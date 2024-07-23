Inmyes by Chungsheng Chen and Jinhe Wang Wins Iron A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual C. Design Cat.
Chungsheng Chen and Jinhe Wang's Innovative Branding Project, Inmyes, Receives International Recognition at the A' Design Award CompetitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Inmyes by Chungsheng Chen and Jinhe Wang as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition showcases the exceptional creativity, technical expertise, and innovative approach demonstrated by the Inmyes branding project, solidifying its position as a noteworthy achievement within the graphic design industry.
The Inmyes branding project holds significant relevance for the graphic design industry and its potential customers. By showcasing a fresh and vibrant visual identity, Inmyes sets a new standard for effective branding strategies. The project's successful integration of optical knowledge and lens technology into its design elements aligns with the evolving trends and needs of the industry, offering a compelling example of how graphic design can enhance brand perception and market positioning.
Inmyes stands out in the market through its unique fusion of technical expertise and creative flair. The brand name, derived from the phrase "in my eyes," encapsulates the concept of viewing the world from a personal perspective. The deformed letter "M" in the logo cleverly represents a handshake, symbolizing the mutual trust between the brand and its customers. The vibrant color palette, featuring stylish purple and lively orange, adds a distinctive and memorable visual appeal to the brand identity.
The recognition bestowed upon Inmyes by the A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation and excellence within Chungsheng Chen and Jinhe Wang's design practice. This achievement not only validates their creative prowess but also inspires them to continue pushing the boundaries of graphic design, exploring new avenues for brand expression and customer engagement. The award acts as a motivating force, driving the team to maintain their commitment to delivering cutting-edge design solutions that resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impact on the industry.
Team Members
The Inmyes branding project was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Chungsheng Chen and Jinhe Wang led the project, providing strategic direction and creative oversight. Tingyuan Lin and Wanyun Lo contributed their expertise in product design, ensuring seamless integration between the visual identity and the brand's offerings. The project also benefited from the support of the Product Design Department at Tainan University of Technology, Acdesign Associates International Co., Ltd, and Bin Shyh Enterprise Co., Ltd.
About Chungsheng Chen and Jinhe Wang
Prof. Chen, holding Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Industrial Design, has been an associate professor teaching product design and creative design thinking at the university level for over 30 years. As a practicing designer and university instructor, he has played an active role in the creative design industry, designing hundreds of award-winning products and guiding students to numerous accolades. Prof. Chen has also established his own design studio, focusing on strategic design thinking, product planning, and branding services, assisting many SME companies in acquiring government project funding.
About Tainan University of Technology/Product Design Department
Established in 1965, Tainan University of Technology is an institution that places "cultural creativity" at its core. The university is dedicated to educating talents with the ability to apply practical skills and embrace humanistic technology, aligning with the needs of society and industries. To achieve this goal, Tainan University of Technology positions itself as a technology university that fosters cultural and creative teachings, constantly advancing its curriculum and resources to meet the evolving demands of the design field.
About acdc Creative
acdesign associates international, located in Tainan, southern Taiwan, is headed by Alvin Chin, founder and chief designer. The company specializes in product design, visual design, product planning, branding, and management. With a focus on delivering innovative and impactful design solutions, acdc Creative has established itself as a respected player in the industry, collaborating with a diverse range of clients to bring their visions to life.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations, creative execution, and contributions to their respective fields. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, address real-world challenges, and enhance the quality of life through their thoughtful and innovative approaches.
About A' Design Award
The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a distinguished competition that attracts visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures from the graphic design and visual communication industries. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicdesigncompetition.com
