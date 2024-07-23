Submit Release
Old National Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q24 net income applicable to common shares of $117.2 million, diluted EPS of $0.37; $144.1 million and $0.46 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National’s second quarter results exceeded expectations due to better than expected revenue growth and lower expenses," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "We achieved these outstanding results while also successfully closing on our CapStar Bank partnership and working to complete the associated systems integration. As a result, Old National has meaningfully increased our presence in Nashville, Tenn., while expanding our operations into several other vibrant Southeastern markets."
   

 

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $117.2 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $144.1 million
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.37; adjusted EPS1 of $0.46
   
Net Interest
Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $394.8 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.33%, up 5 basis points ("bps")
   
Operating
Performance
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $199.0 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $218.5 million
  • Noninterest expense of $283.0 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $263.6 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 57.2%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 52.6%
   
Deposits and
Funding
  • Period-end total deposits of $40.0 billion, up $2.3 billion; core deposits up $1.7 billion
    • Period-end total deposits up 2.4% annualized excluding CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar")
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 216 bps and a cycle to date (2Q22-2Q24) total deposit beta of 41% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 53%)
   
Loans and
Credit Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $36.2 billion, up $2.6 billion
    • End-of-period total loans3 up 5.9% annualized excluding CapStar
  • Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $36.2 million; $20.9 million excluding $15.3 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") provision expense5
  • Net charge-offs of $14.0 million, or 16 bps of average loans; 11 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
Return Profile &
Capital
  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.16% and non-performing loans of 0.94% of total loans
 
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 14.1%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 17.2%
   
Notable Items
  • Closing of CapStar partnership on April 1, 2024
  • $19.4 million of pre-tax merger-related charges
  • $15.3 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense5
Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted Includes loans held-for-sale Includes the provision for unfunded commitments Refers to the initial increase in allowance for credit losses required on acquired non-PCD loans through the provision for credit losses
   

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2
Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported second quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $117.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share.

Included in second quarter results were pre-tax charges of $19.4 million primarily related to the April 1, 2024 acquisition of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") and $15.3 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans. Excluding these transactions and realized debt securities gains from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $144.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Growth in deposits driven by CapStar including seasonal outflows of commercial and retail deposits offset by public fund and brokered deposits increases.

  • Period-end total deposits were $40.0 billion, up $2.3 billion; core deposits up $1.7 billion; includes $2.1 billion of end of period deposits assumed in the CapStar transaction.
    • Excluding deposits assumed in the CapStar transaction, period-end total deposits were up 2.4% annualized.
  • On average, total deposits for the second quarter were $40.1 billion, up $3.0 billion.
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 216 bps and a cycle to date total deposit beta of 41% (interest-bearing deposit beta of 53%).
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 91%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS
Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $36.2 billion, up $2.6 billion; includes $2.1 billion of period end loans acquired in the CapStar transaction.
    • Excluding loans acquired in the CapStar transaction, period-end total loans3 were up 5.9% annualized.
  • Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $1.5 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.4 billion.
  • Average total loans in the second quarter were $36.1 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

  • Provision4 expense was $36.2 million, $20.9 million excluding $15.3 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans in the CapStar transaction, compared to $18.9 million, reflecting net charge-offs and loan growth, as well as economic factors.
  • Net charge-offs were $14.0 million, or 16 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 14 bps of average loans.
    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 11 bps.
  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were consistent at 0.16%.
  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.94% compared to 0.98%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $190.0 million, of which $119.0 million related to CapStar.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $392.1 million, or 1.08% of total loans, compared to $346.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, reflecting $15.3 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to acquired non-PCD loans and $23.9 million of allowance related to acquired PCD loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Higher net interest income and margin expansion reflective of CapStar.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased to $394.8 million compared to $362.7 million, driven by CapStar, loan growth and higher asset yields, partly offset by higher funding costs.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased 5 bps to 3.33%.
  • Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $11.6 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin1, compared to $5.1 million, or 5 bps of net interest margin1.
  • Cost of total deposits was 2.16%, increasing 15 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 16 bps to 2.84%.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Increase driven by CapStar, wealth fees, mortgage fees and capital markets income.

  • Total noninterest income was $87.3 million compared to $77.5 million.
    • CapStar contributed $6.5 million to noninterest income during the quarter.
  • Noninterest income was up 12.6% driven by CapStar revenue as well as higher wealth fees, mortgage fees and capital markets income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Higher due to CapStar; disciplined expense management.

