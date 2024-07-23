Saturn Optical Honored with 'Best Brand – Healthcare & Medical Supplier' at Asia eCommerce Awards
Award Recognizes Saturn Optical's Leadership in eCommerce for Healthcare and Medical Supplies.SINGAPORE, PAKISTAN, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Saturn Optical, Asia Pacific's omnichannel leader for ophthalmic and eye care equipment suppliers, emerged as the Gold winner for Best Brand—Healthcare & Medical Supplier at the Asia eCommerce Awards ceremony. This award recognizes Saturn Optical's industry-leading efforts to enable eCommerce for global healthcare and medical brands.
Organized by Marketing magazine and judged by an independent panel of experienced marketers and industry experts, the Awards recognize excellence in eCommerce, showcasing the best from brands, e-retailers, agencies, and enablers in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
"We've invested strategically into e-commerce in the last three years to become the leading omnichannel healthcare and medical supplier in the Asia Pacific and have reaped outstanding results of more than 30 times growth in e-commerce since 2016. Going into 2020, Saturn Optical will be ramping up on our e-commerce success through a joint venture with Purplle, the second largest e-commerce player in India, giving us and our brand partners access to the larger Indian Sub-continent," said Ayu Lestari, Chief Executive Officer, Saturn Optical. Saturn Optical was honored with 'Best Brand – Healthcare & Medical Supplier' at the Asia eCommerce Awards 2024.
Saturn Optical, a Best Brand – Healthcare & Medical Supplier, has been recognized for its excellence in the Asia and Oceania eCommerce Awards. This category, which identifies the top eCommerce brand in the region for healthcare and pharmaceutical products, thoroughly evaluates product quality, customer service, online user experience, innovation, and overall brand strength, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment.
The Asia eCommerce Awards 2024 is brought to you by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a publication of Lighthouse Independent Media.
Visit https://saturnoptical.com/ to discover more about Saturn Optical, our retail and e-commerce network, and how we enable brand success for healthcare and medical brands in the Asia Pacific.
About Saturn Optical
Saturn Optical is a leading worldwide distributor, manufacturer, and supplier of highly specialized ophthalmic and eye care equipment. Since 2006, Saturn Optical has dedicated itself to creating and delivering the best corneal topographers, OCT Machines, Fundus machines, and keratometers, among other types of ophthalmic equipment. Saturn Optical deals in new and pre-owned ophthalmic equipment, all rigorously tested to ensure optimal performance throughout their lifetime.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Pratama
Public Relations Manager
Saturn Optical
Phone: 15038425561
Email: sales@saturnoptical.com
Pratama
Saturn Optical
