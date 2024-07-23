Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

MONTREAL, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 prospecting program and start of a 5,000-metre summer drill program at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. To date, 71 drill holes and more than12,000 meters have been drilled on the Mirage project which have delineated nine near-surface spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes, all of which remain open at depth and along strike. Approximately two dozen additional dykes, with widths ranging from 8 metres to approximately 20 metres, have also been intercepted in the two previous campaigns with minimal to no follow-up work. The proposed program will focus on MR-6, MR-3 and MR-4 as well as new targets that were delineated using drilling, geophysics, till mineralogy and prospecting.



Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “With a shortened 2023 exploration campaign due to forest fires, we were eager to complete our ground exploration work at Mirage. The program was highly successful and outlined four new high priority areas of interest within the trend of mineralization at Mirage. These targets are hosted along favorable structural environments and will be drill tested during the forthcoming drilling campaign. Alongside the major pegmatitic dykes already outlined, Mirage remains a target-rich project with multiple avenues of exploration growth.”

Overview of Prospecting Program at Mirage

Prospecting and detailed mapping were carried out by the BRW exploration team in June (Figure 1). This effort was supplemented by a till survey performed in the spodumene-bearing boulder train and in its vicinity to better delineate potential sources and drilling targets. Some samples returned coarse spodumene crystals in till (Figure 2). Interestingly, some samples outside of the main boulder trend also returned significant spodumene grain count, indicating the potential for new sources. The till survey will be expanded to the entire project in the fall to continue expanding the trend of mineralization at Mirage.

The prospecting campaign also outlined numerous new spodumene-bearing boulders. Significantly, these boulders were found to the W and SW of the main spodumene boulder train previously identified in 2023. The size (up to 200 cubic meters) and angularity of the boulders (Figure 3 and Figure 4) indicate their sources lie close-by, likely outside of the known mineralization in the Central and South zone. Combined with the till surveys and geophysics completed to date, BRW strongly believes significant mineralization remains to be found at Mirage.

Figure 1: Surface map of the till program and location of new spodumene boulders





Figure 2: Photo of orange-fluorescent spodumene grains in till lighted by UV lamp





Figure 3: New angular boulder discovered in latest prospecting program





Figure 4: Large off-white spodumene crystal in one of several new boulder discoveries





QAQC

Tills were collected by BRW staff. The 10 kg samples were sieved directly on site to two different size fractions: 8mm and 2mm. Pegmatite clasts were counted in the 8 mm fraction and the presence of spodumene mineralization was confirmed through UV light.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing one of the extensive grassroots lithium property portfolios in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/832debda-3d28-4e1f-9bc6-004ce2075b0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67c958a1-bdab-4ac1-8e88-0ec811023cd1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dae05a7-45cb-4387-8b6d-5fc1c3d2d9c4



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6457269-7687-461d-b9f9-17ef1faa8039