  • Noninterest expense was $283.0 million and included $19.4 million of merger-related charges.
    • CapStar contributed $17.7 million to noninterest expense during the quarter.
  • Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense was $263.6 million, compared to $243.1 million; higher due primarily to operating costs associated with CapStar as well as technology and professional fees.
  • The efficiency ratio1 was 57.2%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 52.6% compared to 58.3% and 53.4%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense was $35.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.5% compared to 21.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 25.5% compared to 24.4%.
  • Income tax expense included $3.5 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • Preliminary total risk-based capital down 3 bps to 12.71% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital down 7 bps to 11.33%, as strong retained earnings were more than offset by the CapStar transaction and loan growth.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.94% compared to 6.86%.

CAPSTAR TRANSACTION
On April 1, 2024, Old National completed its acquisition of CapStar, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. This partnership strengthens Old National’s Nashville, Tennessee presence and adds several new high-growth markets. At closing, CapStar had approximately $3.1 billion of total assets, $2.1 billion of total loans, and $2.6 billion of deposits. The consideration paid totaled $417.6 million and consisted of 24.0 million shares of Old National common stock. All system conversions related to the transaction were completed in early July of 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, to review second quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 2973663. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on July 23, 2024 through August 6, 2024. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 2973663.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, debt securities gains/losses, distribution of excess pension assets expense, FDIC special assessment expense, gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, contract termination charges, expenses related to the tragic April 10, 2023 event at our downtown Louisville location ("Louisville expenses"), and property optimization charges. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, distribution of excess pension assets expense, FDIC special assessment expense, contract termination charges, Louisville expenses, and property optimization charges, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes debt securities gains/losses and the gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; political and economic uncertainty and instability; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023       2024     2023  
Income Statement                
Net interest income $ 388,421   $ 356,458   $ 364,408   $ 375,086   $ 382,171     $ 744,879   $ 763,659  
FTE adjustment1,3   6,340     6,253     6,100     5,837     5,825       12,593     11,491  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3   394,761     362,711     370,508     380,923     387,996       757,472     775,150  
Provision for credit losses   36,214     18,891     11,595     19,068     14,787       55,105     28,224  
Noninterest income   87,271     77,522     100,094     80,938     81,629       164,793     152,310  
Noninterest expense   282,999     262,317     284,235     244,776     246,584       545,316     497,295  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446   $ 143,842   $ 151,003     $ 233,446   $ 293,569  
Per Common Share Data                
Weighted average diluted shares   316,461     292,207     292,029     291,717     291,266       304,207     291,870  
EPS, diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.40   $ 0.44   $ 0.49   $ 0.52     $ 0.77   $ 1.01  
Cash dividends   0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14       0.28     0.28  
Dividend payout ratio2   38 %   35 %   32 %   29 %   27 %     36 %   28 %
Book value $ 18.28   $ 18.24   $ 18.18   $ 17.07   $ 17.25     $ 18.28   $ 17.25  
Stock price   17.19     17.41     16.89     14.54     13.94       17.19     13.94  
Tangible book value3   11.05     11.10     11.00     9.87     10.03       11.05     10.03  
Performance Ratios                
ROAA   0.92 %   0.98 %   1.09 %   1.22 %   1.29 %     0.95 %   1.27 %
ROAE   8.2 %   8.7 %   10.2 %   11.4 %   12.0 %     8.4 %   11.8 %
ROATCE3   14.1 %   14.9 %   18.1 %   20.2 %   21.4 %     14.5 %   21.2 %
NIM (FTE)   3.33 %   3.28 %   3.39 %   3.49 %   3.60 %     3.31 %   3.65 %
Efficiency ratio3   57.2 %   58.3 %   59.0 %   51.7 %   51.2 %     57.7 %   52.0 %
NCOs to average loans   0.16 %   0.14 %   0.12 %   0.24 %   0.13 %     0.15 %   0.17 %
ACL on loans to EOP loans   1.01 %   0.95 %   0.93 %   0.93 %   0.93 %     1.01 %   0.93 %
ACL4 to EOP loans   1.08 %   1.03 %   1.03 %   1.03 %   1.04 %     1.08 %   1.04 %
NPLs to EOP loans   0.94 %   0.98 %   0.83 %   0.80 %   0.91 %     0.94 %   0.91 %
Balance Sheet (EOP)                
Total loans $ 36,150,513   $ 33,623,319   $ 32,991,927   $ 32,577,834   $ 32,432,473     $ 36,150,513   $ 32,432,473  
Total assets   53,119,645     49,534,918     49,089,836     49,059,448     48,496,755       53,119,645     48,496,755  
Total deposits   39,999,228     37,699,418     37,235,180     37,252,676     36,231,315       39,999,228     36,231,315  
Total borrowed funds   6,085,204     5,331,161     5,331,147     5,556,010     6,034,008       6,085,204     6,034,008  
Total shareholders' equity   6,075,072     5,595,408     5,562,900     5,239,537     5,292,095       6,075,072     5,292,095  
Capital Ratios                
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):                
Tier 1 common equity   10.73 %   10.76 %   10.70 %   10.41 %   10.14 %     10.73 %   10.14 %
Tier 1 capital   11.33 %   11.40 %   11.35 %   11.06 %   10.79 %     11.33 %   10.79 %
Total capital   12.71 %   12.74 %   12.64 %   12.32 %   12.14 %     12.71 %   12.14 %
Leverage ratio (average assets)   8.90 %   8.96 %   8.83 %   8.70 %   8.59 %     8.90 %   8.59 %
Equity to assets (averages)3   11.31 %   11.32 %   10.81 %   10.88 %   10.96 %     11.31 %   10.98 %
TCE to TA3   6.94 %   6.86 %   6.85 %   6.15 %   6.33 %     6.94 %   6.33 %
Nonfinancial Data                
Full-time equivalent employees   4,267     3,955     3,940     3,981     4,021       4,267     4,021  
Banking centers   280     258     258     257     256       280     256  
1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.     
2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).     
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
  June 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary.
4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.     
                 
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity
NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets


                 
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023       2024     2023  
Interest income $ 663,663   $ 595,981   $ 589,751   $ 576,519   $ 544,902     $ 1,259,644   $ 1,040,551  
Less: interest expense   275,242     239,523     225,343     201,433     162,731       514,765     276,892  
Net interest income   388,421     356,458     364,408     375,086     382,171       744,879     763,659  
Provision for credit losses   36,214     18,891     11,595     19,068     14,787       55,105     28,224  
Net interest income
after provision for credit losses		   352,207     337,567     352,813     356,018     367,384       689,774     735,435  
Wealth and investment services fees   29,358     28,304     27,656     26,687     26,521       57,662     53,441  
Service charges on deposit accounts   19,350     17,898     18,667     18,524     17,751       37,248     34,754  
Debit card and ATM fees   10,993     10,054     10,700     10,818     10,653       21,047     20,635  
Mortgage banking revenue   7,064     4,478     3,691     5,063     4,165       11,542     7,565  
Capital markets income   4,729     2,900     5,416     5,891     6,173       7,629     13,112  
Company-owned life insurance   5,739     3,434     3,773     3,740     4,698       9,173     7,884  
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares           21,635                    
Other income   10,036     10,470     9,381     10,456     11,651       20,506     20,118  
Debt securities gains (losses), net   2     (16 )   (825 )   (241 )   17       (14 )   (5,199 )
Total noninterest income   87,271     77,522     100,094     80,938     81,629       164,793     152,310  
Salaries and employee benefits   159,193     149,803     141,649     131,541     135,810       308,996     273,174  
Occupancy   26,547     27,019     26,514     25,795     26,085       53,566     54,367  
Equipment   8,704     8,671     8,769     8,284     7,721       17,375     15,110  
Marketing   11,284     10,634     10,813     9,448     9,833       21,918     19,250  
Technology   24,002     20,023     20,493     20,592     20,056       44,025     39,258  
Communication   4,480     4,000     4,212     4,075     4,232       8,480     8,693  
Professional fees   10,552     6,406     8,250     5,956     6,397       16,958     13,129  
FDIC assessment   9,676     11,313     27,702     9,000     9,624       20,989     20,028  
Amortization of intangibles   7,425     5,455     5,869     6,040     6,060       12,880     12,246  
Amortization of tax credit investments   2,747     2,749     7,200     2,644     2,762       5,496     5,523  
Other expense   18,389     16,244     22,764     21,401     18,004       34,633     36,517  
Total noninterest expense   282,999     262,317     284,235     244,776     246,584       545,316     497,295  
Income before income taxes   156,479     152,772     168,672     192,180     202,429       309,251     390,450  
Income tax expense   35,250     32,488     36,192     44,304     47,393       67,738     88,814  
Net income $ 121,229   $ 120,284   $ 132,480   $ 147,876   $ 155,036     $ 241,513   $ 301,636  
Preferred dividends   (4,033 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,033 )     (8,067 )   (8,067 )
Net income applicable to common shares $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446   $ 143,842   $ 151,003     $ 233,446   $ 293,569  
                 
