Marc Sasseville, Lt. Gen. (Ret) USAF and Shaun Morris, Lt. Gen. (Ret) USAF join ASKA’s Defense Strategy Advisory Board
Appointees provide practical and strategic guidance for exploration of new opportunities and partnerships for ASKA in the defense sectorMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASKA, Silicon Valley developer of the ASKA™ A5 roadable electric-hybrid VTOL (Vertical and Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, announced the appointment of two highly experienced military veterans to support the company’s market expansion and exploration of defense-related opportunities. ASKA is the world leader in the development of multimodal (drive and fly) vehicles with surface and air capabilities. Multimodal vehicles will enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, lower transportation costs, minimize environmental impact, and improve overall logistics and supply chain management.
Marc H. Sasseville is an action-oriented and results-driven proven strategic leader, planner, and administrator. He is a decorated retired US Air Force officer, who achieved the rank of Lieutenant General and most recently served at the highest levels in the Department of Defense.
Shaun Q. Morris possesses extensive Department of Defense (DoD) acquisition expertise across all disciplines: program management; logistics; contracting; engineering; and test and evaluation.
These advisors will set the foundation for a new specialized group within ASKA’s existing advisory board. The Defense Strategy Advisory Board will continue to be expanded to include additional military advisors who will collaborate on ASKA’s strategies to deepen new and existing relationships and business opportunities in the defense sector.
“Our advisory board will consist of two sets of experts; our current advisors who are focused on our existing private sector business, and a new group of advisors with military experience that will support our expanded focus on the defense sector,” explains Guy Kaplinsky, Cofounder/CEO.
“We are honored that Marc and Shaun are joining us and will help to expand ASKA’s presence in defense. Marc and Shaun bring decades of extraordinary experience, expertise and vast knowledge,” states Maki Kaplinsky, Cofounder/Chair/COO.
During his 39-year military career, Marc Sasseville has grown and led small, medium, and large organizations. Most recently as Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau - best described as a Joint Activity (Army and Air) inside the Department of Defense - he participated in three of the Department’s five primary governance mechanisms and assisted with the development of departmental policies, budgetary and personnel issues, and the development and approval of joint force requirements. His primary duties included oversight of the National Guard’s $30b annual budget as well as most functions including requirements development, programming, budget execution, talent management, risk assessment, acquisitions, internal review, and reform/improvement initiatives.
While ‘triple-hatted’ as Commander, of Continental US North American Defense Region, Commander Air Forces Northern, and Commander First Air Force, Sasseville was responsible for deploying and employing air defense and general-purpose air capabilities in order to meet the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty, wartime defense, and man-made/natural disasters in support of North America. He oversaw the coordination of the AF’s search and rescue efforts, the liaison officer deployments for disaster response missions, as well as the Civil Air Patrol. He also served as Deputy Director of the Air National Guard, the US Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché, to Turkiye, and held a variety of additional assignments including command at the numbered air force, wing, group, and squadron levels.
Shaun Morris is a retired Lieutenant General, USAF, who has over 35 years direct experience leading and managing highly complex aerospace programs. He possesses extensive Department of Defense (DoD) acquisition expertise across all disciplines: program management; logistics; contracting; engineering; and test and evaluation. As Commander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), he led the Air Force’s largest acquisition organization with over 28,000 personnel and a budget of approximately $304B. His responsibilities included total life cycle management for aircraft, engines, munitions, electronics, computer network, cyber, and agile support systems.
As Commander, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center (AFNWC), Morris was responsible for the life cycle management of nuclear weapons systems supporting two legs of the nuclear triad, including intercontinental ballistic missiles; gravity bombs; and nuclear command, control and communication systems.
Morris also served as a Program Executive Officer three times: Weapons - a $67B portfolio covering all conventional air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, Strategic Systems - a $14 portfolio covering nuclear enterprise sustainment and recapitalization; and the Rapid Sustainment Office - focused on driving sustainment innovation in the areas of robotics, automation, advanced manufacturing and condition-based maintenance. He also led the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate.
About ASKA
The size of an SUV in the drive mode, the four-seater ASKA™ A5 is the world’s first electric-hybrid flying car with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. A5’s full-scale prototype has achieved its certificate of waiver or authorization (COA) and received the 2nd renewal of experimental special airworthiness certificate for R&D by the FAA in July 2024. The aircraft is progressing with flight testing and has successfully conducted hovering as well as more than 500 miles of drive testing on public roads.
ASKA™ A5 makes the maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, and can operate with today’s infrastructure. A5 offers the first and last mile transportation, enabling it to scale by seamlessly integrating into the ground infrastructure. Learn more about ASKA.
Maki Kaplinsky
NFT Inc (d/b/a ASKA)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube