255 — — — — Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, net — — (16,380 ) — — — — Contract termination charge — — 4,413 — — — — Tax effect1 — — (1,072 ) — — — — Contract termination charge, net — — 3,341 — — — — Louisville expenses — — — — 3,361 — 3,361 Tax effect1 — — — — (392 ) — (392 ) Louisville expenses, net — — — — 2,969 — 2,969 Property optimization charges — — — — 242 — 1,559 Tax effect1 — — — — (28 ) — (315 ) Property optimization charges, net — — — — 214 — 1,244 Total adjustments, net 26,862 14,541 6,196 5,416 5,263 41,403 21,758 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 144,058 $ 130,791 $ 134,642 $ 149,258 $ 156,266 $ 274,849 $ 315,327 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 316,461 292,207 292,029 291,717 291,266 304,207 291,870 EPS, diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 $ 1.01 Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.90 $ 1.08 NIM: Net interest income $ 388,421 $ 356,458 $ 364,408 $ 375,086 $ 382,171 $ 744,879 $ 763,659 Add: FTE adjustment2 6,340 6,253 6,100 5,837 5,825 12,593 11,491 Net interest income (FTE) $ 394,761 $ 362,711 $ 370,508 $ 380,923 $ 387,996 $ 757,472 $ 775,150 Average earning assets $ 47,406,849 $ 44,175,079 $ 43,701,283 $ 43,617,456 $ 43,097,198 $ 45,790,964 $ 42,522,747 NIM (GAAP) 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.34 % 3.44 % 3.55 % 3.25 % 3.59 % NIM (FTE) 3.33 % 3.28 % 3.39 % 3.49 % 3.60 % 3.31 % 3.65 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.