EPS, diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.40   $ 0.44   $ 0.49   $ 0.52     $ 0.77   $ 1.01  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic   315,585     290,980     290,701     290,648     290,559       303,283     290,822  
Diluted   316,461     292,207     292,029     291,717     291,266       304,207     291,870  
Common shares outstanding (EOP)   318,969     293,330     292,655     292,586     292,597       318,969     292,597  
                 


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 428,665   $ 350,990   $ 430,866   $ 381,343   $ 473,023  
Money market and other interest-earning investments   804,381     588,509     744,192     1,282,087     724,863  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,207,004     2,243,754     2,453,950     2,515,249     2,309,285  
Mortgage-backed securities   5,890,371     5,566,881     5,245,691     4,906,290     5,168,458  
States and political subdivisions   1,678,597     1,672,061     1,693,819     1,705,200     1,760,725  
Other securities   775,623     760,847     779,048     751,404     802,323  
Total investments   10,551,595     10,243,543     10,172,508     9,878,143     10,040,791  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   66,126     19,418     32,006     122,033     114,369  
Loans:          
Commercial   10,332,631     9,648,269     9,512,230     9,333,448     9,698,241  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   16,016,958     14,653,958     14,140,629     13,916,221     13,450,209  
Residential real estate   6,894,957     6,661,379     6,699,443     6,696,288     6,684,480  
Consumer   2,905,967     2,659,713     2,639,625     2,631,877     2,599,543  
Total loans   36,150,513     33,623,319     32,991,927     32,577,834     32,432,473  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (366,335 )   (319,713 )   (307,610 )   (303,982 )   (300,555 )
Premises and equipment, net   601,945     564,007     565,396     565,607     564,299  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,306,204     2,095,511     2,100,966     2,106,835     2,112,875  
Company-owned life insurance   862,032     767,423     767,902     774,517     771,753  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,714,519     1,601,911     1,591,683     1,675,031     1,562,864  
Total assets $ 53,119,645   $ 49,534,918   $ 49,089,836   $ 49,059,448   $ 48,496,755  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,336,042   $ 9,257,709   $ 9,664,247   $ 10,091,352   $ 10,532,838  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts   7,680,865     7,236,667     7,331,487     7,495,417     7,654,202  
Savings accounts   4,983,811     5,020,095     5,099,186     5,296,985     5,578,323  
Money market accounts   10,485,491     10,234,113     9,561,116     8,793,218     7,200,288  
Other time deposits   5,688,432     4,760,659     4,565,137     4,398,182     4,012,813  
Total core deposits   38,174,641     36,509,243     36,221,173     36,075,154     34,978,464  
Brokered deposits   1,824,587     1,190,175     1,014,007     1,177,522     1,252,851  
Total deposits   39,999,228     37,699,418     37,235,180     37,252,676     36,231,315  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   250,154     50,416     390     918     136,060  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   240,713     274,493     285,206     279,061     311,447  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,744,560     4,193,039     4,280,681     4,412,576     4,771,183  
Other borrowings   849,777     813,213     764,870     863,455     815,318  
Total borrowed funds   6,085,204     5,331,161     5,331,147     5,556,010     6,034,008  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   960,141     908,931     960,609     1,011,225     939,337  
Total liabilities   47,044,573     43,939,510     43,526,936     43,819,911     43,204,660  
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings   6,866,480     6,375,036     6,301,709     6,208,352     6,100,728  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (791,408 )   (779,628 )   (738,809 )   (968,815 )   (808,633 )
Total shareholders' equity   6,075,072     5,595,408     5,562,900     5,239,537     5,292,095  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,119,645   $ 49,534,918   $ 49,089,836   $ 49,059,448   $ 48,496,755  
 


