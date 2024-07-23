First Humanoid Bartender to Join the MLB Serves Cocktails at 2024 All-Star Game

Richtech Robotics’ AI service robot ADAM worked alongside Delaware North at Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a Nevada company and a provider of AI-driven service robots, today announces the official installation of their robotic solution ADAM at the Texas Rangers’ Major League Baseball stadium, Globe Life Field. With unique AI capabilities and advanced human-like motions, ADAM will serve as the first humanoid bartender robot in any major league sports arena or large-scale entertainment venue. The launch of ADAM at Globe Life Field, in collaboration with global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North, marks ADAM’s 10th permanent installment, and is part of Richtech Robotics’ state-of-the-art robotic technology for more personalized hospitality experiences.

“ADAM has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few months, after a successful debut of advanced AI features at CES 2024, and we’re excited to continue the momentum with the addition of ADAM to the famed Globe Life Field,” said Matt Casella, President at Richtech Robotics. “We’re constantly advancing ADAM’s technology to bring exceptional, engaging, and fluid interaction with customers and colleagues across industries, and we look forward to seeing a new audience interact with our leading robot.”

Setting a new precedent for robots in hospitality, ADAM creates a more efficient workstream so stadium workers can focus on engaging and creating memorable fan experiences. Combining AI, advanced sensors, and two robotic arms – as well as a wide range of customizable drinks – ADAM seamlessly emulates human actions with exceptional accuracy. ADAM will reside within a stadium bar serving cocktails and mocktails alongside a team of human bartenders. Aside from offering fans a unique service option, ADAM helps alleviate wait times and workloads, especially on busy game days.

“As we enter a new tech-forward chapter at Globe Life Field, we anticipate ADAM to be a very important entertainer – and worker – as part of the stadium’s permanent hospitality team,” said Casey Rapp, General Manager at Globe Life Field for Delaware North, which provides all food and beverage and retail services at the stadium. “We expect a lineup of eager fans ordering drinks from ADAM on game days.”

ADAM recently debuted at the Texas Rangers’ annual HBCU “Swingman Classic” and 2024 MLB All-Star Game. In the first week of operation, ADAM served nearly 500 beverages at the stadium. The robot will be a permanent installment at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, located at a concessions bar adjacent to the entrance of Section 111. ADAM’s menu consists of classic cocktails – such as Lemon Drops and Whiskey Sours – as well as a medley of mocktails.

Richtech Robotics’ premier robotic solution ADAM aims to improve the hospitality industry by enhancing the guest experience, alleviating monotonous tasks, and driving efficiency. ADAM allows co-workers more time to engage personally with guests, helping businesses grow and improve overall customer satisfaction.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North’s vision is to delight guests by creating the world’s best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