                       
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
  Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 814,944   $ 11,311 5.58 %   $ 757,244   $ 9,985 5.30 %   $ 724,601   $ 8,966 4.96 %
Investments:                      
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,208,935     21,531 3.90 %     2,362,477     23,266 3.94 %     2,222,269     19,355 3.48 %
Mortgage-backed securities   5,828,225     47,904 3.29 %     5,357,085     38,888 2.90 %     5,301,084     34,291 2.59 %
States and political subdivisions   1,686,994     14,290 3.39 %     1,680,175     13,976 3.33 %     1,768,897     14,396 3.26 %
Other securities   788,571     12,583 6.38 %     770,438     12,173 6.32 %     824,482     9,995 4.85 %
Total investments   10,512,725     96,308 3.66 %     10,170,175     88,303 3.47 %     10,116,732     78,037 3.09 %
Loans:2                      
Commercial   10,345,098     183,425 7.09 %     9,540,385     167,263 7.01 %     9,862,728     163,721 6.64 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   15,870,809     260,407 6.56 %     14,368,370     230,086 6.41 %     13,164,390     199,287 6.06 %
Residential real estate loans   6,952,942     67,683 3.89 %     6,693,814     63,003 3.76 %     6,643,254     60,717 3.66 %
Consumer   2,910,331     50,869 7.03 %     2,645,091     43,594 6.63 %     2,585,493     39,999 6.21 %
Total loans   36,079,180     562,384 6.24 %     33,247,660     503,946 6.07 %     32,255,865     463,724 5.75 %
                       
Total earning assets $ 47,406,849   $ 670,003 5.66 %   $ 44,175,079   $ 602,234 5.46 %   $ 43,097,198   $ 550,727 5.11 %
                       
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   (331,043 )         (313,470 )         (301,311 )    
                       
Non-earning Assets:                      
Cash and due from banks $ 430,256         $ 362,676         $ 418,972      
Other assets   5,341,022           4,961,595           4,884,694      
                       
Total assets $ 52,847,084         $ 49,185,880         $ 48,099,553      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Checking and NOW accounts $ 8,189,454   $ 34,398 1.69 %   $ 7,141,201   $ 25,252 1.42 %   $ 7,881,863   $ 24,358 1.24 %
Savings accounts   5,044,800     5,254 0.42 %     5,025,400     5,017 0.40 %     5,785,603     3,247 0.23 %
Money market accounts   10,728,156     102,560 3.84 %     9,917,572     94,213 3.82 %     6,084,963     35,358 2.33 %
Other time deposits   5,358,103     56,586 4.25 %     4,689,136     47,432 4.07 %     3,680,029     26,633 2.90 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits   29,320,513     198,798 2.73 %     26,773,309     171,914 2.58 %     23,432,458     89,596 1.53 %
Brokered deposits   1,244,237     17,008 5.50 %     1,047,140     13,525 5.19 %     948,397     11,378 4.81 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   30,564,750     215,806 2.84 %     27,820,449     185,439 2.68 %     24,380,855     100,974 1.66 %
                       
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   148,835     1,986 5.37 %     69,090     961 5.59 %     441,145     5,655 5.14 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   249,939     639 1.03 %     296,236     917 1.25 %     340,178     900 1.06 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,473,978     44,643 4.01 %     4,386,492     41,167 3.77 %     5,283,728     45,088 3.42 %
Other borrowings   891,609     12,168 5.49 %     825,846     11,039 5.38 %     796,536     10,114 5.09 %
Total borrowed funds   5,764,361     59,436 4.15 %     5,577,664     54,084 3.90 %     6,861,587     61,757 3.61 %
                       
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 36,329,111   $ 275,242 3.05 %   $ 33,398,113   $ 239,523 2.88 %   $ 31,242,442   $ 162,731 2.09 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Demand deposits $ 9,558,675         $ 9,258,136         $ 10,741,646      
Other liabilities   980,322           964,089           841,663      
Shareholders' equity   5,978,976           5,565,542           5,273,802      
                       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 52,847,084         $ 49,185,880         $ 48,099,553      
                       
Net interest rate spread     2.61 %       2.58 %       3.02 %
                       
Net interest margin (GAAP)     3.28 %       3.23 %       3.55 %
                       
Net interest margin (FTE)3     3.33 %       3.28 %       3.60 %
                       
FTE adjustment   $ 6,340       $ 6,253       $ 5,825  
                       
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.  
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.  
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. 
 


                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
                 
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 786,094   $ 21,296 5.45 %   $ 611,903   $ 12,064 3.98 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,285,706     44,797 3.92 %     2,209,916     35,886 3.25 %
Mortgage-backed securities     5,592,655     86,792 3.10 %     5,364,788     69,381 2.59 %
States and political subdivisions     1,683,585     28,266 3.36 %     1,788,498     29,086 3.25 %
Other securities     779,504     24,756 6.35 %     781,549     18,599 4.76 %
Total investments   $ 10,341,450   $ 184,611 3.57 %   $ 10,144,751   $ 152,952 3.02 %
Loans:2                
Commercial     9,942,741     350,688 7.05 %     9,661,029     311,341 6.45 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     15,119,590     490,493 6.49 %     12,910,787     378,762 5.87 %
Residential real estate loans     6,823,378     130,686 3.83 %     6,582,982     118,817 3.61 %
Consumer     2,777,711     94,463 6.84 %     2,611,295     78,106 6.03 %
Total loans     34,663,420     1,066,330 6.16 %     31,766,093     887,026 5.59 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 45,790,964   $ 1,272,237 5.56 %   $ 42,522,747   $ 1,052,042 4.95 %
                 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (322,256 )         (302,844 )    
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 396,466         $ 428,370      
Other assets     5,151,308           4,895,843      
                 
Total assets   $ 51,016,482         $ 47,544,116      
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,665,327   $ 59,650 1.56 %   $ 7,934,927   $ 43,717 1.11 %
Savings accounts     5,035,100     10,271 0.41 %     5,983,407     5,477 0.18 %
Money market accounts     10,322,808     196,773 3.83 %     5,864,351     55,368 1.90 %
Other time deposits     5,023,620     104,018 4.16 %     3,370,668     41,922 2.51 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     28,046,855     370,712 2.66 %     23,153,353     146,484 1.28 %
Brokered deposits     1,145,744     30,533 5.36 %     725,701     17,083 4.75 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     29,192,599     401,245 2.76 %     23,879,054     163,567 1.38 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     108,962     2,947 5.44 %     430,278     10,494 4.92 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     273,088     1,556 1.15 %     376,298     1,679 0.90 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4,430,236     85,810 3.90 %     4,781,326     83,084 3.50 %
Other borrowings     858,727     23,207 5.43 %     788,921     18,068 4.62 %
Total borrowed funds     5,671,013     113,520 4.03 %     6,376,823     113,325 3.58 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities     34,863,612     514,765 2.97 %     30,255,877     276,892 1.85 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Demand deposits   $ 9,408,406         $ 11,131,789      
Other liabilities     972,205           936,158      
Shareholders' equity     5,772,259           5,220,292      
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 51,016,482         $ 47,544,116      
                 
Net interest rate spread       2.59 %       3.10 %
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.25 %       3.59 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.31 %       3.65 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 12,593       $ 11,491  
                 
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.        
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 


                 
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023       2024     2023  
Allowance for credit losses:                
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 319,713   $ 307,610   $ 303,982   $ 300,555   $ 298,711     $ 307,610   $ 303,671  
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans   23,922                       23,922      
Provision for credit losses on loans   36,745     23,853     13,329     23,115     11,936       60,598     23,405  
Gross charge-offs   (17,041 )   (14,020 )   (13,202 )   (22,750 )   (14,331 )     (31,061 )   (32,511 )
Gross recoveries   2,996     2,270     3,501     3,062     4,239       5,266     5,990  
NCOs   (14,045 )   (11,750 )   (9,701 )   (19,688 )   (10,092 )     (25,795 )   (26,521 )
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 366,335   $ 319,713   $ 307,610   $ 303,982   $ 300,555     $ 366,335   $ 300,555  
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 26,264   $ 31,226   $ 32,960   $ 37,007   $ 34,156     $ 31,226   $ 32,188  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (531 )   (4,962 )   (1,734 )   (4,047 )   2,851       (5,493 )   4,819  
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 25,733   $ 26,264   $ 31,226   $ 32,960   $ 37,007     $ 25,733   $ 37,007  
Allowance for credit losses $ 392,068   $ 345,977   $ 338,836   $ 336,942   $ 337,562     $ 392,068   $ 337,562  
Provision for credit losses on loans $ 36,745   $ 23,853   $ 13,329   $ 23,115   $ 11,936     $ 60,598   $ 23,405  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (531 )   (4,962 )   (1,734 )   (4,047 )   2,851       (5,493 )   4,819  
Provision for credit losses $ 36,214   $ 18,891   $ 11,595   $ 19,068   $ 14,787     $ 55,105   $ 28,224  
NCOs / average loans1   0.16 %   0.14 %   0.12 %   0.24 %   0.13 %     0.15 %   0.17 %
Average loans1 $ 36,053,845   $ 33,242,739   $ 32,752,406   $ 32,639,812   $ 32,251,242     $ 34,648,292   $ 31,762,256  
EOP loans1   36,150,513     33,623,319     32,991,927     32,577,834     32,432,473       36,150,513     32,432,473  
ACL on loans / EOP loans1   1.01 %   0.95 %   0.93 %   0.93 %   0.93 %     1.01 %   0.93 %
ACL / EOP loans1   1.08 %   1.03 %   1.03 %   1.03 %   1.04 %     1.08 %   1.04 %
Underperforming Assets:                
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 5,251   $ 2,172   $ 961   $ 1,192   $ 303     $ 5,251   $ 303  
Nonaccrual loans   340,181     328,645     274,821     261,346     295,509       340,181     295,509  
Foreclosed assets   8,290     9,344     9,434     9,761     9,824       8,290     9,824  
Total underperforming assets $ 353,722   $ 340,161   $ 285,216   $ 272,299   $ 305,636     $ 353,722   $ 305,636  
Classified and Criticized Assets:                
Nonaccrual loans $ 340,181   $ 328,645   $ 274,821   $ 261,346   $ 295,509     $ 340,181   $ 295,509  
Substandard loans (still accruing)   841,087     626,157     599,358     563,427     524,709       841,087     524,709  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)   5,251     2,172     961     1,192     303       5,251     303  
Total classified loans - "problem loans"   1,186,519     956,974     875,140     825,965     820,521       1,186,519     820,521  
Other classified assets   60,772     54,392     48,930     48,998     40,942       60,772     40,942  
Special Mention   967,655     827,419     843,920     775,526     614,547       967,655     614,547  
Total classified and criticized assets $ 2,214,946   $ 1,838,785   $ 1,767,990   $ 1,650,489   $ 1,476,010     $ 2,214,946   $ 1,476,010  
Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing) $ 51,712   $ 53,112   $ 71,868   $ 56,772   $ 39,748     $ 51,712   $ 39,748  
Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1   0.94 %   0.98 %   0.83 %   0.80 %   0.91 %     0.94 %   0.91 %
ACL / nonaccrual loans   115 %   105 %   123 %   129 %   114 %     115 %   114 %
Under-performing assets/EOP loans1   0.98 %   1.01 %   0.86 %   0.84 %   0.94 %     0.98 %   0.94 %
Under-performing assets/EOP assets   0.67 %   0.69 %   0.58 %   0.56 %   0.63 %     0.67 %   0.63 %
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1   0.16 %   0.16 %   0.22 %   0.18 %   0.12 %     0.16 %   0.12 %
                 
1 Excludes loans held-for-sale.            
                 

                

                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023       2024     2023  
Earnings Per Share:                
Net income applicable to common shares $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446   $ 143,842   $ 151,003     $ 233,446   $ 293,569  
Adjustments:                
Merger-related charges   19,440     2,908     5,529     6,257     2,372       22,348     16,930  
Tax effect1   (4,413 )   (710 )   (1,343 )   (1,042 )   (277 )     (5,123 )   (3,449 )
Merger-related charges, net   15,027     2,198     4,186     5,215     2,095       17,225     13,481  
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense   15,312                       15,312      
Tax effect1   (3,476 )                     (3,476 )    
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net   11,836                       11,836      
Debt securities (gains) losses   (2 )   16     825     241     (17 )     14     5,199  
Tax effect1   1     (4 )   (200 )   (40 )   2       (3 )   (1,135 )
Debt securities (gains) losses, net   (1 )   12     625     201     (15 )     11     4,064  
Distribution of excess pension assets       13,318                 13,318      
Tax effect1       (3,250 )               (3,250 )    
Distribution excess pension assets, net       10,068                   10,068      
FDIC special assessment       2,994     19,052               2,994      
Tax effect1       (731 )   (4,628 )             (731 )    
FDIC special assessment, net       2,263     14,424               2,263      
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares           (21,635 )                  
Tax effect1           5,255                    
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, net           (16,380 )                  
Contract termination charge           4,413                    
Tax effect1           (1,072 )                  
Contract termination charge, net           3,341                    
Louisville expenses                   3,361           3,361  
Tax effect1                   (392 )         (392 )
Louisville expenses, net                   2,969           2,969  
Property optimization charges                   242           1,559  
Tax effect1                   (28 )         (315 )
Property optimization charges, net                   214           1,244  
Total adjustments, net   26,862     14,541     6,196     5,416     5,263       41,403     21,758  
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 144,058   $ 130,791   $ 134,642   $ 149,258   $ 156,266     $ 274,849   $ 315,327  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   316,461     292,207     292,029     291,717     291,266       304,207     291,870  
EPS, diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.40   $ 0.44   $ 0.49   $ 0.52     $ 0.77   $ 1.01  
Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.46   $ 0.45   $ 0.46   $ 0.51   $ 0.54     $ 0.90   $ 1.08  
NIM:                
Net interest income $ 388,421   $ 356,458   $ 364,408   $ 375,086   $ 382,171     $ 744,879   $ 763,659  
Add: FTE adjustment2   6,340     6,253     6,100     5,837     5,825       12,593     11,491  
Net interest income (FTE) $ 394,761   $ 362,711   $ 370,508   $ 380,923   $ 387,996     $ 757,472   $ 775,150  
Average earning assets $ 47,406,849   $ 44,175,079   $ 43,701,283   $ 43,617,456   $ 43,097,198     $ 45,790,964   $ 42,522,747  
NIM (GAAP)   3.28 %   3.23 %   3.34 %   3.44 %   3.55 %     3.25 %   3.59 %
NIM (FTE)   3.33 %   3.28 %   3.39 %   3.49 %   3.60 %     3.31 %   3.65 %
                 
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.          


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023       2024     2023  
PPNR:                
Net interest income (FTE)2 $ 394,761   $ 362,711   $ 370,508   $ 380,923   $ 387,996     $ 757,472   $ 775,150  
Add: Noninterest income   87,271     77,522     100,094     80,938     81,629       164,793     152,310  
Total revenue (FTE)   482,032     440,233     470,602     461,861     469,625       922,265     927,460  
Less: Noninterest expense   (282,999 )   (262,317 )   (284,235 )   (244,776 )   (246,584 )     (545,316 )   (497,295 )
PPNR $ 199,033   $ 177,916   $ 186,367   $ 217,085   $ 223,041     $ 376,949   $ 430,165  
Adjustments:                
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares $   $   $ (21,635 ) $   $     $   $  
Debt securities (gains) losses   (2 )   16     825     241     (17 )     14     5,199  
Noninterest income adjustments   (2 )   16     (20,810 )   241     (17 )     14     5,199  
Adjusted noninterest income   87,269     77,538     79,284     81,179     81,612       164,807     157,509  
Adjusted revenue $ 482,030   $ 440,249   $ 449,792   $ 462,102   $ 469,608     $ 922,279   $ 932,659  
Adjustments:                
Merger-related charges $ 19,440   $ 2,908   $ 5,529   $ 6,257   $ 2,372     $ 22,348   $ 16,930  
Distribution of excess pension assets       13,318                   13,318      
FDIC Special Assessment       2,994     19,052               2,994      
Contract termination charges           4,413                    
Louisville expenses                   3,361           3,361  
Property optimization charges                   242           1,559  
Noninterest expense adjustments   19,440     19,220     28,994     6,257     5,975       38,660     21,850  
Adjusted total noninterest expense   (263,559 )   (243,097 )   (255,241 )   (238,519 )   (240,609 )     (506,656 )   (475,445 )
Adjusted PPNR $ 218,471   $ 197,152   $ 194,551   $ 223,583   $ 228,999     $ 415,623   $ 457,214  
Efficiency Ratio:                
Noninterest expense $ 282,999   $ 262,317   $ 284,235   $ 244,776   $ 246,584     $ 545,316   $ 497,295  
Less: Amortization of intangibles   (7,425 )   (5,455 )   (5,869 )   (6,040 )   (6,060 )     (12,880 )   (12,246 )
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles   275,574     256,862     278,366     238,736     240,524       532,436     485,049  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments   (2,747 )   (2,749 )   (7,200 )   (2,644 )   (2,762 )     (5,496 )   (5,523 )
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments   (19,440 )   (19,220 )   (28,994 )   (6,257 )   (5,975 )     (38,660 )   (21,850 )
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization $ 253,387   $ 234,893   $ 242,172   $ 229,835   $ 231,787     $ 488,280   $ 457,676  
Total revenue (FTE)2 $ 482,032   $ 440,233   $ 470,602   $ 461,861   $ 469,625     $ 922,265   $ 927,460  
Less: Debt securities (gains) losses   (2 )   16     825     241     (17 )     14     5,199  
Total revenue excl. debt securities (gains) losses   482,030     440,249     471,427     462,102     469,608       922,279     932,659  
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares           (21,635 )                  
Total adjusted revenue $ 482,030   $ 440,249   $ 449,792   $ 462,102   $ 469,608     $ 922,279   $ 932,659  
Efficiency Ratio   57.2 %   58.3 %   59.0 %   51.7 %   51.2 %     57.7 %   52.0 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio   52.6